The 5 best new songs you can stream right now

Now that new music comes out every Friday — though not always on every streaming service — it can be hard to know where to find the next great song.
To help you out, Business Insider compiles this rundown of the best new music you can stream right now.
This week, legendary rap group A Tribe Called Quest released its final album, and Childish Gambino (Donald Glover) put out a bold new single.
Check out this week’s best new songs:
A Tribe Called Quest takes on our divisive president-elect on 'We the People...,' a standout track from the legendary rap group's politically charged and brilliant final album, 'We Got It from Here... Thank You 4 Your Service.'
'All you Black folks, you must go / All you Mexicans, you must go /And all you poor folks, you must go / Muslims and gays, boy, we hate your ways / So all you bad folks, you must go,' Q-Tip raps on the song in a satirical rebuke of Trump's controversial rhetoric and policy stances.
English indie-rock trio The xx returned from a four-year hiatus with a new single. The vibrant 'On Hold,' which samples '80s pop duo Hall & Oates, represents a warm and welcome progression from a band whose previous music was largely somber and deliberate.
'Dream Awake' is the second single from the new and promising indie supergroup LIV, a joint project by notable Swedish acts Lykke Li, Miike Snow, and Peter Bjorn & John. Their meditative new track features moving harmonies and mellow instrumentation.
Oklahoma rock band The Flaming Lips conjures up a psychedelic and cinematic soundscape on the synth-bass-heavy single 'How??'
The evolution of Donald Glover's rap persona Childish Gambino has been remarkable. On 'Me and Your Mama,' the tremendous lead single from his upcoming third album, Glover belts out like a rock star over a Pink Floyd-esque guitar lick.
