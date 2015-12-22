The 7 best new songs you can stream right now

Now that music comes out on Fridays, and superstar artists are increasingly keeping their work off Spotify, it can be hard to know where to find the next great song. So Business Insider is helping you with this rundown of the best of what’s new in the music world that you can listen to right now.

All songs available to stream on Spotify.

David Bowie - 'Lazarus' Chris Brown - 'Anyway' (feat. Tayla Parx) Belly - 'Might Not' (feat. the Weeknd) Chance the Rapper - 'Somewhere in Paradise' (feat. Jeremih and R. Kelly) Samm Henshaw, 'Autonomy (Slave)' (feat. Bonkaz) Pusha T - 'Crutches, Crosses, Caskets' Mr. Oizo - 'Hand in the Fire' (feat. Charli XCX)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.