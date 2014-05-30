9 New York City Food Trucks You Need To Try This Summer

Though New York City loses to Orlando as the best city for food trucks, it does offer an amazing selection of grub-on-the-go.

With options like vegetarian, Mexican, Chinese, grilled cheese, and everything in between, the city’s roaming food trucks are as diverse as its population.

Even so, many diners just stick to what they know. “According to a report from Emergent Research, 31% of a surveyed 2,250 respondents say they tend to purchase from a food truck because they happen to be passing by,” Ross Risneck, the founder of food truck website Roaming Hunger, told Business Insider.

Considering that some of the city’s best food trucks may be outside of most people’s lunch hour comfort zones, we were inspired to make a list of mobile trucks worth a trek.

Culled from the amazing trucks we tried at The Village Voice’s 3rd Annual Choice Streets food truck event and the crowd favourites at Roaming Hunger, these are New York City’s top food trucks to test out this summer.





What It Is: Three food trucks (in NYC — there are others around the country) that serve the best ice cream sandwiches with adventurous cookie and ice cream flavours.

What To Get: Ice cream and cookie selections may vary daily, but customer favourites include the s’more cookie and the salted caramel ice cream. You can also go “halfsies” by getting two different cookies or two different scoops of ice cream flavours.



Where To Find It: Trucks frequent the Upper West Side, Midtown, and FiDi during the week. Find the current locations on the Coolhaus Twitter and check the website to see future locations.



Kelvin Natural Slush Co., @KELVINSLUSH



What It Is: This truck sells all-natural frozen slushies with three bases (ginger, citrus juice, or green and black tea) as well as fresh mixers including chopped mint, fruit purée, and more.

What To Get: An Arnold Palmer that’s 1/2 tea, 1/2 citrus slush, and a white peach mix-in.

Where To Find It: The truck can be found at Smorgasburg in Williamsburg and the Brooklyn Flea on the weekends. It also roams around Brooklyn during the rest of the week. For an exact location, follow Kelvin Natural Slush Co. on Twitter.

What It Is: An army of food trucks that sell waffles with both savory (think pulled pork and chilli con carne) and sweet toppings (syrup, chocolate fudge, and dulce de leche), plus ice cream, milkshakes, and coffee.

What To Get: “De Throwdown Waffle” with speculoos sauce (it tastes a bit like gingerbread) and whipped cream.

Where To Find It: The trucks roam all over Manhattan, including in Central Park, Murray Hill, Union Sq, and the Financial District. You can visit the trucks’ website and Twitter for more details.

What It Is: A mix of Korean and Mexican fare, expect to see kimchi and chosun in burrito- and taco-form. This truck also prides itself on having eco-friendly and organic options for vegetarians.

What To Get: The Chosun Bowl with bulgogi and bacon kimchi fried rice. Top it with the Korilla sauce (a tangy mayo).

Where To Find It: All over Manhattan — follow the Korilla BBQ Twitter or visit the website to learn the truck’s exact location.

DUB Pies, @dubpies



What It Is: An Australian/New Zealand-inspired pie truck serving savory meat pies, sweets, and flat whites (a type of coffee with steamed milk — similar to a cappuccino).

What To Get: The mince and cheese pie, as well as a flat white coffee.

Where To Find It: The truck can be found typically in Park Slope or DUMBO. Follow the DUB Pies Twitter for more details.

What It Is: The mobile food truck of Luke’s Lobster locations, this truck serves up fresh shrimp, lobster, and crab rolls.

What To Get: The classic lobster roll served on a buttered and toasted split-top bun.

Where To Find It: This truck typically frequents NYC’s Midtown and Flatiron neighborhoods. Check the Luke’s Lobster Truck Twitter for more details, or visit the Nauti Mobile website.

Moo Shu Grill, @mooshugrill



What It Is: This truck serves up moo shu rolls and rice bowls with meat options like five-spice pork, tofu, Peking duck, and pork belly, plus fresh or pickled vegetables for a burst of flavour.

What To Get: Try the combo of three moo shu rolls with peking duck, five-spice pork, and pork belly for your meat options.

Where To Find It: In DUMBO on Mondays and in Midtown the rest of the week. See exact locations on the Moo Shu Grill Twitter or website.

Schnitzel and Things, @schnitznthings



What It Is: Serves schnitzel (hand-pounded and lightly breaded cutlets of fried meat), including pork, chicken, fish, and other varieties. The truck also serves sides like potato salad, chickpea salad, and french fries.

What To Get: The traditional pork schnitzel with the cucumber salad. Also sample the truck’s condiments, like pesto mayo and Sriracha mayo.

Where To Find It: In Midtown or the Financial District. Visit the truck’s Twitter or website for more location details and schedule.

The Treats Truck, @TheTreatsTruck



What It Is: A dessert truck that serves freshly-baked cookies, brownies, and specialty sweets like “dessert nachos” and junior pies. Be sure to ask for samples.

What To Get: Customer favourites include the rice krispy treat, chocolate brownie, and classic chocolate chip cookie.

Where To Find It: The truck frequents Midtown and Park Slope. Check The Treats Truck Twitter for more details.

