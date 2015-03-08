The 12 best new apps you might have missed recently

With more than a million apps out there and more launching every day, it can be tough to keep track of them all.

Luckily, we have collected the best apps of the past month so you can find something new to try out.

There’s a new iPhone keyboard that makes it easy to send songs to your friends, an app that lets you create a button that does (almost) anything you want, and the most beautiful game we’ve seen this year.

Alto's Adventure is the most beautiful game of the year so far. Alto's Adventure puts you in control of a snowboarder as you try to make it as far as you can down the endless mountain, chasing llamas, performing double back flips, and grinding rails for points along the way. The physics-based gameplay and beautiful night and day animations combined with a stunning environment make this game worth the download. Price: $US1.99 (iOS) Fresh Air is our new favourite weather app. Fresh Air is a gorgeous new weather app that emphasises visuals with its minimalist weather graph. You can scroll forward in time to see how the weather will be in the future, and it also connects to your calendar app to give you forecasts on upcoming appointments. Price: $US3.99 (iOS) ESPN's new app is the sleek way to stay in the know about the latest scores. ESPN's new app replaces ScoreCenter to be your go-to hub for scores and sports news. The new design makes it easy to follow your favourite teams, and the widget allows you to quickly jump into live audio broadcasts and check up on scores. Price: Free (iOS, Android) AudioShot is the best way to send songs to your friends. AudioShot is an iPhone keyboard that lets you send your friends song links from Spotify, Pandora, Rdio, Rhapsody, and iTunes, all without leaving your favourite messaging app. Once you connect your music accounts, all you need to do is tap the music key, search or select a song from your recent listens, and paste the link into your message. That's it. Price: Free (iOS) OneMinute gives you a glimpse at the world during one random minute every day. You never know when a OneMinute notification will land. Once a day, OneMinute pushes out a notification to all of its users, and they then have 60 seconds to snap a picture. Once the timer runs out, the app collects and publishes all of the photos from around the world in one big photo collage. Price: Free (iOS, Android) VLC is the Swiss Army knife of video apps. VLC is back in the App Store after mysteriously disappearing (twice) in the past. This flexible video player is great for playing movies and TV shows regardless of their file format, making it a favourite for those with lots of media stored on their computer. Price: Free (iOS, Android) Meerkat lets you livestream what you're doing through Twitter. Originally developed as a side project, Meerkat is a new livestreaming app that's been getting a lot of buzz. It works exclusively through Twitter, allowing users to broadcast a live video feed that their followers can tune into and comment on. Once the stream ends, however, it can't be viewed again. Price: Free (iOS) Create a button that does (almost) anything you want with Do Button. Do Button allows you customise your own smartphone button. You can program it to turn your Philips Hue lights on and off, set your Nest thermostat to a certain temperature, track your next journey in Google Drive, or send an email to your partner that you're on your way home. You can also easily access the button from your iPhone's lock screen with the handy widget. Price: Free (iOS) Astropad turns your iPad into a professional drawing pad for your Mac. Astropad is built by ex-Apple engineers and is designed to allow artists to use their iPad to sketch, draw, and paint on their Mac. There's colour-correction, stylus and Photoshop support, and it works over wi-fi or USB. Price: Free (iOS) Wiper now lets you send your friends Bitcoin. Wiper is a secure messaging app with a built-in 'erase' button that delete your entire conversation from you and the recipient's phone. The newest update introduces the ability to send, receive, and store bitcoin in the same manner you'd message someone. Price: Free (iOS, Android) High There is like Tinder but for weed smokers. Available in states where marijuana is legal, HighThere is a dating app geared toward weed smokers. It's a lot like Tinder. You can swipe to find matches, chat within the app, and even broadcast if you're in the mood for a night in or a night on the town. Price: Free (iOS) Tworlds connects you to strangers around the world in a beautiful way. Tworlds is a great way to see how your life compares to another's around the world. By choosing a 'moment' from the list such as #hands, you're tasked with taking a photo of that word. Tworlds then connects you to another user that chose the same word, allowing you to see what life is like on their end. Price: Free (iOS) Curious which Apple Watch best matches your style? Big, beautiful photos of all 22 styles of the Apple Watch>>

