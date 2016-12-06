RANKED: The 10 most talked-about new TV shows right now

The US fall television season is wrapping up, which makes for a good time to look back on the shows people were talking about around the water cooler.

Ratings don’t always reflect the entire picture of how fans engage with a show, but it becomes a pretty important factor when networks are making renewal decisions.

For example, a few of the highest-rated new shows on TV right now are HBO’s “Westworld,” NBC’s “This Is Us,” CBS’s “Kevin Can Wait,” and Fox’s “Lethal Weapon,” yet only two of those programs are on this list of 10 shows people are most buzzing about. Conversely, several shows that aren’t ruling in the ratings are getting people talking.

To find out which new TV shows are creating the most buzz, technology and marketing platform Amobee analysed real-time content consumption across the internet, video, social, and mobile between September 1 and December 4 to determine which shows were generating the most engagement.

Here are the 10 most-talked about new TV shows of the season:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.