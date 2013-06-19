How Kanye West Became The Greatest Entertainer In The World

Kanye West has gone his whole career saying and doing whatever he wants.



Most recently, Kanye compared himself to Steve Jobs in an incredible interview with The New York Times. He also went on an epic rant at the Art Basel Fair blasting, among other things, YouTube and the paparazzi.

This, of course, is because his new album, Yeezus, drops today.

Kanye’s method of having no filter when he speaks has worked out for him so far, and it’s turned him into the most entertaining person on the planet (at least in the opinion of this writer).

See for yourself how Kanye West became the most entertaining man in the world below:

