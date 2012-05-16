SUMMER 2012: The 10 Hottest New Bars And Restaurants In The Hamptons

Photo: richardgreene.com
Memorial Day is only two weeks away (can you believe it?) which means the nominal start of summer.And for New Yorkers, that signifies the opening of the extravagant Hamptons season out east on Long Island.
For the 2012 season, there are numerous new restaurants, bars, clubs and dives that aim to make a splash this summer. Southampton, East Hampton and Montauk are already raring to go with the opening of several new establishments.
474 West Lake Drive
Owned by tech investor Michael Walrath, this offshoot of Swallow's in Huntington in the former Lenny's on the Dock space will serve drinks and fine fare like striped bass tacos overlooking the dock.
James Tchinnis will be the head chef, according to the East Hampton Star.
103 Montauk Highway
The Hamptons Players Club will feature an American themed restaurant in the front (for under $30) and a 15,000 square foot beer garden out back.
The HPC will replace Beachhouse and hopes to receive a better fate than previous establishments at this location.
4 South Elmwood Ave.
Sylvester Schneider is opening another beer garden after a successful run with Zum Schneider in the East Village, this time in Montauk.
There was a small limited opening on Cinco De Mayo, but things really start up on May 21 to begin Memorial Day weekend.
41 So. Euclid Ave.
Montauk's newest seafood eatery is led by native resident George Anthony Berkhofer, who brings in fresh catches to The Coast's menu.
Located in the former Luigi's location, The Coast also features a children's menu and a fully stocked bar called the Sandbar in addition to a sushi bar. Sunday brunch will also be available.
16 Main Street
After being located in Water Mill, Muse in the Harbor will now serve customers on Main St. in Sag Harbor with an expanded American menu and a giant fish tank.
Chef-owner Matthew Guiffrida promises 'an open and airy dining experience,' according to the restaurant's website.
732 Montauk Hwy
Jennifer Meadows, the chef at Fishbar, opened a new eclectic restaurant featuring burritos, tacos, sandwiches and, of course, fresh seafood from local Montauk fishing boats.
Bliss is set to open sometime in the middle of May.
44 Three Mile Harbor Rd
French restaurant Beaumarchais is a success on the west side of Manhattan, so they're opening this Friday in East Hampton.
There will be DJs on select nights and the restaurant's classic Sunday brunch.
3253 Noyac Rd
Sag Harbor's maritime history will be on full display at the blue and green themed Bell & Anchor from the team behind The Beacon restaurant.
Seafood and steak will be the focus and include various types of seating.
136 Main St
The newly opened Nammos Estiatorio is a Greek and Mediterranean style restaurant with prices ranging from a $39 lamb chop dish down to a traditional $10 Greek spanakopita.
The eatery, from Manhattan restaurateurs Nello Balan and Thomas Makkos, is in the former Nello Summertimes space in Southampton Village.
39 Gann Road
Situated right by the water, Andrra has great views to go with its Mediterranean cuisine. A seafood and chops menu will cost about $31-50 a dish.
The restaurant is located on Three Mile Harbor, in the former Boathouse space.
