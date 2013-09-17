The 15 Greatest New York Stories Ever Told

If you’ve never been to New York before, there’s no better way to see the Big Apple than through the imagination of an author.

These 15 books tell tales of New York in the days of Jewish tenements, the Beatnik Generation, and modern day Upper East Side affluence.

We consider these books some the greatest New York stories ever told, as they show the city in all its history, culture, grandeur, and disillusion.

Have a suggestion for a great book about New York? Let us know your pick in the comments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.