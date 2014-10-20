'Best Of Me' Has Worst Opening Of Any Nicholas Sparks' Movie

Nicholas Sparks’ latest film adaptation, “Best of Me,” did not have a good weekend at the box office.

The film, starring James Marsden and Michelle Monaghan, brought in $US10.2 million, marking Sparks’ lowest-grossing opening weekend at theatres.

Sparks is best known for 2004 adaptation, “The Notebook,” which helped propel Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling to stardom.

Previously, the best-selling author’s lowest opening was one of his early adaptations, 2002’s “A Walk to Remember,” with Mandy Moore.

Exhibitor Relations vice president and senior analyst Jeff Bock said the success of the movie depended on “how much excitement the cast and marketing were able to generate … and it wasn’t enough,” according to The Wrap.

Sparks has never had a movie adaptation released in October. His romance movies usually come out in the spring or early summer.

Three of films have been released around Valentine’s Day, “Message in a Bottle,” “Safe Haven,” and “Dear John.” Two of those made more than $US100 million at the box office.

Brad Pitt’s World War II film “Fury” commanded the weekend with $US23.5 million. It beat out competition from “Gone Girl” which has now made $US201 million worldwide. Fox’s animated picture “The Book of Life” also performed well over the weekend taking in $US17 million.

