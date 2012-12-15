The 22 Best New Startups

Photo: Meredith Perry
A lot of companies launched this year. A few really stood out.We asked tech executives, founders, and investors about their favourite new companies.
Here are 22 of the best apps and startups that launched in 2012. They’re sure to do amazing things in 2013.
Startup: SmartThings
CEO: Alex Hawkinson
Date Launched: January 2012
Funding: $3 million from First Round Capital, SV Angel, Lerer Ventures, CrunchFund, Max Levchin, David Tisch, Chris Dixon, Vivi Nevo, Alexis Ohanian; $1.2 million from Kickstarter users
What it is: Ambitious. SmartThings wants to connect everyday objects -- from ovens to thermostats -- to the Internet and make them smarter.
Why we like it: Imagine a storm causing the power in your house to go out while you're out of town, and getting a notification on your smart phone. Or a woman in your household forgetting to unplug a hair straightener, and being notified before a fire starts.
SmartThings is building a hub that acts like a bridge between everyday objects and a platform in cloud. It provides things like motion detectors and moisture sensors you can place around your house. Every SmartThings sensor and hub-connected object is also connected to a mobile app, where you can monitor your objects.
'Once you connect everyday objects to the Internet, you can control them, but the bigger change is you can control them with software that any developer can write,
Startup: Medium
CEO: Ev Williams, Biz Stone (co-founders)
Date Launched: August 2012
Funding: N/A
What it is: Medium is a publishing platform that organizes text and images into theme-based collections.
Why we like it: Medium combines the best features from Pinterest, Tumblr, and the new Digg to let people express themselves in a medium-length format. It's incredibly useful and also beautiful to look at.
Startup: Sherpaa
CEO: Jay Parkinson
Date Launched: February 2012
Funding: $1.8 million from O'Reilly AlphaTech Ventures, Collaborative Fund, and First Round Capital
What it is: Sherpaa provides companies with affordable health care and round-the-clock access to doctors.
Why we like it: Parkinson is a doctor who actually wants to help people save time and money. He completed his residency from Johns Hopkins, then started doing house calls in Brooklyn. Patients would book time on his Google calendar, he'd visit them, and they'd pay him through PayPal. Fast Company called him the 'Doctor of the Future.'
The business he's starting could solve major pain points in hospital visits. He describes his mission more thoroughly here:
'Say, for example, you cut your finger slicing a bagel a few minutes ago. You send us an email with a photo you just took with your iPhone. We look at it and then text it to our network of plastic surgeons in the area to see who has the bandwidth to sew you up in the next hour or so.
'Our goal is to give you a great experience, and as a side-effect, also decrease your costs. Because it's quite idiotic that triage has been allocated to the ridiculously expensive ERs and ridiculously inaccessible primary care doctors.'
Startup: Circa
CEO: Matt Galligan
Date Launched: October 2012
Funding: $750,000 from Quotidian Ventures, Rick Webb, Soraya Darabi, David Karp, David Cohen, David Tisch, Maneesh Arora, eonBusiness, SK Ventures, Scott Belsky, Dave Morin, and Josh Spear
What it is: Circa is an app for reading the news.
Why we like it: Circa makes news more mobile-friendly. Its team of 16 editors shortens major stories and focuses on visuals so news is easier to skim on phones and tablets.
For example, a New York Times article that could take minutes to scroll is summarized by Circa's team so it fits on a single screen view.
The app still needs a better way to sort through stories based on personal preferences, but Circa's chunks of news are definitely where the mobile-first world is headed.
Startup: Clever
CEO: Tyler Bosmeny
Date Launched: June 2012
Funding: $3 million from Y Combinator, Start Fund, SV Angel, Jeff Clavier, Google Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Mitch Kapor, Ben Parr, Ashton Kutcher, and Floodgate
What it is: Clever helps third-party developers integrate their apps with school data.
Why we like it: Schools keep a lot of data on their students, from attendance records to grades and test scores. Right now, all the data is stored in School Information Systems, but there's no standard way to store all of the information. So it's really difficult for tech people to come in and organise the data efficiently and make sense of it all. Clever is trying to create an API for education, so it can help developers create personalised, educational products.
Startup: Clear
CEO: Dan Counsell
Date Launched: February 2012
Funding: N/A
What it is: Clear is a to-do list for iPhone and Mac.
Why we like it: If you've ever read The Checklist Manifesto, a book Jack Dorsey gives to all his employees, then you know how important it is to stay organised. Clear is the easiest way to create a to-do list on your phone. It's beautifully designed, and it makes you feel a sense of pride when you complete a task.
FiftyThree released its first product, Paper, this year. Paper makes it possible to draw and sketch on tablets. It's like Adobe Illustrator for the iPad.
Startup: FiftyThree, maker of Paper
CEO: Georg Petschnigg
Date Launched: March 2012
Funding: N/A
What it is: Paper is an app for drawing, doodling, and sketching.
Why we like it: Paper is a beautiful app that helps people draw even the most intricate details with their fingers. It's so loved by Apple that it's frequently featured in the App Store, and the work people have produced on it looks like it was sketched on paper or painted with water colours and scanned in. Apple recently called Paper one of best apps of 2012.
VCs look at Paper as the next Adobe's Creative Suite for mobile devices.
Startup: Lua Technologies
CEO: Michael DeFranco
Date Launched: June 2012
Funding: $2.5 million from IA Ventures, Aaron Stone, Strauss Zelnick, Michael Fleisher, Rufus Griscom, John Maloney, Jon Koen, Sam Teller, Rebecca Roven, Jason Seats, Jonathan Peachey, George Kilavkoff, Baris Yuksel, Carla Geisser, William Lohse, Zach Weinberg, Tom Glocer, Aryeh Bourkoff, David Tisch, Jason Ostheimer, Barry Silbert, Matthew Hiltzik, and Nat Turner
What it is: Lua creates tools to help mobile workforces stay connected.
Why we like it: There are a lot of work collaboration tools for people who have access to desktop computers, like Yammer and Asana. But what about for people who are construction workers or directors who don't have desk jobs?
Lua, a TechStars NYC company, is one of the first solutions we've seen that helps coworkers coordinate projects, documents, group chats and calendars on the go.
Startup: 42Floors
CEO: Jason Freedman
Date Launched: March 2012
Funding: $5.4 million from SV Angel, Start Fund, Y Combinator, Thrive Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, Alexis Ohanian, Chris Dixon, and Dave McClure
What it is: 42Floors is search engine for real estate and office space.
Why we like it: If anything is harder than finding an apartment in a big city, it's finding office space. 42Floors is a search engine for office leases, pulling in listings from brokers and landlords in multiple cities so you don't have to sift through Craigslist and a mountain of other sites to find a gem. It's full of photos too, so you can get a feel for the space without actually visiting.
Startup: Urban Compass
CEO: Robert Reffkin
Date Launched: In stealth mode
Funding: $8 million from Founders Fund, Thrive Capital, Goldman Sachs, Cyrus Massoumi, Adebayo Ogunlesi, and Ken Chenault
What it is: Urban Compass is building a platform with hyper-local knowledge to help people make personal decisions.
Why we like it: First, its co-founder Ori Allon has a great track record founding companies. He sold one startup to Google and another to Twitter.
The company is still in stealth mode, but Allon tells The Verge:
'The main idea here is that developments in both hardware and software, mostly mobile, have made it possible to collect data and track what is happening in the real world, we call it the 'offline world,' in a way that was not possible in the recent past. Collecting the information is the first step, but creating a platform that will make this data searchable and relevant, with a real business model, is what we are excited about.'
Startup: Brewster
CEO: Steve Greenwood
Date Launched: July 2012
Funding: Undisclosed amount from Union Square Ventures and others
What it is: Brewster is a mobile app that personalizes your address book by pulling in data from Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Foursquare, and Gmail.
Why we like it: When you think about it, your phone's contact list is pretty basic. But there's so much more information about people we should be collecting automatically from the web, like their emails, job titles, and more.
Brewster pulls in information from social networks and updates mobile contacts as the information is updated online.
If done right, Brewster could be a better contact list alternative than what most smart phones currently offer, the same way Instagram replaced Apple's camera app.
Startup: Branch
CEO: Josh Miller
Date Launched: August 2012
Funding: $2 million from Obvious, Lerer Ventures, SV Angel, David Tisch, betaworks, Rick Webb, Lucas Nelson, and Ryan Freitas
What it is: Branch is a platform for exclusive, in-depth discussions and conversations.
Why we like it: Branch first emerged in late 2011 as Roundtable. It was more or less an exclusive chat room, where experts were invited to debate hot topics. Others could follow their conversations and leave comments.
In 2012, Miller and his cofounders moved to California for the summer, where they worked with Twitter co-founders Biz Stone and Evan Williams at Obvious Corporation. They emerged with Branch, a spruced up Roundtable, and $2 million in funding from a slew of investors.
Media startups aren't easy to build, but we like the collaboration aspect of Branch and the quality of the discussions it produces. It's a way to make one-sided blog posts more interactive.
RebelMouse aggregates your tweets, photos and Facebook status messages; it displays them on a single page in a beautiful way.
Startup: RebelMouse
CEO: Paul Berry
Date Launched: June 2012
Funding: $2.5 million Oak Investment Partners, SoftBank Capital, New Enterprise Associates, First Round Capital, John Batelle, Greg Coleman, Howard Lindzon, Lerer Ventures, Jonah Peretti, Chris Dixon, and Gary Vaynerchuk
What it is: RebelMouse is a snapshot of all your social media activity, all in one place.
Why we like it: There are a lot of different social media profiles a person can have; Facebook/Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn are just a few of them. There's a need for all of our personal data to be stored in one place. Rebelmouse is a good way to visualise all the data we're sharing with the world, and it's a good way for you to get to know other people at a glance.
uBeam wirelessly charges multiple devices at once. The devices don't have to be touching uBeam to be charged.
Startup: uBeam
CEO: Meredith Perry
Date Launched: N/A
Funding: $750,000 from FF Angel, Andreessen Horowitz, Crunchfund, Marissa Mayer, Tony Hsieh
What it is: uBeam wirelessly charges electronic devices.
Why we like it: Perry's working prototype allows multiple devices to be charged without being plugged into a wall or even touching a charging device. Once Perry perfects uBeam, it could be a better charging solution than Powermat. Perry envisions sticking one charger in a room and having all the devices in it powered up automatically. She still has a long way to go, but we're big fans of her innovative product.
Startup: Highlight
CEO: Paul Davison
Date Launched: January 2012
Funding: An undisclosed amount from Benchmark Capital, SV Angel, CrunchFund, Andy Bechtolsheim, Charlie Cheever, and Ariel Poler
What it is: Highlight shows you people who are nearby on a Google Map, and it lets you learn more about them -- even if they are total strangers
Why we like it: It's never fun when you walk into a room, recognise someone, and realise you can't place them. Highlight is a way to sneakily figure out who's in the room with you. It pulls up public information on the people near you using your phone's GPS.
Once you get over the creepiness of Highlight, you may actually find it's a useful tool. It had a lot of people buzzing at SXSW.
Gumroad wants to make it easy to sell anything directly to your social media followers without having to go through (and split money with) a third party
Startup: Gumroad
CEO: Sahil Lavingia
Date Launched: February 2012
Funding: $8.1 million from Accel Partners, Chris Sacca, Max Levchin, SV Angel, Josh Kopelman, Seth Goldstein, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, CrunchFund
What it is: Gumroad lets you sell things like songs, photos, t-shirts and anything else that you can link to through social networks.
Why we like it: People used to need big platforms, like Amazon and iTunes, to sell products. Now, people have started to build their own networks via social media. A big celebrity with millions of fans following them on Pinterest and Twitter doesn't need to split every cent of a song sold online with iTunes. They can sell directly through a service like Gumroad and keep more for themselves.
Startup: Mixel
CEO: Khoi Vinh
Date Launched: August 2012
Funding: $700,000 from Founders Fund, CrunchFund, Polaris Venture Partners, Betaworks and Allen & Company
What it is: Mixel is a collage and photo sharing app for iOS.
Why we like it: Mixel takes photos an extra step. Unlike Instagram, which lets you post one at a time, Mixel lets you create cool-looking collages to capture multiple moments at once.
Startup: MoviePass
CEO: Stacy Spikes
Date Launched: October 2012
Funding: $1.5 million from AOL Ventures, Lambert Media Group, True Ventures, Moxie Pictures, MJ Eng, Ryan Steelberg, and Brian Lee
What it is: MoviePass is a subscription service that lets film buffs see all the movies they want for one monthly price.
Why we like it: Some people are really obsessed with movies. But movie tickets have gotten pretty pricey. MoviePass costs about $30 per month, or $360 per year. As Business Insider's Mandi Woodruff points out, the average ticket price in the U.S. is just under $8 per flick. If you sit through 45 films (three to four per month), then Moviepass is a steal.
Chromatik makes learning and composing music a social experience. It's transforming the way sheet music is written and shared.
Startup: Chromatik
CEO: Matt Sandler
Date Launched: November 2012
Funding: $2 million
What it is: A musical platform for musicians that allows songs to be written, recorded and shared on an iPad app. Everything is stored on the cloud, so it can be accessed anywhere.
Why we like it: The way people learn, record and write music hasn't changed very much. Chromatik lets people record what the play, share the recording with others who can give them feedback on it, and remix new versions of other people's music, all from an iPad app.
Chromatik doesn't have millions of users yet, but the users it does have are extremely engaged. Musician Bruno Mars recently invested, and it was featured on American Idol.
Here's a Chromatik explainer:
Startup: Upworthy
CEO: Eli Pariser
Date Launched: March 2012
Funding: $4 million
What it is: A media company with a team of content curators. It finds morsels of interesting but overlooked information on the web and spins it in a way that's compelling to the masses.
Why we like it: UpWorthy is the only known media company to accumulate 8.7 million monthly unique visitors within seven months of launching. It's fast growing, but the concept is simple. It takes pre-existing, visual web content like infographics and videos and spins them in a way that's interesting to a lot of people.
A lot of great information gets overlooked because people fail to find the most important part of a story. UpWorthy tries to bring the best part of a story to light.
Pebble is a watch that's connected to your smart phone. It can tell you the time, track miles you've run, or play you a song, all from your wrist.
Startup: Pebble
CEO: Eric Migicovsky
Date Launched: May 2012
Funding: $10.3 million on Kickstarter
What it is: A watch that's in sync with your smart phone. It can tell you the time, or it can control the music you're playing. Basically, it can control and portray information from multiple apps on your smart phone.
Why we like it: Pebble became famous when it raised more than $10 million on crowdfunding site, Kickstarter. It's the most funded Kickstarter project of all time. It proved that people were willing to pre-order an expensive gadget before ever holding it in their hands, which could change the way we buy things online forever.
Startup: Ouya
CEO: Julie Uhrman
Date Launched: December 2012 (developer kits shipping)
Funding: $8.6 million on Kickstarter
What it is: A video game console powered by Android.
Why we like it: Ouya is the most affordable gaming console on the market, costing a mere $99. By harnessing the power of Android, any developer can publish a game and quickly attain critical acclaim. Even more, the games are entirely free to play.
