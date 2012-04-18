EXPERTS: Here's Who All 32 Teams Will Pick In Thursday's NFL Draft

Photo: AP

With the Draft just nine days away, NFL Mock Draft season is in full swing.We combined the mock drafts of the country’s leading draft experts to get an idea of what the consensus is among NFL insiders.



We included SI’s Don Banks and Peter King, ESPN’s Mel Kiper and Todd McShay, NFL.com’s Steve Wyche, CBS Sports’ Rob Rang, and SB Nation‘s master draft.

They didn’t always come to a consensus. But when viewed together, these experts’ picks give us a good idea of what all 32 teams are thinking, and who they might pick.

1. Indianapolis Colts: Andrew Luck, QB, Stanford (7/7 experts agree) Everyone agrees, he's the next Peyton Manning ... or at least he's expected to be. 2. Washington Redskins: Robert Griffin III, QB, Baylor (7/7 experts agree) The Redskins traded up to draft him. It's a foregone conclusion. 3. Minnesota Vikings: Matt Kalil, OT, USC (7/7 experts agree) The Minnesota rebuilding campaign continues with a potential franchise left tackle. The top three is set in stone. 4. Cleveland Browns: Trent Richardson, RB, Alabama (5/7 experts agree) One expert has them taking Justin Blackmon. Another has them taking Ryan Tannehill. Both of those would be surprises, Richardson looks to be the man here. 5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Morris Claiborne, CB, LSU (6/7 experts agree) The only expert who has the Bucs passing on Claiborne thought that the Browns would shock everyone and pick Tannehill at No. 4, meaning Tampa would take Trent Richardson. But expect Claiborne to go off the board here. 6. St. Louis Rams: Justin Blackmon, WR, Oklahoma State (5/7 experts agree) The Rams were absolutely inept on offence last year, and Blackmon is the best skill-position player in the draft other than Richardson. The two rogue experts have them taking Trent Richardson (which would be a shock fall), and Morris Claiborne (ditto). If Blackmon's there, he's probably a Ram. 7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Melvin Ingram, DE, South Carolina (4/7 experts agree) Things start to get interesting here. Two of the three dissenting experts have the Jags taking uber-talented defensive end Quinton Coples. And the other expert has them shocking everyone by drafting cornerback Stephon Gilmore -- who everyone else has going in the mid-to-late first round. 8. Miami Dolphins: Ryan Tannehill, QB, Texas A&M (6/7 experts agree) The Dolphins get there QB with the most polarising player in the draft. Tannehill was a mid-rounder before the year, but he's skyrocketed up the draft boards in recent weeks. There's one crazy expert who has Miami taking Justin Blackmon if Tannehill goes off the board earlier than No. 8. 9. Carolina Panthers: Fletcher Cox, DT, Mississippi State (5/7 experts agree) Everyone agrees -- the Panthers are going to pick a defensive tackle here. Five of them say it will be Fletcher Cox, the other two say it will be combine superstar DT Dontari Poe. 10. Buffalo Bills: Riley Reiff (OT, Iowa) or Michael Floyd (WR, Notre Dame) Three experts have the Bills improving their receiving core with Floyd. Three have them solidifying up the o-line with Reiff. One rogue expert has them taking Ohio State offensive lineman Mike Adams. 11. Kansas City Chiefs: Luke Keuchly, LB, Boston College (5/7 experts agree) It looks like it'll be Keuchly. One expert has them grabbing Riley Reiff if the Bills pass on him, another expert has them reaching for LSU DT Michael Brockers. 12. Seattle Seahawks: Quinton Coples, DE, UNC (4/7 experts agree) Coples is ridiculously talented, and at this point in the draft teams might be willing to take a small gamble that they could strike gold with a superstar. But everyone agrees it'll be a defensive front-seven player. Two experts have them taking Melvin Ingram, one other has them taking Courtney Upshaw. 13. Arizona Cardinals: Jonathan Martin (OT, Stanford), Michael Floyd (WR, Notre Dame), or Riley Reiff (T, Iowa) The experts are divided on this pick. Two think it'll be Martin. Two think it'll be Floyd. Two think it'll be Reiff. The other expert has them taking Stanford G David DeCastro. So seeing as how 5/7 experts think it'll be an offensive lineman, that's probably like their likely pick. 14. Dallas Cowboys: Mark Barron, S, Alabama (5/7 experts agree) The Cowboys have been getting burned on deep balls for year, it looks like they'll address that with Barron. One expert has them taking DT Dontari Poe. Another has them taking G David DeCastro. 15. Philadelphia Eagles: Luke Keuchly (LB, Boston College) or Fletcher Cox (DT, Mississippi State) The Eagles always do unpredictable things in the draft, and that's reflected in the fact that the experts can't agree. Two of them have Philly taking LB Luke Keuchly if he falls to them, two have them taking DT Fletcher Cox if he falls. The others predict it'll be either Dontari Poe, Mark Barron, or Quinton Coples. Translation: it'll be a defensive player, but no one knows who. 16. New York Jets: Courtney Upshaw, DE/LB, Alabama (3/7 experts agree) Upshaw fits well in Rex Ryan's 3-4 scheme. Other expert predictions: DE Melvin Ingram, LB Chandler Jones, and DT Dontari Poe. 17. Cincinnati Bengals: David DeCastro, G, Stanford (5/7 experts agree) It's rare to get such a firm consensus this late in the draft. So if DeCastro is there, he'll probably be a Bengal. Other predictions: CB Stephon Gilmore, and DE/LB Courtney Upshaw. 18. San Diego Chargers: Cordy Glenn (T, Iowa) or Andre Branch (DE, Clemson) Two experts think it'll be offensive tackle Cordy Glenn, and two other think it'll be defensive end Andre Branch. Other predictions include Mark Barron, Chandler Jones, and Riley Reiff. Translation: it'll probably be a lineman, but who knows. 19. Chicago Bears: Michael Floyd (WR, Notre Dame) or Whitney Mercilus (DE, Illinois) It'll either be receiver or defensive lineman for the Bears. Other expert picks include: CB Stephon Gilmore, DE Nick Perry, and WR Kendall Wright. 20. Tennessee Titans: Stephon Gilmore (CB, South Carolina) or Dre Kirkpatrick (CB, Alabama) Six of the seven experts think it'll be either Gilmore or Kirkpatrick. The lone other one thinks it'll be defensive end Whitney Mercilus. 21. Cincinnati Bengals: Dre Kirkpatrick, CB, Alabama (3/7 experts agree) Other predictions: tackle Cordy Glenn, CB Stephon Filmore, WR Kendall Wright, and DT Dontari Poe. The experts think Kirkpatrick is probably the guy here though if he's still around. 22. Cleveland Browns: Kendall Wright (WR, Baylor), Cordy Glenn (T, Georgia), or Jonathan Martin (T, Stanford) Each of these guys has two expert picks. The other expert picked OT Mike Adams. Translation: 5 of 7 experts think it'll be a offensive lineman here. They just aren't sure which one. 23. Detroit Lions: Jonathan Martin, T, Stanford (2/7 experts agree) Things start to get really unpredictable this late in the draft. Trades are made, teams reach for consensus second-rounders, and wild stuff starts happening. Other expert picks for Detroit: CB Janoris Jenkins, T Mike Adams, DE/LB Courtney Upshaw, CB Dre Kirkpatrick, and a trade. Basically, no one knows. 24. Pittsburgh Steelers: Dont'a Hightower, LB, Alabama (4/7 experts agree) You have to think the Steelers love Hightower if he's the consensus pick this late in the draft. The other three experts think they might take a offensive lineman (Cordy Glenn, Mike Adams, or Kevin Zeitler). 25. Denver Broncos: Michael Brockers, DT, LSU (5/7 experts agree) The other two experts think the pick will be DT Jerel Worthy here. Basically, everyone thinks Denver is going to take a defensive tackle. 26. Houston Texans: Kendall Wright (WR, Baylor) or Stephan Hill (WR, Georgia Tech) 5 of the 7 experts think it'll be a wide receiver. Two said Wright, one said Hill, and the other predicted a reach for LSU WR Rueben Randle. DT Dontari Poe and OT Jonathan Martin were the other picks. 27. New England Patriots: no consensus Everyone predicted something different, meaning no one has any idea whatsoever. The predictions: DE Chandler Jones, DE Whitney Mercilus, DT Michael Brockers, DE Shea McClellin, DE Nick Perry, WR Kendall Wright, and a trade. No one knows. 28. Green Bay Packers: Shea McClellin, DE, Boise State (2/7 experts agree) Everyone agrees that it'll be a defensive front-seven player. The other predictions: DT Devon Still, DE Nick Perry, DE Andre Branch, DE/LB Courtney Upshaw, and DT Jerel Worthy. defence it is! 29. Baltimore Ravens: Peter Konz, C, Wisconsin (3/7 experts agree) 4 out of 6 experts who think the Ravens will keep the pick think they'll draft an offensive lineman. The other picks: G Kevin Zeitler and S Harrison Smith. 30. San Francisco 49ers: Stephen Hill (WR, Georgia Tech) or Coby Fleener (TE, Stanford) 4 out of 7 experts think an offensive weapon is coming to San Fran. Two picked Hill and two picked Fleener. Other picks: CB Janoris Jenkins, DT Kendall Reyes, and G Kevin Zeitler. 31. New England Patriots: Jerel Worthy, DT, Michigan State (2/7 experts agree) 6 out of 7 experts predict it'll be a defensive lineman, but no one can agree on the player. In addition to Worthy, Kendall Reyes, Whitney Mercilus, Derek Wolfe, and Nick Perry are D-line possibilities. LB Chandler Jones is the other prediction. 32. New York Giants: Coby Fleener, TE, Stanford (2/7 experts agree) Predictions for the Giants are all over the map. Other possible picks include DE Nick Perry, C Peter Konz, LB Donta Hightower, OT Mike Adams, and S Harrison Smith. More draft ANDREW LUCK: Meet The Most Highly Touted Prospect In NFL Draft History >

