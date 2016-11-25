The 5 best new songs you can stream right now

Now that new music comes out every Friday — though not always on every streaming service — it can be hard to know where to find the next great song.

To help you out, Business Insider compiles this rundown of the best new music you can stream right now.

This week, Drake released his latest potential hit, and indie-rock band The Shins released their first single in five years.

Check out this week’s best new songs:

Drake -- 'Fake Love' While the prospect of a new Drake single about fake friends will rightfully elicit a resounding, disinterested groan from half of the world, the other half will vibe out to the stellar melodies and bright production on 'Fake Love,' likely in semi-ironic appreciation. Please do not hesistate to file your most colourful Drake insults in the comments below.

The Shins -- 'Dead Alive' Indie-rock greats The Shins are back from a five-year hiatus with 'Dead Alive.' The spirited single is accompanied by a surreal music video, wherein lead singer James Mercer lives in a miniature world and is nearly crushed to death by a giant in Vans shoes. Saba -- 'Photosynthesis' On 'Photosynthesis' -- a highlight from Chicago artist and Chance the Rapper collaborator Saba's debut album -- smooth, guitar-led production runs alongside his compelling, pitch-shifted vocals and a pleasant hook from Jean Deaux.

Joanna Newsom -- 'Make Hay' A leftover track from her critically acclaimed 2015 album 'Divers,' Joanna Newsom's newly released 'Make Hay' features her signature poetic lyricism and singularly piercing vocal style over dissonant piano playing. Run the Jewels -- 'Talk to Me' Killer Mike and El-P previewed their third, upcoming 'Run the Jewels' album on the politically charged 'Talk to Me.' 'Went to war with the Devil and Shaytan / He wore a bad toupee and a spray tan,' Killer Mike raps, alluding to the Republican nominee for president, over El-P's intense, psychedlic production.



