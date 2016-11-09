The 5 best new songs you can stream right now

It can be hard to know where to find the next great song.

To help you out, Business Insider compiles this rundown of the best new music you can stream right now.

This week, The Roots collaborated with rapper Busta Rhymes on a new song, and rock legend Neil Young released the title track to his upcoming 37th studio album.

Check out this week’s best new songs:

The Roots -- 'My Shot (Rise Up Remix)' The Roots enlisted rappers Busta Rhymes and Joel Ortiz and fun. singer Nate Ruess to create a solid reinterpretation of the song 'My Shot' from 'Hamilton' for a star-studded mixtape celebrating the acclaimed musical.

STRFKR -- 'Something Ain't Right' 'Something Ain't Right,' a new album track from Portland indie-pop group STRFKR, sounds like a synth anthem from the 1980s with its catchy chorus and energetic instrumentation.

Chaz Bundick Meets the Mattson 2 -- 'Star Stuff' Toro y Moi producer/singer Chaz Bundick successfully channels '60s psychedelic rock on 'Star Stuff,' the first single from his upcoming album with California jazz duo The Mattson 2.

Ola Kvernberg -- 'The Mechanical Fair (Todd Terje Remix)' Producer Todd Terje builds a slow-burning, 10-minute journey of a dance track from the striking violin work of fellow Norwegian artist Ola Kvernberg.

Neil Young -- 'Peace Trail' At 70 years old, legendary rocker Neil Young still has a keen ear for melody. On 'Peace Trail,' the somewhat shaky and uneven title track from his upcoming 37th studio album, brief glimpses of Young's greatness manage to peek through.



