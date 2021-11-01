I’m a dietitian who shops at Trader Joe’s every week. Here are 12 things I always buy there.

Flaxseed meal is a healthy option that tastes great in pancakes, waffles, oatmeal, and smoothies.

Trader Joe’s organic flaxseed meal contains a decent amount of Alpha-lipoic acid (ALA), which is a powerful antioxidant . Antioxidants can help protect us from some diseases and reduce inflammation.

Plus this product has a light, nutty flavor. When I make my morning oatmeal, I add a tablespoon or two of flaxseed meal to the water before I place it into the microwave.

The package of flaxseed meal also features a great recipe for no-bake Energy Bites.

A 16-ounce (453.59g) package costs $US3.00 ($AU4).