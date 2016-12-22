The 30 most stunning photos Business Insider took in 2016

Hollis Johnson Jay Woods, floor governor for IMC Financial Markets, on the New York Stock Exchange trading floor.

This year, Business Insider’s visual features reporters visited the New York Stock Exchange during an IPO, chatted with two “nuns” who run an online store selling cannabis products, and toured more than a dozen offices to learn about how people work. And those are just the highlights.

Ahead, see 30 of the best photos our team took this year. All photos are by Melia Robinson, Hollis Johnson, and Sarah Jacobs.

