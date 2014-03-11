The Top 30 Free Agents In The NFL

NFL free agency opens at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
With the salary cap taking an unexpected 8% hike, a bunch of NFL teams have space to make big deals.
While this years class is light on superstars, it’s incredibly deep at cornerback, and there are some solid wide receivers.
We put together a list of the 30 best free agents, as well as their rumoured destinations.
Rumoured landing spots: Packers (but he wants to test the market anyway)
2013 team: Green Bay Packers
Thing to know: He has slipped from the dominant level he was played at two years ago, which is why the Packers low-balled him.
Rumoured landing spots: Bears, Bucs, Jets, Texans
2013 team: Chicago Bears
Thing to know: He played better than Jay Cutler last year, and Cutler got a nine-figure contract.
Rumoured landing spots: Broncos, Packers, Bears, Patriots
2013 team: Atlanta Falcons
Thing to know: He's no longer one of the top corners in the league, but he's a solid starter at an increasingly important position.
Rumoured landing spots: None
2013 team: Baltimore Ravens
Thing to know: Fewer and fewer teams even use fullbacks anymore, but Leach is still a valuable player in the right system.
Rumoured landing spots: Cardinals, Bengals, Bills, Jets, Texans, Falcons
2013 team: Arizona Cardinals
Thing to know: He was one of the leaders of a really good Cardinals defence in 2013, but at age 32 he's getting old.
Rumoured landing spots: Redskins, Patriots
2013 team: New Orleans Saints
Thing to know: He was released purely so the team could re-sign Jimmy Graham.
Rumoured landing spots: Bears, Cowboys
2013 team: Chicago Bears
Thing to know: He would have been a much hotter commodity if he hadn't gotten injured last year.
Rumoured landing spots: Ravens
2013 team: Baltimore Ravens
Thing to know: The Ravens reportedly want him to take less than the $US4 million he made in 2013.
Rumoured landing spots: Broncos
2013 team: Denver Broncos
Thing to know: He's reportedly the 'top priority' for Denver in free agency, so it might take a huge offer to make him leave.
Rumoured landing spots: None
2013 team: New York Jets
Thing to know: It speaks to how deep this cornerback class is that he's only the 4th-best free agent cornerback.
Rumoured landing spots: Steelers, Chiefs, Jets, Seahawks, Giants
2013 team: Green bay Packers
Thing to know: He still hasn't been fully cleared to play following a neck surgery last year.
Rumoured landing spots: Colts, Panthers, Chargers
2013 team: New York Giants
Thing to know: His stats have steadily declined since a knee injury two years ago.
Rumoured landing spots: None, but the Browns make sense
2013 team: Houston Texans
Thing to know: Signing free agent running backs to big dollars is a risky proposition, which should drive down his value.
Rumoured landing spots: Bears, Browns, 49ers, Jets
2013 team: San Francisco 49ers
Thing to know: This could be the second-straight year the 49ers lose a safety to free agency after Dashon Goldson left in 2013.
Rumoured landing spots: None (maybe the Chargers?)
2013 team: Seattle Seahawks
Thing to know: This could be a secretly big loss for Seattle with Brandon Browner already out for a few games.
Rumoured landing spots: Packers
2013 team: Oakland Raiders
Thing to know: At age 26, he's one of the more attractive options for a long-term deal.
Rumoured landing spots: Lions, Eagles, Browns (up to 11 teams!)
2013 team: Dallas Cowboys
Thing to know: Dallas is in danger of losing its entire defensive line with DeMarcus Ware as a potential cut and Anthony Spencer an unrestricted free agent.
Rumoured landing spots: Broncos, anywhere but Minnesota
2013 team: Minnesota Vikings
Thing to know: Despite the widespread assumption that he's declining, he still had 11.5 sacks last year.
Rumoured landing spots: Lions, Eagles, Browns (up to 11 teams!)
2013 team: Cleveland Browns
Thing to know: He's not just the guy who broke Rob Gronkowski's leg. He wants $US8 million.
Rumoured landing spots: Cardinals, Raiders
2013 team: Oakland Raiders
Thing to know: The Raiders have a ton of salary cap room, and should be able to re-sign him.
Rumoured landing spots: None
2013 team: Miami Dolphins
Thing to know: He made his unhappiness public last year, so it's unclear if he'll be back with the team.
Rumoured landing spots: Redskins
2013 team: New England Patriots
Thing to know: He completely turned around the Patriots pass defence when he got there in 2012.
Rumoured landing spots: Colts
2013 team: Denver Broncos
Thing to know: He's expected to be too rich for Denver considering all the resources their investing at skill positions already.
Rumoured landing spots: Dolphins
2013 team: Kansas City Chiefs
Thing to know: Miami almost traded for Albert last year, and now (with the absences of Richie Incognito and Jonathan Martin) they need him more than ever.
Rumoured landing spots: Ravens
2013 team: Baltimore Ravens
Thing to know: The Ravens gave up multiple draft picks to trade for Monroe, so losing him to free agency after less than a year would be a disaster.
Rumoured landing spots: Bucs
2013 team: Cincinnati Bengals
Thing to know: He's more of a run stopper than a pass rusher, but still managed 11.5 sacks in 2012.
Rumoured landing spots: Giants, Jets, Broncos, Patriots
2013 team: Tennessee Titans
Thing to know: Verner came out of nowhere in 2013 with 5 INTs, and now he's the No. 1 corner in the free agency class.
Rumoured landing spots: Bills, Dolphins, Rams, Redskins
2013 team: Buffalo Bills
Thing to know: He's the type of free safety that you need if you want to emulate Seattle's defence, as this great Pro Football Focus post points out.
