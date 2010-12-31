10 Insane New Year's Eve Parties You Wish You Could Attend

Leah Goldman, Anika Anand
New Year’s Eve is one of the biggest party nights of the year. All of the most exclusive clubs and hotels across the world host insane parties filled with celebrities.Most of these awesome parties come with a hefty price tag, but, hey, it’s New Year’s Eve and it only comes once a year.

Hogmanay Four Day New Year's Celebration -- Edinburgh

Price: $23-$62 per event

Why it's a guaranteed good time:

This four day celebration includes, but is not limited to:

  • A torchlight procession
  • A street party with four stages with live entertainment
  • A candlelit concert in St. Giles Cathedral
  • Movie screenings
  • Midnight fireworks
  • A fun run
  • A rugby match

The Burj Khalifa's Fireworks And Party -- Dubai

Price: $150

Why it's a guaranteed good time:

  • This is the first time guests will be invited to panoramic viewing deck of the building, see all of Dubai
  • It's exclusive--only 350 guests allowed
  • All guests are entered in to raffle drawings for various prizes
  • Before the party starts, there will be a spectacular fireworks show
  • Burj Khalifa is the tallest building in the world and has recently been voted as the Best Tourist Attraction in Dubai

La Mamounia in Marrakech, Morocco

Price: USD $1,185

Why it's a guaranteed good time:

  • A performance by the cast of the musical The Best of Broadway (the cast will be flown in from New York, London and Oslo)
  • A menu that includes duck foie gras, artichoke and black truffle sauce and much more
  • Performance by DJ Mix Vixen
  • Champagne and cocktails at the hotel's different bars

Playboy VIP Lounge At The Hilton With T Pain-- Chicago

Price: $1,500

Why it's a guaranteed good time:

  • Meet and greet with eight beautiful Playboy bunnies
  • Live performance from T-Pain
  • Five hour open bar
  • Live casino gambling
  • Hors d'oeuvres and buffet

Monte Carlo Member's Only Party -- Dubai

Price: Open only to members who pay annual membership fees of $3,540 and own a boat to access the island

Why it's a guaranteed good time:

  • VIP NYE party to kick off the opening of the island
  • Fireworks
  • Performances
  • 'A-List' Celebrities and big name invites

The Dome At Lebua -- Bangkok

Price: $3,625

Why it's a guaranteed good time:

  • Incredible Asian-Italian fusion menu
  • Bird's eye view of Bangkok

The Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas

Price: $5,600

Why it's a guaranteed good time:

  • 3-night stay in the brand new hotel
  • Marquee nightclub and dayclub party access
  • Dinner for two on NYE
  • New Year's Day Brunch at Wicked Spoon
  • Two tickets to the Jay-Z and Coldplay concert

New York's Avenue

Price: Ticket prices start with general admission for $175 and go all the way up to $10,000 for the VIP Skybox.

Why it's a guaranteed good time:

  • All general admission benefits for 25 people (including open bar from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.)
  • The Skybox: a private seating section that overlooks the entire main floor. This package reserves the entire Skybox for your group.
  • An unamed 'world-renowned DJ' will be performing
  • Table bottle service
  • 6 bottles of Premium Vodka and 4 bottles of Champagne
  • VIP Priority Admission by separate VIP Line

Fontainebleau Miami Beach Poolside

Price: General admission is $450 (+$45 service charge), VIP Table for 6 is $3,800 (+$380 service charge) and the prices go all the way up to $25,000 for one ticket at the Magnum Stageside Table making this the most expensive New Year's Eve ticket in North America-- not including tax or gratuity.

Why it's a guaranteed good time:

The $25k 'golden ticket' includes:

  • premium open bar 9p-midnight
  • midnight champagne toast
  • 20 VIP admission tickets
  • stageside table to DJ Tiesto's live performance and countdown
  • four Magnums of Belvedere Vodka and four Magnums of Dom Perignon

Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana beach party

Price: Free (but so awesomely insane that we had to include it!)

Why it's a guaranteed good time:

  • Réveillon 2011 is a giant beach party along a four kilometer stretch of beach
  • This year they are expecting about two million people people to help usher in the Década de Ouro or the Golden Decade.
  • Non-stop shows by famous performers on four different stages
  • 20-minute fireworks show from eleven barges with 1,200 fireworks each
  • The official launch of the 2016 Olympics logo.

