The 9 Best News And Reading Apps

Earlier this month, we published the App 100, a collection of the best across all platforms.realising that 100 apps is a lot to digest, we decided to break up the list by category.
Over the next several days we’ll republish the individual sections to help you get through the best apps easier.
Here’s our definitive list of the best news and reading apps you can get today.
The AP mobile app is your one-stop shop for breaking news. The wire is quick to report major world events and always has fresh content in its mobile app.
Price: Free
Available on: Android,Blackberry, iOS, Kindle Fire, and Windows Phone
BBC's news app allows you to see stories based on geographical region or category. The most dynamic feature of the app is its interface. We love how stories are sorted by blocks and how easy it is to navigate around the app.
Price: Free
Available on: Android, Blackberry, iOS, and Windows Phone
Instapaper is a minimal app that makes it easy to read web articles later.
The service strips down articles, removing ads and photos, to present you with easy-to-read articles on your iPhone, iPad, Android device, or Kindle. Instapaper is the perfect solution when you don't have enough time to read something right that instant.
Price: $2.99
Each of these three apps will let you access millions of e-books, but it's up to you to choose the service that's best for you.
Here's the breakdown:
Kindle lets you to purchase and read books from Amazon's book store. The app is well-designed and robust and offers an excellent interface. We love that your purchased books sync between all your Kindle devices and apps, so you can pick up where you left off. Amazon Kindle users can also check out books from their local library and lend purchased titles to friends.
Barnes & Noble's Nook app integrates books, newspapers, and magazines from the company's huge collection. It is easy to use and allows users to load their own ePub files. You can also lend books to friends with Barnes and Noble's LendMe feature.
iBooks is Apple's own bookstore/book reading app. iBooks offers the closest experience to reading an actual book. In addition to providing you with access to the latest books, the app also organizes your PDFs. The downside: You can only read your books on iPhones or iPads.
Price: Free
Available on:
Kindle: Android, iOS, Blackberry
iBooks: iOS
The New York Times app allows users to read the award-winning publication from their mobile device. It provides subscribers with full access to all the publication's latest articles.
Price: Free (You'll need a subscription to access unlimited articles)
Subscription options:
- NYTimes.com + Smartphone Apps for $14.99 per month
- All Digital Access (including the NYTimes app for iPhone and iPad, plus unlimited access to NYTimes.com) for $34.99 per month.
Available on: Android, iOS, and Windows Phone
*As of July 23, 2012, The New York Times stopped supporting the NYTimes app for BlackBerry. NYTimes.com content is still available on your Blackberry through the mobile site.
Reeder is a great way to stay on top of the news you care about. It fully syncs with Google Reader and allows you to browse articles by feed or organise news into folders. We love how interactive the iPhone and iPad apps are. You also get some great multi-touch gestures to mark stories as read and reveal new items.
Price: $2.99 (iPhone) and $4.99 (iPad and Max OS X)
Prismatic is a new news reading app that strips away clutter like ads and presents you with a simple, easy-to-read interface. Think of it as Instapaper meets Flipboard.
As you use Prismatic the app gets to know you, delivering the stories you're likely to care about based on your interests. The app knows your interests based on the articles you've read and the topics you've chosen. It also shows you Twitter commentary on articles from the people you follow.
Price: Free
Stitcher bundles talk radio, podcasts, and live radio all in one app. Stitcher was recently updated to include offline support, which lets you enjoy your favourite programs offline.
Stitcher's channels include NPR, CNN, Fox, BBC, WSJ, Adam Carolla, SModcast, Joe Rogan, Rachel Maddow, Rush Limbaugh, Fresh Air, Freakonomics, Radiolab, and over 10,000+ other shows and live stations.
Price: Free
