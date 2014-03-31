12 Incredible New York Restaurants That Were Funded By Kickstarter

More than 300 restaurants across the U.S. have been funded with the help of Kickstarter, according to a map released by the site last week.

Kickstarter has increasingly become a valuable resource for budding restaurateurs. Some even speculate that the crowdfunding site could be the future of restaurant financing, in part because it offers an infusion of cash without the attachment of private investors.

It also offers a way for entrepreneurs to engage closely with their community.

“I really think of them as being the perfect project because they are, obviously, so community-based, largely by physical location, but not always,” Kickstarter CEO Yancey Strickler said to Eater. “They’re great ways for communities to get together and to really have a closer relationship with a place that can be a pretty central hub to that neighbourhood or town.”

Inspired by Kickstarter’s map of the restaurants that had been funded using their services, we looked at which of those eateries in New York City offered the best dining experience. To compile our rankings, we considered ratings from Yelp and OpenTable, as well as professional reviews from publications like Zagat, New York Magazine, and The New York Times.

From a Japanese-Jewish eatery to a Michelin-starred restaurant, there are plenty of places worth exploring.

