The 10 Best NFL Moments That You Missed Yesterday

Photo: SB Nation

The replacement refs stole the spotlight in Week Three, making a litany of errors that eventually sent Bill Belichick into a fit of rage.As a result, some really great plays and GIFs have gotten lost in the shuffle.



They include a Cowboys player taking a cartoonish fall, a Ravens receiver celebrating joyously after a pass interference call, and Tim Tebow getting doinked in the head.

