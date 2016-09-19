The 5 best new songs you can stream right now

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Justin Vernon of Bon Iver.

Now that new music comes out every Friday — though not always on every streaming service — it can be hard to know where to find the next great song.

To help you out, Business Insider compiles this rundown of the best new music you can stream right now.

This week, Bon Iver premiered its latest single on “The Tonight Show,” and instrumentalist Tycho released an excellent new track.

Check out this week’s best new songs:

Tycho -- 'Epoch' Tycho's new single 'Epoch' continues in the instrumentalist's tradition of cool, meditative jams that are great for studying, working out, driving, walking, or pretty much any other activity imaginable.

Mndsgn -- 'Use Ya Mnd (Twentyfourseven)' In the fashion of Toro y Moi's early music, California producer Mndsgn's latest album 'Body Wash' combines chill electronic music with simple vocals. The synth-jazz on the highlight track 'Use Ya Mnd (Twentyfourseven)' makes for pleasant listening.

Francis and the Lights -- 'See Her Out (That's Just Life)' It's been an impressive year for indie outfit Francis and the Lights. Following notable collaborations with artists like Frank Ocean and Chance the Rapper, the group has released 'See Her Out (That's Just Life),' a compelling and accessible single of its own.

Nick Murphy -- 'Fear Less' Nick Murphy recently dropped his stage name 'Chet Faker' to move on to fresh territory under his legal name. His audacious and aptly titled new single 'Fear Less' finds the producer-singer taking on an epic, Radiohead-style, electro-rock sound. (video provider='youtube' id='8Wkt0jnHLjA' size='xlarge' align='center') Bon Iver -- '8 (Circle)' Bon Iver graced 'The Tonight Show' this week with a premiere performance of an entrancing and moving new single, '8 (Circle).' The band's third album, '22, A Million,' drops on September 30.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.