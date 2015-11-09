The 11 best news and reading apps in the world

Whether you’re at home or on the go, it’s always handy to have something to read.

Smartphones are fast becoming our go-to way to consume all types of media, but sometimes its hard to know which apps are worth our time.

From e-books to Reddit to breaking news, these are the best apps to help you stay on top of the stories everybody is talking about.

Additional reporting by Steven Tweedie.

Pocket will help you save articles to read later. Pocket Pocket lets you save anything you come across on your smartphone or desktop computer to come back to later. And lots of apps integrate directly with Pocket to let you save articles and videos. The app itself can download stories in a clean, easily readable interface for offline reading, and the service learns what you like and recommends more articles you might find interesting. Price: Free (iOS, Android) NYT Now is great for digesting the news. iTunes The New York Times exemplifies how to make a great news app with NYT Now. The app is run by a dedicated team at the Times and updated throughout the day with breaking news, features, stories from other publications, and easily digestible breakdowns of the day's news highlights. Even better, you can use it for free, even if you don't subscribe to The New York Times. Price: Free (iOS) Nuzzel shows you what your friends are reading. iTunes Nuzzel knows the stories your friends are talking about on Twitter and suggests them for you to read. Not only are you seeing the most talked about articles from around the web in your feed, but you also see them with comments from accounts that you follow. Price: Free (iOS, Android) Never miss another of Reddit's famous AMA interviews with the Ask Me Anything app. iTunes Everyone from Woody Harrelson, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and President Obama have participated in Reddit's popular AMA interviews, where commenters can submit questions for the chance for a direct answer. Since Reddit can appear cluttered and confusing for new users, Ask Me Anything organizes the interviews in an easy-to-peruse format, even alerting you to new AMAs and allowing you to explore past ones, too. Price: Free (iOS, Android) Snapchat makes you feel like you're part of a news event. Snapchat Snapchat has made major moves into the news business with both live stories and its 'discover' feature. Discover gives you Snapchat channels for media outlets like BuzzFeed, Vice, and CNN. If you want a more on-the-ground feel, 'live stories' can show you curated collections of amateur video shot around big events near you and in the world at large. Price: Free (iOS, Android) Flipboard is a beautiful magazine of stories you want to read. Flipboard Flipboard has been in the App Store for a long time, but even with the introduction of the Apple News app in iOS 9, it's managed to stay relevant. Like Apple News, Flipboard pulls in stories from online publications and displays them in a mobile-optimised interface. Where Flipboard stands out is its ability to let you see what other users are reading through the app. You can also make your own 'magazine' of content you like and share it with others on Flipboard or through Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn. Price: Free (iOS, Android) Amazon Kindle is great for reading e-books. iTunes/Kindle With access to over 3,000,000 books and audiobooks, the Kindle app is a no-brainer for reading. It works on and syncs across Android, iOS, the desktop, and, of course, your Kindle, so your reading progress is up to date wherever you go. The formatting options, built-in dictionary, and search capabilities are great, but the real killer feature is Amazon's Whispersync For Voice technology, which lets you go back and forth between reading text and listening to an audiobook. For now, the feature is available on 60,000 titles. Price: Free (iOS, Android) Alien Blue is the best app out there for browsing Reddit on the go. App Annie Reddit, the so-called 'front page of the internet,' is an ever-changing ecosystem of interesting articles, pictures, and discussions, but it's notoriously messy to browse on your smartphone. Alien Blue fixes that, wrapping Reddit's content into an eye-catching design that brings to focus the essentials information like photos, post titles, and comments. Price: Free (iOS) Wattpad is a reading community with access to millions of free e-books. Wattpad Over 40 million people use Wattpad to read millions of free e-books, from classics like 'Moby Dick' to 'Twilight' fanfiction. Wattpad is also a social network built around reading. You can leave comments on passages and see comments from others. Authors on the app can talk directly with fans and share their works. Cost: Free (

iOS, Android) Tweetbot is a great alternative to Twitter. Tweetbot Tweetbot is a fantastic way to customise your Twitter experience, and makes it easy to stay on top of all incoming activity.

It also lets you monitor the stats on your individual tweets and your account in general, and cuts out all the ads you would have seen in your timeline. Price: $US4.99 (iOS) BuzzFeed's app pulls all the best news from around the internet. Lara O'Reilly/Business Insider The BuzzFeed News app is all about ease. It curates the breaking news around the web, pulling in articles from BuzzFeed as well as other publications, in addition to newsworthy tweets or longform journalism. You can also teach the app to be even better with customisable notifications, or share the content with your friends. Price: Free (iOS, Android)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.