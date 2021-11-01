I’m a dietitian who shops at Trader Joe’s every week. Here are 12 things I always buy there.

- I’m a registered dietitian in New York who loves to shop at Trader Joe’s.
- I always pick up pantry staples like 10-minute farro, flaxseed meal, and pecan-praline granola.
- I love Trader Joe’s cold-brew concentrate and frozen vegetable spring rolls.
Plus this product has a light, nutty flavor. When I make my morning oatmeal, I add a tablespoon or two of flaxseed meal to the water before I place it into the microwave.
The package of flaxseed meal also features a great recipe for no-bake Energy Bites.
A 16-ounce (453.59g) package costs $US3.00 ($AU4).
Plus 8 ounces (226.80g) of Greek yogurt will give you 24 grams of protein whereas regular yogurt gives you closer to 13 grams.
I enjoy this as is, in smoothies, mixed in oatmeal, or added to pancake batter.
A container just over 5 ounces (141.75g) is only 99 cents ($1.32).
For dinner, I enjoy cutting up chunks of feta cheese and tossing it with spinach leaves, red-pepper slices, and dried cranberries.
My Shih Tzu, Teddie, also gets a ration of feta every evening.
It’s great to spread on crackers or bagels. You could also slightly warm the chunks and toss them into a salad.
One log is just $US4.79 ($AU6).
Instead, I sprinkle it on my oatmeal, cottage cheese, and yogurt. It’s a judicious topping that adds crunch and tasty flavor.
A 16-ounce (453.59g) package costs $US3.49 ($AU5).
This bag of pumpkin seeds from Trader Joe’s is definitely a bargain when compared to other health-food and grocery stores.
This 16-ounce (453.59g) bag is $US6.99 ($AU9).
These take about 20 minutes in the oven and come out crispy. They’re a great alternative to take-out, and even my carnivorous husband enjoys them.
Depending on the size of your family, you may need multiple packages, but each is only $US3.99 ($AU5).
Fortunately, the reduced-guilt version from Trader Joe’s is only 270 calories per serving and contains less fat than most typical mac and cheeses.
Add a salad and a side of vegetables for a satisfying meal.
One package of the frozen dish is just $US1.99 ($AU3).
I just mix the concentrate with boiling water and I’m rewarded with a steaming cup of smooth brew.
A 32-ounce (907.18g) bottle makes 12 8-ounce (226.80g) cups of coffee. At $US4.99 ($AU7) a bottle, you’re getting a lot more coffee from Trader’s Joe’s than that other guy with the green logo.
Plus whole grains like these have some perks — they’re associated with a reduced risk of diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers.
To make it more filling, I top it with yogurt, brown sugar, granola, blueberries, and pecans.
An 18-ounce (510.29g) package costs $US2.69 ($AU4).
My husband and I eat them for dinner with warm maple syrup, pecan halves, and whipped cream. To balance out the meal, we pair these with a large salad.
A package of six costs $US3.69 ($AU5).
Farro usually takes 30 to 40 minutes to cook, so thank goodness Trader Joe’s brought us a 10-minute version.
In a few minutes, you can cook stir-frys, make a farro risotto, create homemade veggie burgers, or concoct a mixed-ingredient salad.
A ¼ cup serving of farro will also provide 6 grams of protein. But like all grains, farro is comparatively high in carbohydrates, which aren’t always the best for you, so just be mindful of portion sizes.
A package costs just $US1.79 ($AU2).