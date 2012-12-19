The Best Photos Of Barack Obama In 2012

Photo: AP
From dealing with crises at home and abroad to winning his historic re-election bid against Mitt Romney, 2012 was a busy year for President Barack Obama. We’ve collected the most iconic images from the roller-coaster ride that was Obama’s fourth year in office, as captured by photographers who have been on the scene for the most poignant moments, as well as the more light-hearted ones.
Obama embraces Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords as he arrives on the House floor to deliver his State of the Union address.
President Barack Obama greets Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., as he arrives on the floor of the House Chamber to deliver the State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 24, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
Things get a little heated between Obama and Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer during a greeting on the tarmac in Phoenix.
Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer points during an intense conversation with President Barack Obama after he arrived at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa, Ariz. Asked moments later what the conversation was about, Brewer, a Republican, said: 'He was a little disturbed about my book.' Brewer had recently published a book, 'Scorpions for Breakfast,' something of a memoir of her years growing up and defends her signing of Arizona's controversial law cracking down on illegal immigrants, which Obama opposes. Obama was objecting to Brewer's description of a meeting he and Brewer had at the White House, where she described Obama as lecturing her. (AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari, File)
President Barack Obama pets Bo, the Obama family dog, after returning to the White House from an event at Prince George's Community College in Largo, Md., March 15, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson)
President Barack Obama is briefed by Lt. Col. Yoon Bong-hee, left, as he views the DMZ from Observation Post Ouellette at Camp Bonifas, Republic of Korea, March 25, 2012. A translator assists during the briefing. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
President Barack Obama jokes with Vice President Joe Biden backstage before the STOCK Act signing event in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building South Court Auditorium, April 4, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
President Barack Obama does push-ups on the White House Basketball Court after a member of the Harlem Globetrotters made a shot, April 9, 2012. The President participated in 'Shoot for Strength', a game where children did push-ups for every basketball shot made by the pros, during the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll festivities. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
President Barack Obama sits on the famed Rosa Parks bus at the Henry Ford Museum following an event in Dearborn, Mich., April 18, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
Obama gets splattered by frozen yogurt during a campaign stop in Boulder, Colo., causing a brief media frenzy.
President Barack Obama wipes off his trousers after being splattered by frozen yogurt outside the Sink Restaurant & Bar in Boulder, Colo., April 24, 2021. University of Colorado student Kolbi Zerbest had placed the cup on the ground while trying to shake hands with the President, and someone inadvertently kicked the cup. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
President Barack Obama talks with Ambassador Ryan Crocker aboard Marine One en route to the Afghan Presidential Palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 1, 2012. Seated next to the President, from left, are Deputy National Security Advisor Denis McDonough and Chief of Staff Jack Lew. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
In a major political shift, Obama announces his support for same-sex marriage, becoming the first U.S. President to do so.
President Barack Obama participates in an interview with Robin Roberts of ABC's Good Morning America, in the Cabinet Room of the White House, May 9, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
President Barack Obama dances with First Lady Michelle Obama in the Blue Room of the White House prior to an 'In Performance at the White House' series concert honouring songwriters Burt Bacharach and Hal David, May 9, 2012. During the concert the President presented Bacharach and Eunice David, on behalf of her husband, with the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
President Barack Obama has lunch with members of the Congressional Leadership in the Oval Office Private Dining Room, May 16, 2012. The President served hoagies from Taylor Gourmet, which he purchased after a small business roundtable earlier in the day. Seated, clockwise from the President, are: Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, and House Speaker John Boehner.(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
Prime Minister David Cameron of the United Kingdom, President Barack Obama, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, José Manuel Barroso, President of the European Commission, and others watch the overtime shootout of the Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich Champions League final, in the Laurel Cabin conference room during the G8 Summit at Camp David, Md., May 19, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
President Barack Obama plays a game of pool following the conclusion of the G8 Summit at Camp David, Md., May 19, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
Obama poses for a self-pic with a graduating senior from Joplin High School in Missouri. Obama gave the commencement address for the high school, which was seriously damaged by last year's tornados.
President Barack Obama greets graduating Joplin High School seniors before their commencement ceremony at Missouri Southern State University's Leggett & Platt Athletic centre in Joplin, Mo., May 21, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
President Barack Obama talks with former President Bill Clinton backstage at the New Amsterdam theatre in New York, N.Y., June 4, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
First Lady Michelle Obama waits to greet President Barack Obama upon his arrival at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, N.Y., June 14, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama look out at the Chicago, Ill., skyline, June 15, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton walk and talk after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G20 Summit in Mexico.
President Barack Obama walks with Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton following a bilateral meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia at the Esperanza Resort in San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico, June 18, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
President Barack Obama eats a hot fudge sundae as he talks with patrons at the UNH Dairy Bar on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham, N.H., June 25, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
A little boy leans over to kiss President Barack Obama during the Congressional picnic on the South Lawn of the White House, June 27, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
President Barack Obama shares his strawberry pie with a boy during a lunch stop at Kozy Corners restaurant in Oak Harbor, Ohio, July 5, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
President Barack Obama runs around his desk in the Oval Office with Sarah Froman, daughter of Nancy Goodman and Mike Froman, Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics, July 9, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
After a weak first attempt, President Obama kisses the First Lady for the Kiss Cam at a U.S. Men's Olympic basketball game against Brazil.
President Barack Obama kisses First Lady Michelle Obama for the 'Kiss Cam' while attending the U.S. Men's Olympic basketball team's game against Brazil at the Verizon centre in Washington, D.C., July 16, 2012. Vice President Joe Biden and Malia Obama look up at the jumbotron. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
President Barack Obama talks with LeBron James as First Lady Michelle Obama hugs Deron Williams during their greet with members of the U.S. Men's Olympic basketball team at halftime of the game against Brazil at the Verizon centre in Washington, D.C., July 16, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
Obama gets briefed on the mass shooting in Aurora, Colo., which killed 12 people and wounded 70 others.
President Barack Obama holds a conference call with advisors to discuss the Aurora, Colorado shootings, during the motorcade ride to Palm Beach International Airport in Palm Beach, Fla., July 20, 2012. Briefing the President by phone are FBI Director Robert Mueller, Chief of Staff Jack Lew, and John Brennan, Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
President Barack Obama hugs Stephanie Davies while visiting shooting victim Allie Young at the University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, Colo., Sunday, July 22, 2012. Davies helped keep Young alive after her friend was wounded at the movie theatre in Aurora. The President traveled to Colorado to visit with patients and family members affected by the shootings. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
President Barack Obama talks with farmers during a tour of the McIntosh family farm to view the effects of the drought, in Missouri Valley, Iowa, Aug. 13, 2012. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, foreground, joins the President. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
Obama jokes with the bartender at the Pump Haus Pub and Grill in Waterloo, Iowa. The President revealed his love of beer during the 2012 race, and even brought bottles of the White House brew along with him on campaign swings.
President Barack Obama has a beer with patrons at the Pump Haus Pub and Grill in Waterloo, Iowa, Aug. 14, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
President Barack Obama and his daughters, Malia, left, and Sasha, watch on television as First Lady Michelle Obama takes the stage to deliver her speech at the Democratic National Convention, in the Treaty Room of the White House, Tuesday night, Sept. 4, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
Obama, followed by Chaplain Colonel J. Wesley Smith and Hillary Clinton, attend the transfer of remains ceremony for the four Americans killed in the terrorist attacks in Benghazi, Libya.
President Barack Obama, followed by Chaplain Colonel J. Wesley Smith and Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, walks towards the podium during the transfer of remains ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sept. 14, 2012, marking the return to the United States of the remains of the four Americans killed this week in Benghazi, Libya. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
President Barack Obama views the Hoover Dam during a stop at the 1,900-foot long structure which spans the Colorado River at the Arizona-Nevada border, Oct. 2, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
President Barack Obama talks with will.i.am, following an event The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, Oct. 9, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
Obama takes Robert Gibbs for a drive around the White House South Lawn. The President routinely laments his lack of driving privileges.
President Barack Obama drives former Press Secretary Robert Gibbs' Chevy Volt around the South Lawn Drive of the White House, Oct. 12, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
President Barack Obama carries a baby as he prepares to leave a campaign stop in Delray Beach, Fla., Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2012, a day after the past presidential debate with Republican presidential candidate, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
President Barack Obama, right, reacts to election official Eli Selph's cell ringing as he casts his vote, during early voting, in the 2012 election at the Martin Luther King Community centre, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2012, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Obama and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie discuss Hurricane Sandy relief during a tour of the storm damage.
President Barack Obama hugs Donna Vanzant, the owner of North Point Marina, as he tours damage from Hurricane Sandy in Brigantine, N.J., Oct. 31, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
President Barack Obama speaks at his final campaign stop on the evening before the 2012 election, Nov. 5, in downtown Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama embrace Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden moments after the television networks called the election in their favour, while watching election returns at the Fairmont Chicago Millennium Park in Chicago, Ill., Nov. 6, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
President Barack Obama hugs his campaign manager, Jim Messina, during an unannounced stop at campaign headquarters in Chicago, Ill., Nov. 7, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg points out areas on a map of the region for President Barack Obama aboard Marine One during an aerial tour of Hurricane Sandy storm damage in New York, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2012. Joining the President, from left, are: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Shaun Donovan; Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano; and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
President Barack Obama poses for a photo in front of the Shwedagon Pagoda in Rangoon, Burma, Nov. 19, 2012. All visitors must remove their shoes and socks while touring the pagoda. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
President Barack Obama rings a large bell during a tour of the Shwedagon Pagoda in Rangoon, Burma, Nov. 19, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
From his suite in Cambodia, Obama discusses the Middle East ceasefire with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
President Barack Obama talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel during a phone call from his hotel suite in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Nov. 19, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
Obama chokes up while delivering a statement in response to the shooting massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.
Obama holds the granddaughter of Dawn Hochspring, the slain principal of Sandy Hook Elementary School.
