The 9 Best News And Reading Apps

Each of these three apps will let you access millions of e-books, but it's up to you to choose the service that's best for you.

Here's the breakdown:

Kindle lets you to purchase and read books from Amazon's book store. The app is well-designed and robust and offers an excellent interface. We love that your purchased books sync between all your Kindle devices and apps, so you can pick up where you left off. Amazon Kindle users can also check out books from their local library and lend purchased titles to friends.

Barnes & Noble's Nook app integrates books, newspapers, and magazines from the company's huge collection. It is easy to use and allows users to load their own ePub files. You can also lend books to friends with Barnes and Noble's LendMe feature.

iBooks is Apple's own bookstore/book reading app. iBooks offers the closest experience to reading an actual book. In addition to providing you with access to the latest books, the app also organizes your PDFs. The downside: You can only read your books on iPhones or iPads.

Price: Free

Available on:

Nook: Android and iOS

Kindle: Android, iOS, Blackberry

iBooks: iOS