The 30 most stunning photos Business Insider took in 2016

Sarah Jacobs, Hollis Johnson, Melia Robinson
NYSE IPO 29Hollis JohnsonJay Woods, floor governor for IMC Financial Markets, on the New York Stock Exchange trading floor.

This year, Business Insider’s visual features reporters visited the New York Stock Exchange during an IPO, chatted with two “nuns” who run an online store selling cannabis products, and toured more than a dozen offices to learn about how people work. And those are just the highlights.

Ahead, see 30 of the best photos our team took this year. All photos are by Melia Robinson, Hollis Johnson, and Sarah Jacobs.

Melia Robinson

This couple couldn't afford to live in San Francisco, so they're building tiny homes made from shipping containers

Hollis Johnson

We went to the top of New York's latest skyscraper to find out how it's being built

Sarah Jacobs

Go inside the family-owned business where big shots like Frank Sinatra and Rudy Giuliani have gotten their cigars for decades

Melia Robinson

I tried 'forest bathing' -- the Japanese ritual that science suggests could reduces stress

Hollis Johnson

The new Apple Watch is finally showing some signs of improvement

Sarah Jacobs

Here's what the stylish guys of Warby Parker -- the $1.2 billion eyewear startup -- wear to work

Melia Robinson

Inside the Bill Gates-backed startup on a mission to reinvent meat

Hollis Johnson

A behind-the-scenes look at what actually goes on during an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange

Sarah Jacobs

We spent an afternoon with the man who keeps power lunch running smoothly at one of New York's most prestigious restaurants

Melia Robinson

A 'Game of Thrones' fan proposed to his girlfriend surrounded by a crowd dressed as the show's characters

Hollis Johnson

Google's bet on virtual reality has a long way to go

Sarah Jacobs

We tried a startup that serves strangers a gourmet meal in random houses when the owners aren't home

Melia Robinson

These college gamers practice 10 hours a day and never party -- and it paid off big time

Hollis Johnson

Ferrari has done something no one thought was possible with the new 488 GTB supercar

Sarah Jacobs

How a former lawyer quit his office job to revolutionise how men buy luxury bespoke suits

Melia Robinson

These Silicon Valley 'biohackers' are fasting their way to longer, better lives

Hollis Johnson

A look inside Kickstarter's Brooklyn office, where employees enjoy perks like a secret rooftop garden, coffee on tap, and plenty of dogs

Sarah Jacobs

A day in the life of Robbie Myers, the high-powered editor of one of fashion's most important magazines

Melia Robinson

What it's like to live inside one of the iconic 'Painted Lady' homes in San Francisco

Hollis Johnson

The new Acura NSX radically reset our expectations of what a supercar could be

Sarah Jacobs

This man is growing a movement to shut down one of the country's most notorious jails

Melia Robinson

These two 'nuns' are making a living selling pot products on Etsy

Hollis Johnson

We tried Chipotle's new chorizo -- here's the verdict

Sarah Jacobs

How 6 startup execs dress for success

Melia Robinson

The absolute best cosplay photos from San Diego Comic-Con 2016

Hollis Johnson

People marched through Manhattan to protest recent police shootings -- here's what it looked like

Sarah Jacobs

An entrepreneur has made stunningly beautiful creations you won't believe you can eat

Melia Robinson

This could be the best place to die in America

Hollis Johnson

We tried Shake Shack's new honey chicken sandwich -- here's the verdict

Sarah Jacobs

Times Square's infamous spring break-themed restaurant has mysteriously closed -- take a look back on its glory days

