The 10 Best NFL Moments That You Missed Yesterday

Photo: SB Nation
The replacement refs stole the spotlight in Week Three, making a litany of errors that eventually sent Bill Belichick into a fit of rage.As a result, some really great plays and GIFs have gotten lost in the shuffle.
They include a Cowboys player taking a cartoonish fall, a Ravens receiver celebrating joyously after a pass interference call, and Tim Tebow getting doinked in the head.
He did this last week:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.