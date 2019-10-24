The 50 best Nintendo 64 video games of all time, according to critics

Banjo-Kazooie/Nintendo ‘Banjo-Kazooie’ made the cut for Metacritic’s top 50 N64 games of all time.

The Nintendo 64 took the world by storm when it was released in 1996, and sold just under 33 million copies through 2005.

A long list of classics emerged from the range of games developed for the console, form first-person shooter challenges to racing adventures.

Here are the 50 greatest N64 games, according to Metacritic.

Nintendo is perhaps the most recognisable name in video games.

The gaming company entered the console industry with the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1983, and has continued to innovate with its most recent console, the Nintendo Switch, released in 2016.

But Nintendo completely redefined video games in 1996 when it released the Nintendo 64.

If a kid didn’t own an N64, they surely knew someone who did.With just under 33 million units sold globally from 1996 to 2001, the N64 is one of the most recognised consoles on the planet. Memorable titles like “Mario Kart 64,” “GoldenEye 007,” and “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time” have ensured the console’s place in history.



We’ve compiled a list of the 50 greatest N64 games of all time, according to reviews from the aggregation site Metacritic. The site averages all available reviews of a game into an overall score, used to determine the consensus best games Nintendo had to offer.

Below is a list of the 50 greatest N64 games, as well as what critics had to say about them.

50. “Indiana Jones and the Infernal Machine”

Indiana Jones and the Infernal Machine/LucasArts

Release date: December 14, 2000

Critic score: 75/100

User score: 8.3/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic): “1947. The Nazis have been crushed, the Cold War has begun and Soviet agents are sniffing around an ancient ruin. Grab your whip and fedora and join Indy in a globe-spanning race to unearth the mysterious ‘Infernal Machine.’ Survive the challenges of unusual beasts, half the Red Army and more (including – oh no – snakes!). Puzzle your way through 17 chapters of an action-packed story. Travel the world to exotic locales, from the ruins of Babylon to Egyptian deserts. All the weapons you’ll need, including firearms, explosives – and of course Indy’s trusty whip and revolver.”

Review (fromEurogamer):“Indy’s latest outing is his best yet. It was going to take something special to better Fate of Atlantis, and LucasArts haven’t disappointed. The sheer size of the levels and the variety of the terrain within is awesome. You get a real feeling of being part of a big blockbuster movie. The plot is excellently woven, and unfolds beautifully from level to level.”

49. “Forsaken 64”

Forsaken/Probe Entertainment

Release date: April 30, 1998

Critic score: 75/100

User score: 7.6/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic): “An experiment gone wrong ripped away the earth’s atmosphere. Bathed in the searching radiation of the sun, the planet has been condemned. You are among the ‘forsaken’ few who invade the now abandoned settlements to collect what little fortune was left behind.”

Review (fromPennOaks): “If you like challenging, action-packed games, then you can’t go wrong with ‘Forsaken 64.’ There’s not much brain power needed here, but there is a need for commanding the control scheme and sharpening the reflexes. It’s not exactly ‘GoldenEye 007’ in space, but it’s a suitable alternative to the numerous 3D shooters out there. Whether you liked ‘Turok: Dinosaur Hunter,’ ‘GoldenEye 007,’ or ‘Star Fox 64,’ you should probably give ‘Forsaken 64’ a try.”

48. “Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards”

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards/Nintendo

Release date: June 26, 2000

Critic score: 77/100

User score: 8.3/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic): “Dart past enemies, soar the skies and swim the depths of the ocean as Kirby takes on Dark Matter in an all-new adventure. Inhale, exhale and swallow your enemies, then copy and combine their abilities and use them as your own! Team up with familiar friends and foes – like Waddle Dee and King Dedede – as you travel through dreamy worlds in search of the lost Crystal Shards.”

Review (fromIGN): “The game is still a solid and enjoyable platforming experience for fans of the pink puffball and worth a look with its asking price of 1000 Wii Points – it’s just not as versatile or as representative of the Kirby franchise as a whole as other games are, like ‘Kirby’s Adventure’ or ‘Kirby Super Star.’ ‘Kirby 64’ on the VC is a 10 dollar investment that will earn you a couple of afternoons of simple, casual and unchallenging gameplay and then will likely not get revisited too often in your Wii’s Channel Array.”

47. “Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion”

Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion/Acclaim Entertainment

Release date: August 30, 2000

Critic score: 77/100

User score: 7.0/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic): “Older than time itself, a savage cosmic entity called Oblivion exists only to devour everything in its path. Two new Turok warriors, Danielle and Joseph Fireseed must face this evil. The heritage of Turok and all humankind depends on them. Join the legacy. Over 24 upgradable weapons to battle 40 new and original enemies! Intense multiplayer action – over eight modes and 48 maps!”

Review (fromComic Gamers Assemble):“The reason why this game would appeal to previous naysayers though is that it doesn’t really feel like a Turok game. It’s always great to see a developer take criticism to heart and fix what didn’t work, but the final chapter of the Turok franchise sucks out what made the series so great to begin with for the sake of being just another [first-person shooter]. It’s a solid FPS don’t get me wrong and of the best the system has to offer, it just goes to show how quickly the series went off the rails.”

46. “Pokémon Snap”

Pokemon Snap/Nintendo

Release date: June 30, 1999

Critic score: 77/100

User score: 7.5/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic): “The Professor has asked you to capture the Wild Pokemon of Pokémon island … on film! Tour the island in your ZERO-ONE vehicle and snap pictures of Pokémon in their natural habitat. Wild Pokémon are often camera-shy, so you’ll have to use special items to bring them out in the open. Only the best shots will do for the Professor’s Pokémon Report, so sharpen your photography skills and get ready to SNAP!”

Review (fromKotaku): “‘Pokémon Snap’s’ photography-based gameplay was distinctive for its time, and years later there sadly hasn’t been another Pokémon game quite like it. In the grand scheme of things, as a part of the most profitable media franchise of all time, the game is just a blip on the radar. It won’t be remembered as the best Pokémon spin-off, or the worst, but it will certainly go down as one of the most unique.”

45. “Army Men: Air Combat”

Army Men: Air Combat/The 3DO Company

Release date: July 14, 2000

Critic score: 77/100

User score: 7.8/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic): “Pilot one of four toy helicopters through the treacherous terrain of your backyard, the local playground, picnic areas, and nearby beaches. Engage in both air-to-air and air-to-ground combat with enemies ranging from battleships to butterflies. Utilise the unique abilities of each ‘copter to battle armies of mutant insects; destroy rampaging remote control cars; blow up sandcastles; and save Sarge from being melted by kids with magnifying glasses. Real combat. Plastic men.”

Review (fromN64 Today): “Overall, ‘Army Men: Air Combat’ is a fun and straightforward game that makes the most of its premise. It’s a creative and unique – surprising for a shoot-em-up game. The two-player coop mode is a nice addition, especially when it doesn’t suffer in terms of performance. And the competitive multiplayer has a good variety to it. The presentation and audio are where ‘Army Men: Air Combat’ truly falls down. But these flaws don’t make it any less playable. They certainly don’t affect your level of immersion – you are, after all, playing as a green toy helicopter.”

44. “Castlevania”

Release date: December 31, 1998

Critic score: 78/100

User score: 6.9/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic): “Take control of Reinhardt Schneider, a whip-toting Vampire Killer who has waited his whole life to meet his destiny, or Carrie Fernandez, a young girl with a strong magical presence who is mysteriously drawn to Dracula’s evil Castlevania. It is their duty to seek out Castlevania and put an end to its residents’ plans. What is your destiny?”

Review (fromGameCrate): “As far as the ‘Castlevania’ series has come, however, for me, its glorious heyday will always be the game which ushered it into the 3D gaming space. If Nintendo ever saw fit to rerelease either ‘Castlevania 64’ or ‘Legacy of Darkness’ for the Wii U virtual console or 3DS, you can be sure I’d buy it in a heartbeat, if only to relive the moments which made me a ‘Castlevania’ fan for life.”

43. “Pokemon Stadium 2”

Pokemon Stadium 2/Nintendo

Release date: March 28, 2001

Critic score: 78/100

User score: 8.4/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic): “Hundreds of Pokémon in Three-mendous 3D! What’s sweeter than victory in a Pokémon battle! Victory in a 3D arena on the N64! Set your strategy and stand back while your Pokémon battle it out. You can even set the Pokémon you’ve trained – fully rendered in 3D and ready for battle! “

Review (fromNintendo Life): “All in all, ‘Pokémon Stadium 2’ takes the formula that made Pokémon Stadium so great and betters it with its slew of new Pokémon, inclusion of both Johto and Kanto regions, and fresh features. Its constant integration with the main-series games almost makes it a must-have for players concerned with the handheld games due to allowing them to receive exclusive prizes and have access to some pretty neat features that compliment their adventures.”

42. “Harvest Moon 64”

Harvest Moon 64/JP: Victor Interactive Software

Release date: November 30, 1999

Critic score: 78/100

User score: 8.8/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic): “In ‘Harvest Moon 64,’ you’ll work hard to make a life for yourself on the run-down farm that you’ve inherited from your dearly departed grandfather. It will take careful planning and a lot of help from your neighbours to ride out the seasons and succeed as a gentleman farmer. ‘Harvest Moon 64’ has all the charm of the original Super Nintendo classic, plus many new surprises.”

Review (fromNintendo World Report):“It’s very addictive, though not in the way that you’ll be thinking about how you’d rather be playing it when you’re doing something else. It’s just very hard to walk away from it when you are playing. You’ll need to know what’s going to happen the next day, and you’ll tell your friends when you accomplish a goal. ‘My cow had a calf!’ ‘Eggplants!’ They will shake their heads at you, but will soon understand once they sit down to watch and become transfixed by it, too.

41. “Mario Party”

Mario Party/Nintendo

Release date: February 8, 1999

Critic score: 79/100

User score: 8.1/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic): “Tensions mount for Mario and pals as each declares himself to be the one true Super Star of Marioland. Face your friends and family in a contest of strength, wits and agility as you explore six thrilling Adventure Boards. Reveal new levels of gaming excitement as you customise your boards with speed blocks, warp blocks, and other specialty items. Jam-packed with all the electricity of an entire arcade, the action comes alive for up to four players. So grab your friends and get ready for a wild ride because this party never ends!”

Review (fromIGN):“Warning: If you love your controllers, have your friends bring theirs when they come over to play this game. The endurance and button mashing contests are the ultimate test for Nintendo’s controllers.”

40. “Super Smash Bros. 64”

Super Smash Bros. 64/Nintendo

Release date: April 26, 1999

Critic score: 79/100

User score: 8.7/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic): “It’s a Bumpin’, Bruisin’, Brawlin’ Bash! The many worlds of Nintendo collide in the ultimate showdown of strength and skill! Up to four players can choose their favourite characters – complete with signature attacks – and go at it in Team Battles and Free-For-Alls. Or venture out on your own to conquer the 14 stages in single-player mode. Either way, ‘Super Smash Bros.’ is a no-holds-barred action-fest that will keep you coming back for more!”

Review (fromTechradar): “Thanks to its timeless design, simple yet nuanced controls, and the deft symbiosis of Nintendo’s many contrasting first-party properties, ‘Super Smash Bros. 64’ remains an important milestone not just for fighting games but for crossover titles in general. Throwing Mario, Link, and Samus together in the same game had an incredible sense of audacity and chaos that still resonates today.”

39. “Pilotwings 64”

Pilotwings 64/Nintendo

Release date: September 29, 1996

Critic score: 80/100

User score: 8.1/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic): “Forget about those other flying games. This is the ultimate flight experience! ‘Pilotwings 64’ carries you off into a vast three-dimensional environment. Pilot several different vehicles and take in breath-taking sights! Successfully complete flight tests to earn your flight badge. Get a high enough score and you’ll get a chance at bonus games such as Cannonball and Sky Diving! Soar into the wild blue yonder with ‘Pilotwings 64’!”

Review (fromGamespot): “Along with ‘Mario 64,’ this title serves as Nintendo’s one-two punch, and makes the Nintendo 64 an incredibly attractive system. The thrill factor for gaming has been upped with this title; in terms of immersive gameplay, this game is on par with what’s currently available in most high-end virtual reality centres. The graphics, sound, control, and all-around excitement add up to make ‘Pilotwings 64’ one hell of a great ride.”

38. “Starcraft 64”

Starcraft 64/Blizzard Entertainment

Release date: June 13, 2000

Critic score: 80/100

User score: 8.2/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic): “In the distant future, a small group of human exiles have been doomed to fight for their survival on the edge of the universe. Three powerful species, the Terrans, Protoss and Zerg, are locked in a fierce battle over the fate of the galaxy. The time for war has come. Manage resources, build armies, devise strategies and master the specialised technologies of each species as you enter a universe of unparalleled tactical excitement. Over 50 single-player missions, including new scenarios specially created for the N64.”

Review (fromDeath of Analogue): “‘Starcraft 64’ did a lot right, but also a fair number of things wrong; especially in scaling down a bit too much from two CDs of 650 megabytes each to a 32-megabyte cartridge, or roughly 95% less total storage than a single CD holds. I can only recommend it as something other than a curiosity if (and only if) you legitimately have no other possible way of playing this game, but if Starcraft were a 64-only title then I’d recommend it without the slightest hesitation.

37. “Jet Force Gemini”

Jet Force Gemini/Rare

Release date: September 30, 1999

Critic score: 80/100

User score: 8.8/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic): “The insect invasion has begun … The galaxy is being infested by the evil Mizar and his horde of Drones. Already, the planet of Goldwood has been subjugated and the peaceful Tribals enslaved. With an arsenal of mega-weapons at their disposal, the Jet Force Gemini team must travel in search of Mizar’s lair – rescuing Tribals and splattering Drones all along the way. But can Juno, Vela and their faithful dog, Lupus, exterminate the deadly threat before it’s too late?”

Review (fromIGN): “Having played through every inch of ‘Jet Force Gemini,’ I can honestly say that I enjoyed the experience very much. I never thought I’d complain that a game is too big, but this is exactly the case for Rare’s 3D action-shooter.”

36. “007: The World Is Not Enough”

007: The World Is Not Enough/EA Games

Release date: November 1, 2000

Critic score: 81/100

User score: 7.7/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic): “Experience the intensity of being the world’s top secret agent. Equipped with a full arsenal of Q-Lab gadgets and weaponry, you must be suave, resourceful, and lethal as you carry out action-packed missions based on the blockbuster movie. Are you cool under pressure? Deadly when necessary? Of course you are – you’re Bond… James Bond.”

Review (fromJust Games Retro): ” It might feel a bit on the short side, but it’s enough of a challenge, especially on the higher difficulty levels, to make beating it feel like an accomplishment. Although it’s not quite as heralded as big brother ‘Goldeneye’ or distant cousin ‘Perfect Dark,’ TWINE definitely is a quality game that deserved a bit more attention than it got, and is definitely worthy of a play for Bond fans or FPS aficionados.”

35. “Pokemon Puzzle League”

Pokemon Puzzle League/Nintendo

Release date: September 1, 2000

Critic’s score: 81/100

User score: 8.5/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic): “Discover the most frantic, frenzied, fun-filled Pokémon challenge ever – ‘Pokémon Puzzle League’! Line up three or more blocks of the same type to clear them off the screen. Create chains and combos to send garbage to your opponent. Collect badges from other Pokémon trainers to earn the right to enter the ultimate competition… a battle against the mysterious Puzzle Master!”

Review (fromGiant Bomb): “It’s a relatively common thing for Japanese developers to take classic puzzle franchises and reskin them for Western audiences (think ‘Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine’), but PPL seems to go that extra mile with its supplementary content. The resulting world is pretty silly, with its paper-thin premise and goofy cartoon tie-ins, but it does serve bulk out the puzzle gameplay, and do so with a sincere charm.

34. “Ogre Battle 64”

Ogre Battle 64/Nintendo

Release date: October 7, 2000

Critic score: 82/100

User score: 8.9/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic): “The Holy Lodis Empire is planning the domination of the entire continent of Zeteginia! It is up to you to raise the flag of revolution and rid the land of the Lodis threat. Make decisions in real-time and take control of numerous characters to prove victorious on the battlefield and regain freedom for all people!”

Review (fromHonest Gamers):“If you’re any sort of war or role-playing game fan, then you really owe it to yourself to play this game. Even if you don’t have a Nintendo 64, this game is worth the price of admission. It’s not a cheap game, and sometimes fetches over sixty bucks, but it’s outstanding. It’s worth every penny.”

33. “Extreme-G”

Extreme-G/Probe Entertainment

Release date: September 30, 1997

Critic score: 82/100

User score: 8.4/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic):“Pit yourself against 12 laser-blasting speedfreaks across 12 looping, coiling, corkscrewing rollercoaster racetracks. If you’ve never seen a cyber-cycle take a stinger missile up the tailpipe during a blistering halfpipe you’re about to get a rush of adrenaline. Racing to the Nth degree through gravitational extremes. Surfing the knife edge between G-force and burning wreckage! If gravity’s a law, then this is a felony.”

Review (fromFreezeNet):“Overall, this was a great racing game. It allows players in the beginning to get used to controlling their bikes in the beginning and really challenges you by the end. A nicely done difficulty curve, reasonably solid graphics, excellent audio, high-end replay value, and great variety really makes this a great game to play.”

32. “Ridge Racer 64”

Ridge Racer 64/Nintendo

Release date: February 14, 2000

Critic score: 82/100

User score: 8.2/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic): “Race into action with RR64! It’s got all the fast-paced arcade action you’ve come to expect from the ‘Ridge Racer’ name, plus extra features you’ve never seen before! Race with up to four players simultaneously on the same screen. Compete on never-before-seen tracks and witness amazing special effects. You’ve never seen a ‘Ridge Racer’ like this! Choose from 25 cars and race on nine different courses. “

Review (fromIGN):“This game really has it all: an undeniable, incomparable sense of lightning-fast speed; 25 cars (which are acquired through a fun dueling system); a top two-player mode and a decent four-player one; the classic RR drifts plus an amazing new one that enables full 360 spins and more! It’s got an amazing framerate that never hitches and an overall clean, tweaked feel and look as well.”

31. “Mario Kart 64”

Mario Kart 64/Nintendo

Release date: February 10, 1997

Critic score: 83/100

User score: 8.7/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic): “Three… Two… One… GO! The signal light changes and you drop the pedal to the metal. Take on up to three friends in the split-screen VS games, or race solo in the Mario GP. Tell your friends to bring it on in the highly-competitive Battle mode. Advanced features allow you to race with your “Ghost”. The driving data from your best run appears as a transparent character on the screen. No longer must you simply race against the clock – you can actually race against yourself!”

Review (fromDen Of Geek): “With all of these innovations and features included in the box, ‘Mario Kart 64’ arrived as the must-have racing game of the fifth console generation. For a time in the late ’90s, ‘Mario Kart 64’ ruled as king of kart racing games, rivaled only by Rare’s ‘Diddy Kong Racing’ and ‘Naughty Dog’s Crash Team Racing.'”

30. “Space Station Silicon Valley”

Space Station Silicon Valley/DMA Design

Release date: October 21, 1998

Critic score: 83/100

User score: 8.2/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic): “Silicon Valley was intended to be the most technologically advanced amusement park civilisation has ever known. Shortly after take-off, it disappeared. Now, in the year 3000, it’s back and on a collision course with Earth! It’s up to you to conquer the 30 levels in four incredibly lavish environments, take control of the totally original, wacky and – at times – life-threatening characters and unlock the mysteries of the Valley. It’s all great fun but remember, the fate of the world is in your hands!”

Review (fromGamespot): “Ultimately, SSSV is a simple, moderately-short game, with extremely engaging ‘personalities’ that hit the game character target right on the mark. The sheep moves like a sheep. The elephant moves like an elephant. The kangaroo punches, and the scorpion stings just as you’d expect they would.

29. “Star Wars: Episode I Battle for Naboo”

Star Wars: Episode I Battle for Naboo/LucasArts

Release date: December 18, 2000

Critic’s score: 84/100

User score: 8.0/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic): “Attention defenders of Naboo! The Trade Federation must be stopped! Storm through more than 15 missions over land, sea and space as your freedom fighters rally against the droid armies. Take control of 7 vehicles: the Naboo starfighter, Gian speeder, and new craft like the heavy STAP, Trade Federation gunboat and more. More than 15 missions: escape from Theed, search and destroy, sabotage, reconnaissance, convoy. Battle against Trade Federation droid starfighters, AATs, destroyer droids, battle droids. Change vehicles mid-mission through specially designated hangars.”

Review (fromCNN): “If you liked ‘Rogue Squadron’ then this game is a must for your collection. If you missed that one, then you still won’t go wrong with “Naboo.” The N64 may be showing its age, but games like this will keep you from mothballing it just yet.”

28. “Wipeout 64”

Wipeout 64/Nintendo

Release date: November 3, 1998

Critic score: 84/100

User score: 7.5/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic):“The fastest races. The deadliest weapons. The biggest name in anti-gravity racing descends on N64 with incredible new visual power and fully enhanced gameplay glory. With blistering races, challenges, time trials, and a multiplay league, ‘Wipeout 64’ delivers pure racing devastation. Faster than you can imagine.”

Review (fromNerd Bacon): “‘Wipeout 64’ is a great example of a somewhat unique racing franchise not trying too hard to be something that it’s not. ‘Wipeout 64’ is exactly what one would expect. It’s fun. It’s enjoyable.

27. “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2”

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2/Activision

Release date: August 21, 2001

Critic score: 84/100

User score: 8.8/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic): “‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2’ redefined an already great game. Its addition of stellar new features (like Create-A-Park), and great game-play tweaks (the manual manoeuvre will be copied for years to come) made it the best instalment in a killer series of games. Anyone who has ever skated the Philadelphia level will agree – this game is a masterpiece of level design. Hell, it’s a masterpiece all around. There isn’t a bad park or dull moment, just pure gaming nirvana!”

Review (fromIGN): “Just as we expected, Edge of Reality gave the N64 the best version of ‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2’ it is capable of having. Fans of the series who didn’t play it last year on Dreamcast and PlayStation will want to look into this one.”

26. “NFL Blitz 2000”

NFL Blitz 2000/Midway Games & EA Sports

Release date: July 31, 1999

Critic score: 85/100

User score: 8.3/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic): “It’s back and it’s better than ever! NFL Blitz 2000 adds four-player support, new offensive and defensive plays, realistic weather conditions, new stadiums and a Tournament mode! Customise offensive and defensive plays to your liking. Call audibles at the line of scrimmage. You’ve got control now! Passing made easy with new ‘Blitz Passing’ for one-touch long bombs! ‘ON-FIRE’ mode gives super power performance to your players! With non-stop action and a ‘pick-it-up-and-play’ learning curve, ‘NFL BLITZ 2000’ is THE game for every football fan!”

Review (fromGamespot): “Whether you’re the biggest football gamer on your block or you haven’t touched a pigskin game since 10-Yard Fight, ‘NFL Blitz 2000’ is a fast, fun football game that is sure to please, particularly in its two-to-four player modes.”

25. “Turok: Dinosaur Hunter”

Turok: Dinosaur Hunter/Acclaim Entertainment

Release date: February 24, 1997

Critic score: 85/100

User score: 8.3/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic): “The mantle has been passed. You’ve become Protector of the Earth. You are now Turok Dinosaur Hunter.”

Review (fromKotaku): “Turok is a game about a Native American stereotype trapped in a ‘Lost Valley,’ blasting angry soldiers and the dinosaurs they somehow coexist militarily with. This is a pulpy, odd concept, befitting the original 1956 comic ‘Turok, Son of Stone.’ All these elements gel together to form a uniquely textured game experience.”

24. “Star Wars: Rogue Squadron”

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron/LucasArts

Release date: November 17, 1998

Critic score: 85/100

User score: 8.4/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic): “Fly against the evil Empire! As Luke Skywalker, co-founder of the Rebel Alliance’s elite Rogue Squadron, you must combat the evil Galactic Empire! Engage in intense, fast-paced planetary air-to-ground and air-to-air missions – dogfights, search and destroy, reconnaissance, bombing runs, rescue assignments and more! Pilot X-wings, Y-wings, A-wings, V-wings and Snowspeeders with powerful weapons in over 15 missions battling TIE fighters, TIE bombers, Imperial shuttles, AT-AT walkers, AT-STs and other challenging foes.”

Review (fromGame Tyrant): “Despite a few shortcomings, Rogue Squadron is a wonderful flight sim and Star Wars game. Providing some great missions and one not so great mission (I hate you Fest!) and enough challenge to keep you coming back, Rogue Squadron is a worthy addition to any collection.”

23. “F-Zero X”

Release date: September 30, 1998

Critic score: 85/100

User score: 8.7/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic):“It’s you against 29 other machines competing for the title of F-Zero X Champion. You’re racing at speeds of over 1,000 km/h high above the atmosphere. Your competition comes from every corner of the galaxy and won’t shed a tear at the thought of smashing you off the track. With four-player simultaneous gameplay and the Rumble Pak accessory, you have the fastest racing game on the N64 system!”

Review (fromIGN):“‘F-Zero X’ is another proof that nobody does sequels like Nintendo. The developers kicked out everything that stood in the way of perfectly-tuned gameplay. Unfortunately, graphics and sound were also on that list, which may sadly keep ‘F-Zero X’ from achieving mainstream success. In the grand scheme of things, ‘F-Zero X’ will probably appeal to older gamers more, who want pure racing over arcade frills and still have a soft spot for the original F-Zero.”

22. “Turok 2: Seeds of Evil”

Turok 2: Seeds of Evil/Acclaim Entertainment

Turok 2: Seeds of Evil

Release date: October 21, 1998

Critic score: 86/100

User score: 8.2/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic): “Only evil this dark could bring him back. Only a game this big can do him justice. ‘Turok 2: Seeds of Evil’! Pick off distant enemies with deadly sniper weapons, and enjoy ferocious multiplayer deathmatches!”

Review (fromNintendo Life): “‘Turok 2: Seeds of Evil’ was an incredible achievement for Acclaim Entertainment and proves that the first game wasn’t just a lucky one-off. While it – or any of the other Turok games for that matter – never enjoyed the same commercial success that its James Bond counterpart did, it certainly set a new technical benchmark when it came onto the scene.”

21. “Star Fox 64”

Star Fox 64/Nintendo

Release date: July 1, 1997

Critic score: 88/100

User score: 8.9/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic): “The Lylat system has been invaded! Join Fox McCloud and his Star Fox team as they fight to save the galaxy from the clutches of the evil Andross. Travel to many different 3D worlds. Battle the enemy in the air and on the ground and listen in as Fox McCloud interacts with a cast of characters.”

Review (fromN64 Today): “‘Star Fox 64’ may no longer turn people’s heads with its visuals, but it’s still very entertaining to play. It’s an arcade shooter with depth that makes you want to play it over and over again. Finding new routes and ways to boost your score makes multiple playthroughs feel fresh for some time too. The cinematic presentation and endearing voice dialogue perfectly complement the action, making ‘Star Fox 64’ an immersive experience even today.”

20. “Diddy Kong Racing”

Diddy Kong Racing/Nintendo

Release date: November 24, 1997

Critic score: 88/100

User score: 8.4/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic): “Timber the Tiger’s parents picked a fine time to go on vacation. When they come back, they’re going to be faced with an island trashed by the spiteful space bully Wizpig – unless the local animals can do something about it! So join Diddy Kong as he teams up with Timber the Tiger, Pipsy the Mouse and Taj the Genie in an epic racing adventure unlike anything you’ve ever experienced before!”

Review (fromEurogamer): “Despite remaining, after ten years, the only ‘adventure racer’ that I can remember appearing on a Nintendo console, ‘Diddy Kong Racing’ still manages to feel unoriginal. Insipid character and course design married with inherently repetitive gameplay, obsessive collecting and an array of horrible touchscreen features make this feel like a waste of time. It’s got plenty of content, and is a perfectly serviceable, occasionally competitive kart racer, but there’s not much distinguishing about it.”

19. “Excitebike 64”

Excitebike 64/Nintendo

Release date: April 30, 2000

Critic score: 88/100

User score: 8.0/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic): “Experience extreme MX! You grind your way through the hairpin turn, a wall of mud exploding in your wake. Your next jump launches you into the air – you pull off a spectacular double no-footed can-can and become an instant legend! In ‘Excitebike 64,’ you’ll find all the high-flying action, heart-stopping stunts and bone-jarring crashes of the extreme sport of motocross. It will set the daredevil inside you free. 20 stadium tracks and awesome outdoor courses – plus six different riders with six unique styles!” “

Review (fromDice Bear): “‘Excitebike 64’ is bloody difficult but great fun. Spending just a small amount of time within its dirt strewn tracks, you can see the influence it has had on games like ‘Motorstorm,’ ‘Rocket League’ and ‘Trials Evolution.’ With hours of racing fun and a multiplayer that will have you and your friends battling to be No.1, this is a must have in every N64 collection.”

18. “WWF No Mercy”

WWF No Mercy/THQ

Release date: November 17, 2000

Critic score: 89/100

User score: 8.4/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic): “Jump into the ring with the biggest, baddest jambronis around and experience brutal WWF action never before seen in a console game! Over 65 WWF superstars, all-new Ladder matches, and all-new Double-Team moves, like the Dudley 3D Deathdrop! Take on the entire Federation in Survival Mode. Take the action out of the ring in 10 different backstage areas!”

Review (fromVICE): “After a quick check-in with the likes of ‘Super Mario World’ and ‘Metal Gear Solid,’ I invariably return to No Mercy to have the same damn match: Triple H (me) vs. The Rock. Why this match? Back in 2000 I was the biggest Triple H fan around (I liked, and continue to like, bad guys in wrestling), and his seminal opponent back then was The Rock. But unlike the recent 2K games, which can feel more like disparate rounds of Street Fighter II, playing No Mercy feels more like storyboarding a film.”

17. “Resident Evil 2”

Resident Evil 2/Capcom

Release date: October 31, 1999

Critic score: 89/100

User score: 8.7/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic): “Ready or not, the terror of ‘Resident Evil 2’ is here. In chapter one, the case of the disastrous T-virus outbreak – a mutagenic toxin designed for biological weapons – was eventually closed but the experiments were far from over. Control the destiny of Leon Kennedy or Claire Redfield as their nightmare begins when a biotech terror runs rampant in Raccoon City. Relentless zombies and hideous monsters are all out for a taste of your blood. If the suspense doesn’t kill you, something else will.”

Review (fromIGN): “Well, after years of waiting, Capcom has finally brought its “survival horror” franchise to Nintendo 64 in the form of ‘Resident Evil 2,’ a port of the PlayStation original. While this may not be ‘Resident Evil: Nemesis’ (or Zero, for that matter), it’s a very strong start of what will hopefully be very good things to come.”

16. “Beetle Adventure Racing”

Beetle Adventure Racing/Nintendo

Release date: February 28, 1999

Critic score: 90/100

User score: 7.4/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic): “The adventure begins when you leave the road behind! Smashing, bashing fun! Crash and dash! Ultra-fast nitro blast! Go anywhere – choose your own routes, find surprises at every turn! Do anything – grab big-time air, engage in four-car mayhem!”

Review (fromNintendo Life):“‘Beetle Adventure Racing’ is an anomaly. Due to the licence you might expect it to be criminally underdeveloped and released solely to capitalise on the rising popularity of a current trend, but that’s not the case. While this Adventure may be infested with Bugs, it’s actually an exceptionally well-made game that just may be one of the most charming racing options on the Nintendo 64. Yes, it’s really that good.”

15. “Banjo-Tooie”

Release date: November 19, 2000

Critic score: 90/100

User score: 8.9/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic): “Two years after Banjo Kazooie, Banjo and the gang are playing cards when an earthquake happens. Eagerly Mumbo goes out to investigate. He sees two hideous witches reviving Grunty. Mumbo goes back to investigate. Grunty shoots a laser beam at Banjo’s house. Mumbo warns everyone but Bottles doesn’t believe him. Grunty blows up Banjo’s house with Bottles inside and sets off to get her body back. Motivated by revenge Banjo sets out to stop Grunty and revive Bottles.”

Review (fromEurogamer):“It’s nowhere near as streamlined or ingenious in its design as its obvious inspiration, ‘Super Mario 64,’ but it comes far closer to that hallowed status than its contemporary peers like Gex, Croc, and Bubsy. Levels are large and varied, with plenty of different things to find and do while you hunt down those bloody Jiggys. If anything, the game feels overstuffed, packed as it is with eggs, feathers, Jinjos, musical notes, treble clefs, Glowbos, Cheato pages, honeycomb, and shoes, all of which must be located and hoarded for a variety of reasons, hurriedly explained in the many unskippable dialogue scenes.”

14. “Blast Corps”

Blast Corps/Nintendo

Release date: February 28, 1997

Critic score: 90/100

User score: 8.5/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic): “A pair of defective nuclear missiles, en route to a safe detonation site, has begun to leak. Badly damaged, the carrier automatically locks onto the most direct route. Clear a path to help the carrier arrive safely. Tons of vehicles are at your disposal. Leave nothing standing or the adventure will end in an earth-shattering explosion! Find the hidden technicians to ensure a safe detonation. Strap on your seat belt, it’s going to be a bumpy ride.”

Review (fromNintendo Life): “‘Blast Corps’ is a game that probably would have never had a chance in today’s world of first-person shooters and plot-led borefests, so it brings us a great deal of comfort knowing that such a project got the high quality Rare treatment back in the day. This is a game that is still immensely fun to play all these years later; the concept is simple and novel, it’s highly playable, has great lasting value and can easily be enjoyed in short bursts.”

13. “Donkey Kong 64”

Donkey Kong 64/Nintendo

Release date: October 31, 1999

Critic score: 90/100

User score: 8.6/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic): “K. Rool has kidnapped the Kongs! Can Donkey Kong rescue his friends, reclaim the Golden Bananas and save his homeland from certain doom? Take out some Kremlings with Chunky’s Pineapple Launcher or Lanky’s Trombone. Float through the air using Tiny’s Ponytail Twirl. Even rocket to the sky with Diddy’s Jetbarrel!”

Review (fromGamespot): “Those of you who remotely liked Mario 64 or Banjo-Kazooie will be excited to the point of numbness by this game. However, for those of you averse to the “collect everything” gameplay mentality, this game might come off as a chore to complete. In any case, ‘Donkey Kong 64’ has high-quality adventure written all over it – despite its camera flaws – and it gives you many reasons to see the good-guy Kongs thrive in 3D.”

12. “Rayman 2: The Great Escape”

Rayman 2: The Great Escape/Ubi Pictures

Release date: October 31, 1999

Critic score: 90/100

User score: 8.9/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic): “Enter a massive 3D action adventure of amazing beauty and challenge. The pirate terror has enslaved the world and only Rayman’s speed, agility, and magical powers can save all. Race and battle across 45 intricately designed areas – rainforests, jungles, narrow canyon passes, even into the mighty pirate ship itself.”

Review (fromTech Radar): “Looking back on it, ‘Rayman 2’ is a really great game because it didn’t focus on or take much from the game that came before it at all […] if there’s one important thing to learn from ‘Rayman 2’ it’s that changing something isn’t always a bad thing to do, even when the thing you’re changing wasn’t desperately crying out for a refresh.”

11. “Mario Golf”

Mario Golf/Nintendo

Release date: June 30, 1999

Critic score: 91/100

User score: 8.0/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic):“Forget buying expensive golf gear – Mario brings the game to you. ‘Mario Golf’ features four complete 18-hole courses, 11 golfers, and precise play control. Create your own golfer and build up his or her experience and skill levels by competing in various tournaments and head-to-head matches. The more you play, the stronger and more accurate your golfer becomes. There are many different modes of play in ‘Mario Golf,’ including a wide variety of minigames designed to challenge even the most level-headed swingers.”

Review (fromGamespot): “Although ‘Mario Golf’ is a little on the cutesy side, anyone who wants a great golf game need look no further. There really isn’t much of a choice, even if there were, ‘Mario Golf’ would likely be your best bet anyway. This is a top-quality golf game, despite the cartoony premise. Anyone who would turn a blind eye to ‘Mario Golf’ because of its exterior qualities will be missing perhaps the best golf game on a console.”

10. “Mario Tennis”

Mario Tennis/Nintendo

Release date: August 28, 2000

Critic score: 91/100

User score: 8.8/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic): “All of your favourite characters hit the court in a wild and wacky multiplayer tennis game from the makers of ‘Mario Golf.’ Mario, Luigi, Bowser, Peach, Toad, and Donkey Kong lead off the all-star, 14-player line-up. The fast-paced action will have you unleashing vicious volleys, life-saving lobs, ballistic backhands, and electrifying super-charged smashes!”

Review (fromNintendo Life): “With ‘Mario Tennis,’ the portly plumber proves once again that he can make any sport more entertaining. The game later received a sequel on the GameCube and Wii, which, despite mostly being very similar, introduced some questionable gameplay elements that many did not particularly enjoy. If you were one of those people and would rather have a pure, unspoiled ‘Mario Tennis’ experience, look no further: this is his best outing so far.”

9. Conker’s Bad Fur Day

Conker’s Bad Fur Day/EA

Release date: March 4, 2001

Critic score: 92/100

User score: 9.0/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic): “The day after his 21st birthday bash, Conker’s sporting the worst hangover ever, and he just can’t seem to find his way home. Prepare to stagger through randy, raunchy, raucous scenarios crammed full of bad manners, twisted humour, and graphic bodily functions. Unless you’re a fan of violence, foul language, and racy innuendo, you’d best steer clear of this one.”

Review (fromGamespot): “The premise of the game is gimmicky, but after its sordid skin is peeled away, a true gem of a 3D platformer is revealed. The pacing is perfect, the gameplay is varied and predominantly tight, and technically, it has no match on the Nintendo 64. The main drawback is the game’s relatively short length. It comes to an end rather quickly, and most will be able to finish it during a solid weekend of playing. While it lasts, ‘Conker’s Bad Fur Day’ is a wild ride well worth taking.”

8. “Wave Race 64”

Wave Race 64/Nintendo

Release date: November 1, 1996

Critic score: 92/100

User score: 8.2/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic): “‘Wave Race 64’ is sure to provide some of the most exciting racing you’ve ever experienced. Feel the pounding and crashing of the waves as you accelerate into straight-aways, whip around the marker buoys and go airborne on the jump ramps. Don’t race alone – challenge a friend! Take control in three different modes of play – Championship, Time Trials, and Stunt Mode. Nine challenging courses set in exotic locales – race conditions change and the wave action responds to the way both you and your opponents race!”

Review (fromIGN):“With a game like this, the good outweighs the bad to such a degree that every minor weakness is forgivable, and the gameplay, control, replay value, and graphics are superb examples of Shigeru Miyamoto and team’s enormous ability to create great games in every category they choose. Simply put, ‘Wave Race 64’ stands shoulder-to-shoulder with ‘Wipeout XL’ and ‘Sega Rally’ in the pantheon as one of the best racers ever.”

7. “Banjo-Kazooie”

Release date: May 31, 1998

Critic score: 92/100

User score: 9.1/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic): “Trouble is brewing on Spiral Mountain! Gruntilda the witch, wildly jealous of Tooty the Honey Bear’s good looks; is determined to steal them for herself! But even as she whisks the helpless youngster off to her tower, Tooty’s big brother Banjo and his loud-mouthed partner Kazooie are hot on the trail to rescue her… Aided by the mystical shaman Mumbo Jumbo, Banjo and Kazooie must tackle gloomy swamps, scorching deserts, towering mountain ranges and spooky haunted houses on their way to the final confrontation at the summit of Gruntilda’s Lair.”

Review (fromIGN): “There’s no denying the fact that ‘Banjo-Kazooie‘ borrows from ‘Mario 64’ in more ways than one. Both games are extremely cute 3D platformers with a variation of the same story, a near identical control scheme and a strikingly similar theme of levels. Mario collects stars. Banjo and Kazooie collect jiggies. Mario has a butt-stomp. Banjo and Kazooie have a beak-stomp. Banjo doesn’t just copy ‘Mario 64 ‘though, it expands upon the game.”

6. “Paper Mario”

Paper Mario/Nintendo

Release date: February 5, 2001

Critic score: 93/100

User score: 9.0/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic): “Mario pals around in an all-new action adventure! Mario’s back in his first adventure since ‘Super Mario 64,’ and this time, Bowser’s bent on preventing a storybook ending. When Princess Peach is kidnapped, Mario plots to rescue the seven Star Spirits and rid the Mushroom Kingdom of Koopa’s cruel cohorts. As he travels from the tropical jungles of Lavalava Island to the frosty heights of Shiver Mountain, he’ll meet up with seven all-new companions… and he’ll need help from each one or there’ll be no happily ever after.”

Review (fromGamespot): “With stunning graphics, excellent sound, and extremely solid gameplay, ‘Paper Mario’ is a quality game on all fronts. The sprite-based graphics combined with classic Mario gameplay make this a must-own for any Mario lover, and the simplified RPG system makes this a compelling game for both RPG fans and non-fans alike.”

5. “Super Mario 64”

Super Mario 64/Nintendo

Release date: September 29, 1996

Critic score: 94/100

User score: 9.2/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic): “Mario is super in a whole new way! Combining the finest 3D graphics ever developed for a video game and an explosive soundtrack, ‘Super Mario 64’ becomes a new standard for video games. It’s packed with bruising battles, daunting obstacle courses, and underwater adventures. Retrieve the Power Stars from their hidden locations and confront your arch-nemesis – Bowser, King of the Koopas!”

Review (fromGame Revolution): “While we’ve seen some more creative and impressive world design, no game yet has had this kind of crystal clear 3D graphics, remarkable texture mapping, absence of pixilation, and a frame refresh rate that makes your PC look like the toy.”

4. “The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask”

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask/Nintendo

Release date: October 25, 2000

Critic score: 95/100

User score: 9.1/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic): “Thrown into a parallel world by the mischievous actions of a possessed Skull Kid, Link finds a land in grave danger. The dark power of a relic called Majora’s Mask has wreaked havoc on the citizens of Termina, but their most urgent problem is a suicidal moon crashing toward the world. Link has only 72 hours to find a way to stop its descent.”

Review (fromIGN): “If there’s one thing that Nintendo’s new Zelda proves, it’s that great gameplay overshadows any minor graphical or even aural flaws that find their way into most games of this generation. As soon as you pick up Zelda you’ll be hard-pressed to find the strength to put your controller down.”

3. “GoldenEye 007”

GoldenEye 007/Nintendo

Release date: August 25, 1997

Critic score: 96/100

User score: 9.0/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic): “You are Bond. James Bond. You are assigned covert operations connected with the GoldenEye weapons satellite. M will brief you on your mission and objectives from London. Q Branch will support your efforts with a plentiful supply of weapons and gadgets. Moneypenny offers you light-hearted best wishes and you’re off! Your mission begins in the heavily guarded chemical warfare facility at the Byelomorye Dam in the USSR. Look and shoot in any direction as you navigate 12 interactive 3D environments. Use stealth and force as you see fit in matters of international security. Consider the military personnel expendable. You are licensed to kill!”

Review (from IGN): “The game is brilliant in both the single-player mode, opening up new weapons each time a difficulty level is cleared (the cougar magnum in the easy difficulty level), and in multiplayer mode, making it the best multiplayer game on the system (edging ‘Mario Kart 64’ by a hair). In fact, we can say with a clear conscience that ‘GoldenEye 007’ is the best single-player first-person game on any system.”

2. “Perfect Dark”

Perfect Dark/Nintendo

Release date: May 22, 2000

Critic score: 97/100

User score: 8.9/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic): “Step into the Dark… As Carrington Institute’s most promising new Agent, Joanna Dark must uncover the truth behind the dataDyne Corporation’s recent technological breakthroughs – breakthroughs which could have serious consequences for mankind.”

Review (fromIGN):“There are a lot of games that ride the hype train only to disappoint upon arrival, but ‘Perfect Dark’ isn’t one of them. Rare’s intelligent 3D shooter features amazing graphics, loads of in-game options, a cooperative mode, a counter-operative mode, extensive bot setups, and a the most well-rounded multiplayer mode ever to grace Nintendo 64.”

1. “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time”

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time/Nintendo

Release date: November 23, 1998

Critic score: 99/100

User score: 9.1/10

Plot summary (fromMetacritic): “As a young boy, Link is tricked by Ganondorf, the King of the Gerudo Thieves. The evil human uses Link to gain access to the Sacred Realm, where he places his tainted hands on Triforce and transforms the beautiful Hyrulean landscape into a barren wasteland. Link is determined to fix the problems he helped to create, so with the help of Rauru he travels through time gathering the powers of the Seven Sages.”

Review (fromIGN): “Call us crazy, but when the final version of Zelda 64 arrived in the IGN64 offices, we stopped working, locked ourselves into a room with a big-screen TV and a surround system and played 17 hours straight. After only a few hours of sleep, we were back for more and we couldn’t stop until we finished the game. Then, we started over again to find all the secrets.”

