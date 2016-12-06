RANKED: The 10 most talked-about new TV shows right now

The US fall television season is wrapping up, which makes for a good time to look back on the shows people were talking about around the water cooler.
Ratings don’t always reflect the entire picture of how fans engage with a show, but it becomes a pretty important factor when networks are making renewal decisions.
For example, a few of the highest-rated new shows on TV right now are HBO’s “Westworld,” NBC’s “This Is Us,” CBS’s “Kevin Can Wait,” and Fox’s “Lethal Weapon,” yet only two of those programs are on this list of 10 shows people are most buzzing about. Conversely, several shows that aren’t ruling in the ratings are getting people talking.
To find out which new TV shows are creating the most buzz, technology and marketing platform Amobee analysed real-time content consumption across the internet, video, social, and mobile between September 1 and December 4 to determine which shows were generating the most engagement.
Here are the 10 most-talked about new TV shows of the season:
'Notorious' follows Jake (Daniel Sunjata), a charismatic defence attorney, and Julia (Piper Perabo), a powerhouse television producer, who work together when high-profile incidents are breaking.
Despite the buzz, its ratings weren't high. ABC decided not to order a full season of the drama.
In this TV adaptation of the film franchise, Geena Davis plays a mum whose daughter has returned from college exhibiting very dark behaviour, so she searches out her local priest to help.
While 'The Exorcist' is Fox's lowest-rated new series, there's still hope for a second season.
Haley Atwell isn't having much luck with TV dramas. She jumped from canceled 'Agent Carter' to playing an attorney for the falsely accused on ABC's 'Conviction.'
But the judgment came down in March and it wasn't in Atwell's favour: ABC canceled the show.
This drama follows several people who are connected by their shared birthday and was an early splash for NBC.
Though it isn't high on this list, the show is NBC's highest-rated series, among both its new and returning shows, of the season.
A semi-autobiographical take on Donald Glover's hometown, 'Atlanta' follows his character Earn as he teams up with his rapper cousin to make something of themselves in the music business.
A return trip to 'Atlanta' is already on the books. It's set to return for another season on FX.
Thomas Haden Church and Sarah Jessica Parker play a couple going through a long, drawn-out divorce.
The process of uncoupling will continue, because the drama will be back for a second season at HBO.
Tori Anderson plays a woman who finds adventure after meeting a charismatic guy who believes the world is going to end soon.
Despite placing high on this list for social-media buzz, 'No Tomorrow' was one of CW's lowest-rated shows and probably won't be back for another season.
Kylie Bunbury plays a young pitcher who becomes the first woman to play in the major leagues on 'Pitch.'
'Pitch' isn't hitting home runs for Fox in the ratings, but it's doing better than 'Rosewood,' 'The Exorcist,' and 'Scream Queens.' So that, its social-media buzz, and positive critical reception give it a fighting chance at landing another season.
On Netflix's 'Luke Cage,' Mike Colter plays the superhero as he tries to start a new life in a new part of town without any heroics. But the people and the criminals make that very, very tough.
Fans can take comfort in the fact that 'Luke Cage' has already been renewed for second season.
On HBO's 'Westworld,' an amusement park populated by human-like robots provides its wealthy visitors countless adventures in a Wild West setting. But the robots are beginning to malfunction and that causes some major havoc for the humans who enjoy the park and those who run it.
HBO renewed the show for a second season back in November.
