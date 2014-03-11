The Top 30 Free Agents In The NFL

NFL free agency opens at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

With the salary cap taking an unexpected 8% hike, a bunch of NFL teams have space to make big deals.

While this years class is light on superstars, it’s incredibly deep at cornerback, and there are some solid wide receivers.

We put together a list of the 30 best free agents, as well as their rumoured destinations.

30. BJ Raji, defensive tackle

Rumoured landing spots: Packers (but he wants to test the market anyway)

2013 team: Green Bay Packers

Thing to know: He has slipped from the dominant level he was played at two years ago, which is why the Packers low-balled him.

29. Josh McCown, quarterback

Rumoured landing spots: Bears, Bucs, Jets, Texans

2013 team: Chicago Bears

Thing to know: He played better than Jay Cutler last year, and Cutler got a nine-figure contract.

28. Asante Samuel, cornerback

Rumoured landing spots: Broncos, Packers, Bears, Patriots

2013 team: Atlanta Falcons

Thing to know: He's no longer one of the top corners in the league, but he's a solid starter at an increasingly important position.

27. Vonta Leach, fullback

Rumoured landing spots: None

2013 team: Baltimore Ravens

Thing to know: Fewer and fewer teams even use fullbacks anymore, but Leach is still a valuable player in the right system.

26. Karlos Dansby, linebacker

Rumoured landing spots: Cardinals, Bengals, Bills, Jets, Texans, Falcons

2013 team: Arizona Cardinals

Thing to know: He was one of the leaders of a really good Cardinals defence in 2013, but at age 32 he's getting old.

25. Darren Sproles, running back

Rumoured landing spots: Redskins, Patriots

2013 team: New Orleans Saints

Thing to know: He was released purely so the team could re-sign Jimmy Graham.

24. Henry Melton, defensive tackle

Rumoured landing spots: Bears, Cowboys

2013 team: Chicago Bears

Thing to know: He would have been a much hotter commodity if he hadn't gotten injured last year.

23. Jacoby Jones, wide receiver

Rumoured landing spots: Ravens

2013 team: Baltimore Ravens

Thing to know: The Ravens reportedly want him to take less than the $US4 million he made in 2013.

22. Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, cornerback

Rumoured landing spots: Broncos

2013 team: Denver Broncos

Thing to know: He's reportedly the 'top priority' for Denver in free agency, so it might take a huge offer to make him leave.

21. Antonio Cromartie, cornerback

Rumoured landing spots: None

2013 team: New York Jets

Thing to know: It speaks to how deep this cornerback class is that he's only the 4th-best free agent cornerback.

20. Maurice Jones-Drew, running back

Rumoured landing spots: Jets, Jaguars

2013 team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Thing to know: He's a huge risk because you have no idea if his poor production was his fault of the fault of Jacksonville's awful offensive line.

19. Breno Giacomini, offensive tackle

Rumoured landing spots: None

2013 team: Seattle Seahawks

Thing to know: The Seahawks got noticeably worse when he was out of the lineup last year.

18. Jermichael Finley, tight end

Rumoured landing spots: Steelers, Chiefs, Jets, Seahawks, Giants

2013 team: Green bay Packers

Thing to know: He still hasn't been fully cleared to play following a neck surgery last year.

17. Hakeem Nicks, wide receiver

Rumoured landing spots: Colts, Panthers, Chargers

2013 team: New York Giants

Thing to know: His stats have steadily declined since a knee injury two years ago.

16. Ben Tate, running back

Rumoured landing spots: None, but the Browns make sense

2013 team: Houston Texans

Thing to know: Signing free agent running backs to big dollars is a risky proposition, which should drive down his value.

15. Donte Whitner, safety

Rumoured landing spots: Bears, Browns, 49ers, Jets

2013 team: San Francisco 49ers

Thing to know: This could be the second-straight year the 49ers lose a safety to free agency after Dashon Goldson left in 2013.

14. Walter Thurmond, cornerback

Rumoured landing spots: None (maybe the Chargers?)

2013 team: Seattle Seahawks

Thing to know: This could be a secretly big loss for Seattle with Brandon Browner already out for a few games.

13. Lamarr Houston, defensive end

Rumoured landing spots: Packers

2013 team: Oakland Raiders

Thing to know: At age 26, he's one of the more attractive options for a long-term deal.

12. Jason Hatcher, defensive end

Rumoured landing spots: Lions, Eagles, Browns (up to 11 teams!)

2013 team: Dallas Cowboys

Thing to know: Dallas is in danger of losing its entire defensive line with DeMarcus Ware as a potential cut and Anthony Spencer an unrestricted free agent.

11. Jared Allen, defensive end

Rumoured landing spots: Broncos, anywhere but Minnesota

2013 team: Minnesota Vikings

Thing to know: Despite the widespread assumption that he's declining, he still had 11.5 sacks last year.

10. TJ Ward, safety

Rumoured landing spots: Lions, Eagles, Browns (up to 11 teams!)

2013 team: Cleveland Browns

Thing to know: He's not just the guy who broke Rob Gronkowski's leg. He wants $US8 million.

9. Jared Veldheer, offensive tackle

Rumoured landing spots: Cardinals, Raiders

2013 team: Oakland Raiders

Thing to know: The Raiders have a ton of salary cap room, and should be able to re-sign him.

8. Randy Starks, defensive tackle

Rumoured landing spots: None

2013 team: Miami Dolphins

Thing to know: He made his unhappiness public last year, so it's unclear if he'll be back with the team.

7. Aqib Talib, cornerback

Rumoured landing spots: Redskins

2013 team: New England Patriots

Thing to know: He completely turned around the Patriots pass defence when he got there in 2012.

6. Eric Decker, wide receiver

Rumoured landing spots: Colts

2013 team: Denver Broncos

Thing to know: He's expected to be too rich for Denver considering all the resources their investing at skill positions already.

5. Brandon Albert, offensive tackle

Rumoured landing spots: Dolphins

2013 team: Kansas City Chiefs

Thing to know: Miami almost traded for Albert last year, and now (with the absences of Richie Incognito and Jonathan Martin) they need him more than ever.

4. Eugene Monroe, offensive tackle

Rumoured landing spots: Ravens

2013 team: Baltimore Ravens

Thing to know: The Ravens gave up multiple draft picks to trade for Monroe, so losing him to free agency after less than a year would be a disaster.

3. Michael Johnson, defensive end

Rumoured landing spots: Bucs

2013 team: Cincinnati Bengals

Thing to know: He's more of a run stopper than a pass rusher, but still managed 11.5 sacks in 2012.

2. Alterraun Verner, cornerback

Rumoured landing spots: Giants, Jets, Broncos, Patriots

2013 team: Tennessee Titans

Thing to know: Verner came out of nowhere in 2013 with 5 INTs, and now he's the No. 1 corner in the free agency class.

1. Jairus Byrd, Buffalo Bills

Rumoured landing spots: Bills, Dolphins, Rams, Redskins

2013 team: Buffalo Bills

Thing to know: He's the type of free safety that you need if you want to emulate Seattle's defence, as this great Pro Football Focus post points out.

