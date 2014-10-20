'Best Of Me' Has Worst Opening Of Any Nicholas Sparks' Movie

Nicholas Sparks’ latest film adaptation, “Best of Me,” did not have a good weekend at the box office.
The film, starring James Marsden and Michelle Monaghan, brought in $US10.2 million, marking Sparks’ lowest-grossing opening weekend at theatres.
Sparks is best known for 2004 adaptation, “The Notebook,” which helped propel Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling to stardom.
Previously, the best-selling author’s lowest opening was one of his early adaptations, 2002’s “A Walk to Remember,” with Mandy Moore.
|Movie
|Opening Weekend
|Worldwide Gross
|“Dear John” (2010)
|$US30.5 million
|$US115 million
|“The Lucky One” (2012)
|$US22.5 million
|$US99.4 million
|“Safe Haven” (2013)
|$US21.4 million
|$US97.6 million
|“Message in a Bottle” (1999)
|$US16.8 million
|$US118.9 million
|“The Last Song” (2010)
|$US16 million
|$US89 million
|“The Notebook” (2004)
|$US13.5 million
|$US115.6 million
|“Nights in Rodanthe” (2008)
|$US13.4 million
|$US84.4 million
|“A Walk to Remember” (2002)
|$US12.2 million
|$US47.5 million
|“The Best of Me” (2014)
|$US10.2 million
Exhibitor Relations vice president and senior analyst Jeff Bock said the success of the movie depended on “how much excitement the cast and marketing were able to generate … and it wasn’t enough,” according to The Wrap.
Sparks has never had a movie adaptation released in October. His romance movies usually come out in the spring or early summer.
Three of films have been released around Valentine’s Day, “Message in a Bottle,” “Safe Haven,” and “Dear John.” Two of those made more than $US100 million at the box office.
Brad Pitt’s World War II film “Fury” commanded the weekend with $US23.5 million. It beat out competition from “Gone Girl” which has now made $US201 million worldwide. Fox’s animated picture “The Book of Life” also performed well over the weekend taking in $US17 million.
