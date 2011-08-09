MTV TURNS 30: Here Are 10 Athletes Whose Insane Houses Made "Cribs" A Phenomenon

Photo: AP and commons.wikimedia.org and commons.wikimedia.org and commons.wikimedia.org

MTV Cribs gave viewers a peek into the inner-sanctums of some of America’s post popular actors, athletes, and musicians.It developed its own tropes (the final reveal of what’s in the fridge), and its own catchphrases (“you don’t gotta go home, but you gotta get the hell up outta here”).



MTV turns 30 years old this month. So we took the opportunity to revisit the athlete cribs that one of the network’s most popular shows great.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.