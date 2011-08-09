MTV TURNS 30: Here Are 10 Athletes Whose Insane Houses Made "Cribs" A Phenomenon

Photo: AP and commons.wikimedia.org and commons.wikimedia.org and commons.wikimedia.org
MTV Cribs gave viewers a peek into the inner-sanctums of some of America’s post popular actors, athletes, and musicians.It developed its own tropes (the final reveal of what’s in the fridge), and its own catchphrases (“you don’t gotta go home, but you gotta get the hell up outta here”).
MTV turns 30 years old this month. So we took the opportunity to revisit the athlete cribs that one of the network’s most popular shows great.
Hardaway's Phoenix crib shows the fruits of his 90s superstardom. The enormous house features fountain-filled atriums and a bowling alley.
Stats: 9 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, 20,000 square feet
Location: Phoenix, Arizona
This house features all the quirks you'd expect from the notoriously eccentric Wallace -- a urinal in the master bathroom, a life-size 'Predator' statue, and a 1996 Ford Bronco.
Stats: 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, 10,000 square feet
Location: Portland, Oregon
Davis' 150-year-old New Orleans mansion lacks the bells and whistles of other cribs. But it makes up for it in history and one-of-a-kind touches -- like 'the world's smallest pool' with a Zeus-head fountain.
Stats: 5 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms
Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
Francis has a plush ottoman in the middle of his master bathroom and a barber shop in his attic.
Stats: 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, 10,000 square feet
Location: Houston, Texas
Tony's backyard features awesome views, an infinity pool, and (of course) a skate park. He also showed off his newest gadget: a brand new HD Tivo.
Stats: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3,800 square feet
Location: Southern California
The Hulkster and his family showed off this custom-built replica of an 18-century French farmhouse. It also has a 20,000 square foot boatyard
Stats: 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, 17,000 square feet
Location: Tampa, Florida
Floyd's Vegas mansion houses the millions of dollars worth of jewelry that he flashed at the camera. He also signed off by throwing $100 bills at the camera.
Stats: 5 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, 12,000 square feet
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
J-Roll's not only had a custom-built pool table in his basement, but also Phillies teammate Ryan Howard, who just happened to be in the neighbourhood. Howard is currently building his own $23-million crib in Florida.
Stats: 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 8,500 square feet
Location: South Jersey
Dale needed two segments to show viewers the full extent of his massive North Carolina compound. He showed off his replica western town, called 'Whiskey River,' where Dale does 'most of his partying'.
Stats: 4,000 square feet, 150+ acres
Location: Mooresville, North Carolina
Melo's Denver mansion appeared on a 2010 Cribs reboot. It features a wine cellar, a movie theatre, and an enormous cache of sneakers.
Stats: 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, 21,000 square feet
Location: Denver, Colorado
