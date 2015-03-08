The 12 best new apps you might have missed recently

With more than a million apps out there and more launching every day, it can be tough to keep track of them all.
Luckily, we have collected the best apps of the past month so you can find something new to try out.
There’s a new iPhone keyboard that makes it easy to send songs to your friends, an app that lets you create a button that does (almost) anything you want, and the most beautiful game we’ve seen this year.
Alto's Adventure puts you in control of a snowboarder as you try to make it as far as you can down the endless mountain, chasing llamas, performing double back flips, and grinding rails for points along the way. The physics-based gameplay and beautiful night and day animations combined with a stunning environment make this game worth the download.
Price: $US1.99 (iOS)
Fresh Air is a gorgeous new weather app that emphasises visuals with its minimalist weather graph. You can scroll forward in time to see how the weather will be in the future, and it also connects to your calendar app to give you forecasts on upcoming appointments.
Price: $US3.99 (iOS)
AudioShot is an iPhone keyboard that lets you send your friends song links from Spotify, Pandora, Rdio, Rhapsody, and iTunes, all without leaving your favourite messaging app. Once you connect your music accounts, all you need to do is tap the music key, search or select a song from your recent listens, and paste the link into your message. That's it.
Price: Free (iOS)
You never know when a OneMinute notification will land. Once a day, OneMinute pushes out a notification to all of its users, and they then have 60 seconds to snap a picture. Once the timer runs out, the app collects and publishes all of the photos from around the world in one big photo collage.
Originally developed as a side project, Meerkat is a new livestreaming app that's been getting a lot of buzz. It works exclusively through Twitter, allowing users to broadcast a live video feed that their followers can tune into and comment on. Once the stream ends, however, it can't be viewed again.
Price: Free (iOS)
Do Button allows you customise your own smartphone button. You can program it to turn your Philips Hue lights on and off, set your Nest thermostat to a certain temperature, track your next journey in Google Drive, or send an email to your partner that you're on your way home. You can also easily access the button from your iPhone's lock screen with the handy widget.
Price: Free (iOS)
Astropad is built by ex-Apple engineers and is designed to allow artists to use their iPad to sketch, draw, and paint on their Mac. There's colour-correction, stylus and Photoshop support, and it works over wi-fi or USB.
Price: Free (iOS)
Available in states where marijuana is legal, HighThere is a dating app geared toward weed smokers. It's a lot like Tinder. You can swipe to find matches, chat within the app, and even broadcast if you're in the mood for a night in or a night on the town.
Price: Free (iOS)
Tworlds is a great way to see how your life compares to another's around the world. By choosing a 'moment' from the list such as #hands, you're tasked with taking a photo of that word. Tworlds then connects you to another user that chose the same word, allowing you to see what life is like on their end.
Price: Free (iOS)
