Forget Apple, Nokia Is The Most Innovative Phonemaker In History

Nokia’s announcement of the stunning Lumia 920 and 820 reminded us of something that’s been easy to forget in the iPhone era: The Finnish company has been making amazing cell phones for a long time.Nokia released its first portable, digital phone in 1992. Its management decided later that year the company—which once made everything from paper to galoshes—would bet its future on mobile phones.



How far will that future stretch? Nokia’s big bet on Microsoft’s Windows Phone has yet to play out. But here’s a look back at the history of innovation that shaped the Lumia line.

Nokia 1011 The Nokia 1011 was the first GSM phone the company ever made and helped mark its transition into manufacturing mobile phones. But it didn't offer much else other than the ability to make phone calls. Features: Phone calls Released: 1992 Nokia 2100 The Nokia 2100 series was the first to have software, an address book and ringer profiles. It was also the first to feature Nokia's iconic ringtone based on the classical guitar piece 'Gran Vals.' Nokia went on to sell 20 million 2100 series phones worldwide. Its original target: only 400,000. Released: 1994 Nokia 9000 Communicator The Nokia 9000 Communicator was the company's first true smartphone that let users send and receive faxes, emails and text messages, offered Internet access, and featured a full QWERTY keyboard. Features: 8 MB of RAM

Intel 386 processor

Monochrome display

3-hr battery Release date: 1996 Nokia 7650 The Nokia 7650 was full of firsts. No other Nokia phone before it featured a built-in camera. It ran Nokia's Series 60 platform on the Symbian OS--for its time, an advanced mobile operating system. Features: 104 MHz processor

4 MB of RAM Released: 2001 Nokia 6650 The Nokia 6650 was Nokia's first 3G phone, marking a significant milestone in mobile wireless technology. 2-hr. battery

VGA camera

WAP

colour TFT display

Bluetooth Released: 2002 Nokia 3650 Nokia's first phone with a built-in VGA camera and video recorder. Features: Voice-activated dialling

4-hr. battery

Series 60 software

MMS

IR port

Bluetooth

colour display

Camera/video recorder Release year: 2002 Nokia N8 The Nokia N8 was Nokia's last flagship phone before its dramatic announcement of partnership with Microsoft. It was the company's first phone to offer multitouch capabilities and received the highest number of preorders in Nokia history at the time. Features: 3.5-inch screen

256 MB of RAM

6.8 MHz ARM processor

12 MP camera

12-hr battery Released: 2010 Lumia 800 This was the first Windows Phone Nokia released after its partnership with Microsoft. Besides its stunning choice of colours and sleek exterior design, the Nokia Lumia features: 3.7-inch screen

512 MB of RAM

1.4 GHz processor

8 MP camera

13-hr battery

Scratch-resistant glass Released: 2011 Lumia 710 Nokia's second Windows Phone launched at much more affordable price than the Lumia 800, but with similar specs. Features: 3.7-inch screen

512 MB of RAM

1.4 GHz processor

5 MP camera

6-hr battery for talk time Released: 2011 808 PureView The 808 PureView, Nokia's first smartphone with PureView technology, featured the largest and highest resolution sensor in a camera phone at that time. Features: 4-inch screen

512 MB of RAM

1.3 GHz processor

41 MP camera

11-hr battery

Scratch-resistant glass Released: 2012 Lumia 920 The Nokia Lumia 920 is the company's flagship Windows Phone 8 device, due out this fall. Features: 4.5-inch screen

1 GB of RAM

1.5GHz Snapdragon S4 processor

8 MP rear camera

10-hr. battery

Built-in wireless charging

