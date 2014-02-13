Here's Why Neil DeGrasse Tyson Is The Coolest Scientist Alive

When he's not busy with StarTalk Radio, the Hayden Planetarium at the American Museum of Natural History, and his upcoming show Cosmos, Neil deGrasse Tyson makes time to sit down with us and chat about a wide array of topics ranging from aliens to Star Trek. We love interviewing Tyson because he's a knowledgeable guy with an answer for just about everything. Well, everything except dark matter. He's also very animated and can engage an audience with his larger-than-life personality. You'll see what we mean after you watch this supercut of our favourite moments with Neil deGrasse Tyson. Produced by Kamelia Angelova, William Wei, & Alana Kakoyiannis Music: "Number 2" by Codeisvek
StarTalk Radio is a podcast and radio program hosted by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, where comic co-hosts, guest celebrities and scientists discuss astronomy, physics, and everything else about life in the universe. Follow StarTalk Radio on Twitter, and watch StarTalk Radio "Behind the Scenes" on YouTube.
