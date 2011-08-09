MTV TURNS 30: Here Are 10 Athletes Whose Insane Houses Made "Cribs" A Phenomenon

Tony Manfred
image

Photo: AP and commons.wikimedia.org and commons.wikimedia.org and commons.wikimedia.org

MTV Cribs gave viewers a peek into the inner-sanctums of some of America’s post popular actors, athletes, and musicians.It developed its own tropes (the final reveal of what’s in the fridge), and its own catchphrases (“you don’t gotta go home, but you gotta get the hell up outta here”).

MTV turns 30 years old this month. So we took the opportunity to revisit the athlete cribs that one of the network’s most popular shows great.

Penny Hardaway (2001)

Hardaway's Phoenix crib shows the fruits of his 90s superstardom. The enormous house features fountain-filled atriums and a bowling alley.

Stats: 9 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, 20,000 square feet

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Click here for video

Rasheed Wallace (2002)

This house features all the quirks you'd expect from the notoriously eccentric Wallace -- a urinal in the master bathroom, a life-size 'Predator' statue, and a 1996 Ford Bronco.

Stats: 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, 10,000 square feet

Location: Portland, Oregon

Click here for video

Baron Davis (2003)

Davis' 150-year-old New Orleans mansion lacks the bells and whistles of other cribs. But it makes up for it in history and one-of-a-kind touches -- like 'the world's smallest pool' with a Zeus-head fountain.

Stats: 5 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Click here for video

Steve Francis (2004)

Francis has a plush ottoman in the middle of his master bathroom and a barber shop in his attic.

Stats: 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, 10,000 square feet

Location: Houston, Texas

Click here for video

Tony Hawk (2005)

Tony's backyard features awesome views, an infinity pool, and (of course) a skate park. He also showed off his newest gadget: a brand new HD Tivo.

Stats: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3,800 square feet

Location: Southern California

Click here for video

Hulk Hogan (2005)

The Hulkster and his family showed off this custom-built replica of an 18-century French farmhouse. It also has a 20,000 square foot boatyard

Stats: 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, 17,000 square feet

Location: Tampa, Florida

Click here for video

Floyd Mayweather (2007)

Floyd's Vegas mansion houses the millions of dollars worth of jewelry that he flashed at the camera. He also signed off by throwing $100 bills at the camera.

Stats: 5 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, 12,000 square feet

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Click here for video

Jimmy Rollins (2008)

J-Roll's not only had a custom-built pool table in his basement, but also Phillies teammate Ryan Howard, who just happened to be in the neighbourhood. Howard is currently building his own $23-million crib in Florida.

Stats: 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 8,500 square feet

Location: South Jersey

Click here for video

Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2008)

Dale needed two segments to show viewers the full extent of his massive North Carolina compound. He showed off his replica western town, called 'Whiskey River,' where Dale does 'most of his partying'.

Stats: 4,000 square feet, 150+ acres

Location: Mooresville, North Carolina

Carmelo Anthony (2010)

Melo's Denver mansion appeared on a 2010 Cribs reboot. It features a wine cellar, a movie theatre, and an enormous cache of sneakers.

Stats: 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, 21,000 square feet

Location: Denver, Colorado

Click here for video

Now check out an uber-crib

Tiger Woods' New $55-Million Mansion And Practice Facility >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.