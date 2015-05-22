The best NFL player at every position

Pro Football Focus, an NFL advanced stats site, recently finished releasing its annual top-100 NFL players ranking.

It’s based on metrics solely from the 2014 season.

While some player aren’t surprising at all (guess who the highest-rated defender is?), certain rankings will leave you scratching your head.

Using Pro Football Focus’ list, here’s the best player at every position from last season.

Offence:

Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (ranked #2 out of top-100)

Running back: Marshawn Lynch, Seattle Seahawks (ranked #8 out of top-100)

Wide receiver: Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers (ranked #7 out of top-100)

Tight end: Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots (ranked #11 out of top-100)

Tackle: Jason Peters, Philadelphia Eagles (ranked #14 out of top-100)

Center: Nick Mangold, New York Jets (ranked #32 out of top-100)

Guard: Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens (ranked #5 out of top-100)

Defence:

Defensive end: JJ Watt, Houston Texans (ranked #1 out of top-100)

Defensive tackle: Aaron Donald, St. Louis Rams (ranked #18 out of top-100)

Outside linebacker: Justin Houston, Kansas City Chiefs (ranked #3 out of top-100)

Inside linebacker: Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers (ranked #9 out of top-100)

Cornerback: Chris Harris Jr., Denver Broncos (ranked #4 out of top-100)

Free safety: Eric Weddle, San Diego Chargers (ranked #22 out of top-100)

Strong safety: Will Hill, Baltimore Ravens (ranked #73 out of top-100)

One of the biggest surprises is that the top-ranked cornerback isn’t Richard Sherman or Darrelle Revis or Patrick Peterson, it’s Chris Harris Jr.

After returning from a torn ACL, Harris had the single-best season out of any cornerback since Revis’ historic 2009 campaign. Harris didn’t let up a single touchdown the entire year, never gave up more than 53 yards in any game, finished with three interceptions, and held opposing quarterbacks to a 51.7% completion and a 47.8 passer rating.

Other notable surprises include: oft-suspended Will Hill being ranked the top strong safety in the NFL over Kam Chancellor and T.J. Ward — who both made the Pro Bowl last year; Eric Weddle over Earl Thomas and Devin McCourty; and the fact that no Dallas Cowboys linemen ranked as the best at their position despite claims they may be one of the best groups in NFL history.

