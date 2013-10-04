The Best New York City Restaurant For Every Kind Of Cuisine

New York City is often referred to as the world’s “melting pot,” a phrase that’s perhaps best reflected by the city’s vast diversity of food.
As part of its newly revealed 2014 restaurant survey results, Zagat has created a list of the best restaurants in New York City for every type of cuisine.
Whether it’s five-star French fare in Midtown or spicy Thai cooking in Woodside, Queens, there’s something here for everyone.
Jennifer Polland contributed to this story.
Food: 25
In addition to its top-notch pan-Asian fare, Asiate, in the Mandarin Oriental hotel, is known for its flawless service and stunning decor.
Food: 26
Wallsé is the flagship restaurant of Chef Kurt Gutenbrunner, serving modern Austrian fare and an excellent schnitzel.
119 West 56th Street and 33 West 8th Street
The original Burger Joint in the upscale Parker Meridien hotel in midtown is one of the best-known foodie secrets in Manhattan. The beloved burger shop just opened a sit-down location in Greenwich village.
Order the mofongo (a dish made with fried plantains) and pernil (roast pork) at this clubby restaurant on Sutton Place.
Food: 26
There's no better option for dumplings than tiny Prosperity Dumpling in Chinatown. It's also one of the most wallet-friendly options around: You can stuff yourself with their various pork-filled treats for under $US10.
Food: 25
Anyone with a sweet tooth will fall in love with ChikaLicious, an East Village dessert bar with a perennial line out front. Options range from fresh sorbets to chocolatey tortes, and there's a $US16 prix fixe menu for those who can't make up their minds.
Food: 25
RedFarm is a creative, high-end Chinese restaurant that brings you innovative Chinese dishes presented in a very whimsical, playful manner.
Check out, for example, the Pac-Man ghost dumplings with the sesame seed eyes or the Katz's pastrami egg roll.
They don't take reservations, so come early to nab a table. The restaurant recently opened a second location on the Upper West Side.
Food: 22
Lomzynianka serves up classic Polish cuisine in the traditionally Polish neighbourhood of Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Pierogies come filled with meat, cheese, or sauerkraut and mushrooms, and are not to be missed.
Food: 29
The high-end seafood restaurant, helmed by Chef Eric Ripert, serves the freshest seafood in very creative ways. Here, the motto is 'the fish is the star of the plate.'
Le Bernardin was also named the best seafood restaurant in New York City by Zagat.
Food: 27
It's all about the seafood at this Greek emporium in Midtown. Many of the fresh-catch dishes are priced by the pound, which can add up to a high tab.
Food: 26
Tamarind serves up top-notch Indian fare, touching on cuisine from all over the country. Diners can watch the chefs at work through a large, glassed-in kitchen.
Food: 28
Kurumazushi, in a Midtown Manhattan office building, has been serving top-notch sushi since 1977. The restaurant is plain in appearance, but the array of fresh sushi, prepared by Chef Toshihiro Uezu, is stunning.
Food: 26
This high-end restaurant in Tribeca serves beautifully prepared Korean cuisine in a stunning setting. A 10-course tasting menu is available for $US155 per person.
Food: 26
Sit at the counter and order Pearl Oyster Bar's killer lobster roll, served with a heap of shoestring fries. The restaurant's other seafood offerings, from whole branzino to fresh oysters, are excellent as well.
Food: 27
This French-Mediterranean restaurant near Lincoln Center is known as much for its service and good looks as it is for its food. A three-course prix fixe menu is available for $US98.
Food: 26
Head to Corona, Queens, for some of the freshest tortillas, tacos, and tamales in New York City, made from 100% corn. This no-frills joint is also friendly on wallets.
Food: 26
Bay Ridge's Tanoreen is known for its beautifully made home-style Middle Eastern cuisine. Chef and owner Rawia Bishara is known to stop by tables and chat with customers on a nightly basis.
Food: 26
There's always a line outside Totto Ramen, a tiny ramen noodle shop with a simple menu of soups made with tasty noodles, broths, meats and vegetables. Most items on the menu are $US15 and under.
Food: 27
It's a tall order to name the best pizza in New York City. But this Carroll Gardens restaurant has made a name for itself serving up crispy, thin-crust pies and calzones made with the freshest ingredients available.
Food: 26
This upscale SoHo seafood joint has an extensive selection of oysters -- nearly three dozen varieties are available on a given day -- and a rotation of special seafood appetizers and entrees.
Food: 27
It's worth the trip to Astoria for Il Bambino's spectacular panini sandwiches, inspired by the cuisines of Spain and Italy. Most items on the menu are $US12 or less, and there's a cozy garden out back.
Food: 28
The chefs at tiny Degustation work in an open kitchen preparing dishes inspired by French, Iberian, and American cooking. Though the dishes are small, prices can add up quickly.
91 1/2 East 7th Street and 291 Grand Street, Brooklyn
Food: 24
Diners cram into this tiny East Village space (and newer location in Williamsburg) for authentic Venezuelan arepas, filled with everything from pork shoulder to shredded beef to leeks.
Food: 27
No other steakhouse in the world compares to Peter Luger, which has topped Zagat's steakhouse list for 30 years running. The only thing to order here is the aged porterhouse, cut to share, and sides like sizzling bacon and creamed spinach.
Food: 27
The menu at this spacious Woodside mainstay is endless, but it's hard to go wrong -- though expect a heavy dose of spice whatever you choose. The restaurant is cash-only, but the prices are low.
1955 Coney Island Avenue, Brooklyn
Head to Midwood for gigantic portions of classic Turkish cuisine, like kebabs, lamb casserole, and a variety of meze. The Turkish cooks who run the place haven't changed the menu since it opened in 1988.
Food: 24
Omai, in Chelsea, serves light Vietnamese fare with a focus on rice, wheat, and legumes, as well as fresh vegetables.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.