The Best Moments You Missed From Yesterday's NFL Action

Of the 15 games that have been played so far in week 15 of the NFL, the average score has been 33-13, with only three games decided by eight points or less. Three teams were shutout and seven teams lost by at least three touchdowns.The result was a lot of games that were not competitive. But there were still plenty of funny and entertaining moments.
From spectators being clobbered, to disturbing touchdown celebrations and Troy Polamalu taking a nap, we’ve got a roundup of the NFL action that you might not see on the highlight shows.
One Colts lineman stabbed his brain on national TV. Another did his best McKayla Maroney impression.
Many teams have fans that play 'Where's Waldo?' The Raiders like to play 'Where's Darth Vader?' (look closely)
The Seahawks unveiled their all-grey uniforms, something that is common in baseball, but unheard of in the NFL
