The Very Best Ways To Explore NYC By Bike

With the city’s new Citi Bike program in full force, New Yorkers from all walks of life are getting inspired to put the pedal to metal and take their own two wheeled adventures.



Whether you’re Tour de France ready or picking up a bike for the first time since elementary school, we have a cool new route for every type of cyclist.

Check out our riding picks for the pretty paths, cool pit stops and fun hang outs that will keep you spinning all summer.

Hudson River Greenway: The perfect option for city cycling newbies and seasoned bikers alike, the Hudson River Greenway treats riders to breath taking river views, cool piers and parks, and plenty of kiosks stocked with gourmet dining and drinking options. For a long trek, start at at Rockefeller Park on Manhattan's southern most tip and spin up to the George Washington Bridge, on 125th Street. The eleven mile ride will fly by as you gaze at the breath taking scenery. Weary cyclists can stop for a bite at The Creperie on the roof of The Standard, or wait until hitting Harlem before indulging in global soul food at Marcus Samuelson's Red Rooster. Governor's Island: This concert hot spot offers more than killer music performances- it also boasts one of the city's best bike paths. A short trip on the bike friendly East River Ferry will give you access to the path which wraps around most of the island. Take in the tree lined trails and old time mansions, in addition to some of the best views of the New York Harbor. Refuel at Picnic Point, where you can easily park your bikes and an enjoy a bite outside or watch the sunset while sipping a glass of wine from Little Eva's, a small vendor located nearby. Williamsburg Bridge: Cruise through some of the coolest neighborhoods in Brooklyn by starting your bike trek on the Lower East Side's East River Park bike path. To get over to Brooklyn, you can cycle on the Williamsburg Bridge, which is thought to be one of the most bike-friendly bridges because of its wide pathway and relatively low number of tourists. Once you arrive in Brooklyn, cruise around the restaurant-dense hood to pick your favourite spot (Some of our top choices are Reynards at the Wythe Hotel for amazing burgers and cool cocktails or Marlow and Sons, an American bistro.) If you happen to take a trip on Saturday, be sure to check out the eclectic vendors featured at Smorgasburg, a Brooklyn flea market on North 7th Street. Prospect Park: Another Brooklyn favourite, Prospect Park is an ideal cycling destination for beginners, thanks to the clearly marked path and short distance (a loop around Park Drive is just under three and a half miles). The park's website also helps riders find a safe bike route to and from the park, making this one of the easiest trips to figure out. Once you've pedaled around, consider exploring one the the nature trails, checking out the horses and riding options at Kensington Stables, or playing tennis at the Prospect Park Tennis centre. Central Park: The bike path around Central Park requires a little more skill- it's crowded, longer, and includes more uneven terrain. Yet the extra effort is certainly worth it given Central Park's gorgeous views and stunning design. Since almost every longtime Manhattanite has a favourite Central Park spot, take this trip as an opportunity to discover yours. With options like the Azalea Pond, Belvedere Castle, and the Loeb Boathouse you will have plenty to choose from. Those in search of a quick bite can duck into famous favourites like Shake Shack and Sarabeth's, both of which have locations that are adjacent to sprawling park. Brooklyn Bridge: For a totally different Manhattan-Brooklyn riding experience, consider cycling down Lower Manhattan and heading across the Brooklyn Bridge. While it may be more crowded than the Williamsburg Bridge, you will be rewarded with stunning views of Lower Manhattan, Governor's Island, Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty. Once you reach Brooklyn, you'll have the opportunity to explore two of the borough's coolest neighborhoods- DUMBO and Brooklyn Heights. Enjoy the calm, quaint vibe and cobblestone streets found in Brooklyn Heights and DUMBO's gorgeous Brooklyn Bridge Park. Pizza lovers in search of one of the city's best slices can stop in at nearby Grimaldi's for a coal brick oven slice. Roosevelt Island: Who needs the tram when you can bike across the Roosevelt Island Bridge? Take in killer views as you pedal to one of Manhattan's best kept islands. Once you arrive, you can bike around and check out some local attractions including a restored lighthouse from 1872 and a public art installation by Tom Otterness entitled 'The Marriage of Art and Real Estate.' There is also Sportspark, which boasts an Olympic sized pool and The Roosevelt Island Racquet Club, which offers lessons for those eager for more sporty activity. Get more New York news at Guest of a Guest. See 12 NYC spots used in famous movie scenes >

