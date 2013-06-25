This Weekend's New York Times' Weddings Section Featured An Epic Love Story

This week’s Vows column in The New York Times’ Weddings/ Celebrations section is one of the best love stories we’ve read in a long time.



The plot, in which a professional juggler and an artist who sets things on fire fall in love, could be right out of a romantic comedy.

Lindsay Benner is a juggler who makes her living performing in films, commercials, and even on “The Tonight Show” with Jay Leno.

Dan Das Mann is a sculptor from San Francisco who sets fire to his huge sculptures.

Both fell for one another at first sight at a party, but — twist! — Benner was already in a relationship. The whole piece is worth a read, but here are some of our favourite quotes from the column by Louise Rafkin:

“In matters of love, she abhorred juggling.”

“He was a year out of a long-term relationship and looking for love, but he didn’t anticipate finding it on another man’s lap.”

“For six weeks, she juggled the weight of the two relationships — a precarious feat. She and Mr. Das Mann exchanged more than a thousand texts, and then, overwhelmed, she asked for a complete break. Mr. Das Mann, impressed by her kindness and integrity, respected her wish, but then he broke the silence with a single text of one comma. ‘The comma was to signify that in my opinion, we were just on pause,’ he said.”

“The ceremony began with a juggler, then the entrance of eight hirsute groomsmen in gold-and-purple faux fur coveralls cut like tuxedos.”

“The couple vowed to ‘be insane, just the way you like it’ and to always juggle and dance.

“Each guest received a river rock, laser-engraved with an address on the outside and sent through the United States Postal Service…Only one recipient called the police, fearing it was a grenade.”

Read the entire, epic love story here.

