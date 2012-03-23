Take A Look Inside The 5 Best New Restaurants In America

Photo: Taavo Somer

The James Beard Foundation has released its nominations for its annual awards, in categories from best chef by region to most outstanding wine program.One of the most coveted titles is “best new restaurant,” awarded to a restaurant that opened in 2011 and is “likely to have a significant impact on the industry in years to come,” according to the foundation.



The restaurants sit in metropolitan hubs like Chicago and New York and introduce new concepts or business practices to the local economy.

