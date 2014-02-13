Here's Why Neil DeGrasse Tyson Is The Coolest Scientist Alive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video When he's not busy with StarTalk Radio, the Hayden Planetarium at the American Museum of Natural History, and his upcoming show Cosmos, Neil deGrasse Tyson makes time to sit down with us and chat about a wide array of topics ranging from aliens to Star Trek. We love interviewing Tyson because he's a knowledgeable guy with an answer for just about everything. Well, everything except dark matter. He's also very animated and can engage an audience with his larger-than-life personality. You'll see what we mean after you watch this supercut of our favourite moments with Neil deGrasse Tyson. Produced by Kamelia Angelova, William Wei, & Alana Kakoyiannis Music: "Number 2" by Codeisvek

