RANKED: The 10 most talked-about new TV shows right now

Jethro Nededog
Logan and William before raid WestworldHBO

The US fall television season is wrapping up, which makes for a good time to look back on the shows people were talking about around the water cooler.

Ratings don’t always reflect the entire picture of how fans engage with a show, but it becomes a pretty important factor when networks are making renewal decisions.

For example, a few of the highest-rated new shows on TV right now are HBO’s “Westworld,” NBC’s “This Is Us,” CBS’s “Kevin Can Wait,” and Fox’s “Lethal Weapon,” yet only two of those programs are on this list of 10 shows people are most buzzing about. Conversely, several shows that aren’t ruling in the ratings are getting people talking.

To find out which new TV shows are creating the most buzz, technology and marketing platform Amobee analysed real-time content consumption across the internet, video, social, and mobile between September 1 and December 4 to determine which shows were generating the most engagement.

Here are the 10 most-talked about new TV shows of the season:

10. 'Notorious' (ABC)

ABC
Daniel Sunjata and Piper Perabo on ABC's 'Notorious.'

'Notorious' follows Jake (Daniel Sunjata), a charismatic defence attorney, and Julia (Piper Perabo), a powerhouse television producer, who work together when high-profile incidents are breaking.

Despite the buzz, its ratings weren't high. ABC decided not to order a full season of the drama.

9. 'Exorcist' (Fox)

Chuck Hodes/FOX
Geena Davis and Alfonso Herrera on Fox's 'The Exorcist.'

In this TV adaptation of the film franchise, Geena Davis plays a mum whose daughter has returned from college exhibiting very dark behaviour, so she searches out her local priest to help.

While 'The Exorcist' is Fox's lowest-rated new series, there's still hope for a second season.

8. 'Conviction' (ABC)

'Conviction' star Haley Atwell.

Haley Atwell isn't having much luck with TV dramas. She jumped from canceled 'Agent Carter' to playing an attorney for the falsely accused on ABC's 'Conviction.'

But the judgment came down in March and it wasn't in Atwell's favour: ABC canceled the show.

7. 'This Is Us' (NBC)

NBC
Mandy Moore as Rebecca and Milo Ventimiglia as Jack.

This drama follows several people who are connected by their shared birthday and was an early splash for NBC.

Though it isn't high on this list, the show is NBC's highest-rated series, among both its new and returning shows, of the season.

6. 'Atlanta' (FX)

Guy D'Alema/FX
Zazie Beetz and Donald Glover on FX's 'Atlanta.'

A semi-autobiographical take on Donald Glover's hometown, 'Atlanta' follows his character Earn as he teams up with his rapper cousin to make something of themselves in the music business.

A return trip to 'Atlanta' is already on the books. It's set to return for another season on FX.

5. 'Divorce' (HBO)

Macall B. Polay/HBO
Thomas Haden Church and Sarah Jessica Parker in HBO's 'Divorce.'

Thomas Haden Church and Sarah Jessica Parker play a couple going through a long, drawn-out divorce.

The process of uncoupling will continue, because the drama will be back for a second season at HBO.

4. 'No Tomorrow' (The CW)

Eddy Chen/The CW
Joshua Sasse as Xavier and Tori Anderson as Evie.

Tori Anderson plays a woman who finds adventure after meeting a charismatic guy who believes the world is going to end soon.

Despite placing high on this list for social-media buzz, 'No Tomorrow' was one of CW's lowest-rated shows and probably won't be back for another season.

3. 'Pitch' (Fox)

Ray Mickshaw / FOX
From left, Dan Lauria, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and Kylie Bunbury.

Kylie Bunbury plays a young pitcher who becomes the first woman to play in the major leagues on 'Pitch.'

'Pitch' isn't hitting home runs for Fox in the ratings, but it's doing better than 'Rosewood,' 'The Exorcist,' and 'Scream Queens.' So that, its social-media buzz, and positive critical reception give it a fighting chance at landing another season.

2. 'Luke Cage' (Netflix)

Netflix
Mike Colter stars on Netflix's 'Luke Cage.'

On Netflix's 'Luke Cage,' Mike Colter plays the superhero as he tries to start a new life in a new part of town without any heroics. But the people and the criminals make that very, very tough.

Fans can take comfort in the fact that 'Luke Cage' has already been renewed for second season.

1. 'Westworld' (HBO)

'Westworld' stars Evan Rachel Wood, James Marsden, and Anthony Hopkins on the season-one finale.

On HBO's 'Westworld,' an amusement park populated by human-like robots provides its wealthy visitors countless adventures in a Wild West setting. But the robots are beginning to malfunction and that causes some major havoc for the humans who enjoy the park and those who run it.

HBO renewed the show for a second season back in November.

Here's a look at how the shows stack up against each other in one handy chart:

Amobee

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.