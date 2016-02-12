The most popular New York City restaurants for Valentine's Day, according to Facebook

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, Facebook has revealed the top 10 most popular New York City restaurants to dine at for the special occasion.
The data is based on check-ins from last year and includes everything from posh eateries like TAO to low-key spots that serve irresistible food, like Katz’s Delicatessen.
Here are the top 10 most popular New York restaurants with Facebook users:
1. 230 Fifth
3. TAO Downtown
4. TAO
8. Junior’s Restaurant & Cheesecake
10. Smith & Wollensky New York City
These restaurants were a hit with the crowds last year, which means you may encounter a wait if you’re still finalising your Valentine’s Day plans.
