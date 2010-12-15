15 Biggest Tech Winners In 2010

Photo: AP
With the year about to close we’re taking a look back at the big successes of 2010.With the list that follows, we’re not just looking at the companies which enjoyed the most success. We’re not looking at people that did something cool.
We’re looking at new products and ideas that really took hold in 2010.
Not incidentally, those products generally reflect companies and people did that well for themselves.
App makers dream of a product launch like Flipboard had.
The Kleiner Perkins funded company couldn't keep up with demand, drew rave reviews from the technorati, and was hailed as the App of the Year by Apple. Not bad! We'll see if it can maintain its momentum in 2011 and produce a viable business.
Want to talk about a successful product launch?
Space X launched a rocket into outer space.
If that doesn't make you a winner, nothing does.
This is the year that Netflix streaming became a really big deal.
Thanks in large part to Netflix streaming coming to gaming consoles, internet connected TVs, and every new box that streams web video, the company is now seen as a threatening heavyweight by companies worried it could disrupt cable.
The Droid phone was released in 2009, but it is reportedly the most popular of all Android phones in 2010.
We've seen more Droid phones in the wild than any other Android phone.
For Apple, the launch of the iPhone 4 was a bumpy ride.
First, Gizmodo got its mitts on a prototype of the phone months ahead of time. Then, after it launched users complained of losing antenna power when they held their finger over a spot on the lower left side of the phone. One more -- we still haven't seen the white iPhone, which Steve Jobs proudly held up at the launch event.
Despite those bumps, there's no question the iPhone 4 is a success. In a crowded smartphone market, Apple is selling more iPhones than ever. The phone itself is gorgeous, a better constructed, and designed phone than anything else on the market. The retina display is great, and Apple's FaceTime is pretty neat (though not entirely useful for us, so far.)
Remember when iBooks and the iPad were a threat to the Kindle?
Well, Amazon weathered that storm just fine. The newest Kindle has already sold millions of units. Amazon is selling more ebooks than ever, too.
In 2008, Kleiner Perkins made a pretty big bet on the iPhone as a platform introducing the iPhone which was focused on iPhone app developers.
In 2010, the bet paid off when ngmoco, one of the early iFund companies, was sold to Japanese gaming company DeNA. The sale earned back all the money Kleiner put into the original iFund. Anything else will be gravy from here.
Foursquare is not mainstream yet. But it's not roadkill either.
And it very easily could have become roadkill this year. Gowalla charged hard after Foursquare, but it couldn't create a viable threat. Yahoo came knocking, but Foursquare decided to stay independent. Facebook set its sights on Foursquare, but it hasn't killed the location based startup. Foursquare is stronger than ever, and well on its way to becoming a mainstream product.
The Social Network is no Pirates Of Silicon Valley.
It is a great film, good enough to win an Oscar as best picture of the year.
It also, oddly, made Mark Zuckerberg a much more likable guy. He was forced to confront one of the most public, brutal portrayals of his life. And he seems to have accepted it. It's almost as if he's said, 'That's it? That wasn't so bad.'
Since then he seems more comfortable, more relaxed, like he has less to hide.
Beyond that, we'll be curious to see if the Social Network has an cultural impact. One of the people we saw the film with wanted to start a company after after walking out of the theatre. Will a generation find inspiration in the film?
Microsoft's motion controlled gaming setup drew rave reviews from the NYT's David Pogue, who called it 'an astonishing technology' that delivers 'a crazy, magical, omigosh rush the first time you try the Kinect.'
Consumers agree with Pogue. Microsoft is on pace to sell 5 million Kinects this holiday season.
Groupon started the year as a nice technology story.
It's ending the year as the technology story thanks to a $6 billion bid from Google. The company is said to have a $2 billion annual revenue run rate. People close to company think they've discovered a 'perfect' new business model. We'll see if they can keep it going in 2011.
Angry Birds was a pretty big snowball rolling downhill at the start of the year.
Today it's a boulder picking up new fans as it goes. The addictive game has seen over 60 million downloads in total. Rovio, the company behind it, is predicting it will do $1 million in monthly ad revenue on Android. It has generated over $8 million in revenue from sales on the iPhone.
At the start of 2010, Android was a blip in comparison to the iPhone, RIM, and Nokia.
It will end the year ahead of all three in the smartphone race. A truly incredible run.
Steve Jobs whipped out the iPad in January and a year later, his rivals are playing catch up as Apple defines a new form of computing.
The iPad is one of (if not the) most quickly adopted technology products. Apple has probably sold over 10 million iPads in 8 months, establishing its third major business unit.
