Take A Look Inside The 5 Best New Restaurants In America

Abby Rogers
isa interior

Photo: Taavo Somer

The James Beard Foundation has released its nominations for its annual awards, in categories from best chef by region to most outstanding wine program.One of the most coveted titles is “best new restaurant,” awarded to a restaurant that opened in 2011 and is “likely to have a significant impact on the industry in years to come,” according to the foundation.

The restaurants sit in metropolitan hubs like Chicago and New York and introduce new concepts or business practices to the local economy.

San Francisco's AQ alters both its menu and decor to reflect the changing seasons.

In an interview with the San Francisco Examiner, bartender Victoria George said she created a vermouth infused with botanicals and a cocao rye.

AQ's current menu boasts offerings such as slow cooked beef cheek and venison tartare.

Washington D.C. eatery Fiola is Chef Fabio Trabocchi's first restaurant .

The Trattoria's menus change both daily and seasonally and also include wines from Italy, Spain, France, and the United States.

While the restaurant struggled in the beginning, it has become a foodie hotspot, according to The Washington Post.

Brooklyn eatery Isa is the latest creation from Taavo Somer.

One of Isa's standout dishes includes salt-cured sardine meat that is served alongside the friend sardine skeleton.

Chicago's Next doesn't take reservations but does sell tickets, according to The New York Times.

This system requires patrons to pre-pay for their dinner, eliminates no shows, and allows the restaurant to vary prices by day and time of day.

The exclusive restaurant received a rave review from The New York Times, with Sam Sifton praising everything from the atmosphere to the culinary treats.

Chef Seamus Mullen's New York eatery Tertulia focuses nearly exclusively on food from the Asturias region in northern Spain.

The menu boasts authentic dishes such as coles de bruselas and rabo de toro.

Feeling hungry?

