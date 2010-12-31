10 Insane New Year's Eve Parties You Wish You Could Attend

Photo: youtube.com

New Year’s Eve is one of the biggest party nights of the year. All of the most exclusive clubs and hotels across the world host insane parties filled with celebrities.Most of these awesome parties come with a hefty price tag, but, hey, it’s New Year’s Eve and it only comes once a year.



Hogmanay Four Day New Year's Celebration -- Edinburgh Price: $23-$62 per event Why it's a guaranteed good time: This four day celebration includes, but is not limited to: A torchlight procession

A street party with four stages with live entertainment

A candlelit concert in St. Giles Cathedral

Movie screenings

Midnight fireworks

A fun run

A rugby match The Burj Khalifa's Fireworks And Party -- Dubai Price: $150 Why it's a guaranteed good time: This is the first time guests will be invited to panoramic viewing deck of the building, see all of Dubai

It's exclusive--only 350 guests allowed

All guests are entered in to raffle drawings for various prizes

Before the party starts, there will be a spectacular fireworks show

Burj Khalifa is the tallest building in the world and has recently been voted as the Best Tourist Attraction in Dubai La Mamounia in Marrakech, Morocco Price: USD $1,185 Why it's a guaranteed good time: A performance by the cast of the musical The Best of Broadway (the cast will be flown in from New York, London and Oslo)

A menu that includes duck foie gras, artichoke and black truffle sauce and much more

Performance by DJ Mix Vixen

Champagne and cocktails at the hotel's different bars Playboy VIP Lounge At The Hilton With T Pain-- Chicago Price: $1,500 Why it's a guaranteed good time: Meet and greet with eight beautiful Playboy bunnies

Live performance from T-Pain

Five hour open bar

Live casino gambling

Hors d'oeuvres and buffet Monte Carlo Member's Only Party -- Dubai Price: Open only to members who pay annual membership fees of $3,540 and own a boat to access the island Why it's a guaranteed good time: VIP NYE party to kick off the opening of the island

Fireworks

Performances

'A-List' Celebrities and big name invites The Dome At Lebua -- Bangkok Price: $3,625 Why it's a guaranteed good time: Incredible Asian-Italian fusion menu

Bird's eye view of Bangkok The Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas Price: $5,600 Why it's a guaranteed good time: 3-night stay in the brand new hotel

Marquee nightclub and dayclub party access

Dinner for two on NYE

New Year's Day Brunch at Wicked Spoon

Two tickets to the Jay-Z and Coldplay concert New York's Avenue Price: Ticket prices start with general admission for $175 and go all the way up to $10,000 for the VIP Skybox. Why it's a guaranteed good time: All general admission benefits for 25 people (including open bar from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.)

The Skybox: a private seating section that overlooks the entire main floor. This package reserves the entire Skybox for your group.

An unamed 'world-renowned DJ' will be performing

Table bottle service

6 bottles of Premium Vodka and 4 bottles of Champagne

VIP Priority Admission by separate VIP Line Fontainebleau Miami Beach Poolside Price: General admission is $450 (+$45 service charge), VIP Table for 6 is $3,800 (+$380 service charge) and the prices go all the way up to $25,000 for one ticket at the Magnum Stageside Table making this the most expensive New Year's Eve ticket in North America-- not including tax or gratuity. Why it's a guaranteed good time: The $25k 'golden ticket' includes: premium open bar 9p-midnight

midnight champagne toast

20 VIP admission tickets

stageside table to DJ Tiesto's live performance and countdown

four Magnums of Belvedere Vodka and four Magnums of Dom Perignon Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana beach party Price: Free (but so awesomely insane that we had to include it!) Why it's a guaranteed good time: Réveillon 2011 is a giant beach party along a four kilometer stretch of beach

This year they are expecting about two million people people to help usher in the Década de Ouro or the Golden Decade.

Non-stop shows by famous performers on four different stages

20-minute fireworks show from eleven barges with 1,200 fireworks each

The official launch of the 2016 Olympics logo. Pretty good parties for a year that was The Worst Year For Office Parties Ever >

