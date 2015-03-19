VOTE: What's the best new 'power steak' in New York City?

Opening a steakhouse in Manhattan is challenging on two levels.

First because this is a restaurant town, where spaces come and an go.

Second, because this is a steak town — you’re not dealing with amateurs here.

With that in mind, Business Insider wants to know which new steaks on the scene may have what it takes to overcome the odds and become a staple “power steak” — the kind of steak you think of when you want to take out clients, get together with friends, or celebrate with colleagues.

A good “power steak” isn’t just about the cut of meat either, it’s also about the scene. In the last couple of years we’ve seen power steaks not just in steakhouses, but also in intimate spaces in the West Village restaurants, and to exclusive restaurants in the Lower East Side.

Vote below for the steak you think is the best new power steak in New York City. We’ll share the results with you when we get them.

NOW WATCH: Top Chef Explains How To Grill The Perfect Steak



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.