The 13 best new iPhone and Android apps you might have missed recently

With over a million apps out there and more launching every day, it can be tough to keep up.

To help you find some apps that are fun and make your life a little easier, we’ve collected the best apps of from the last few months.

From apps that tell you which candidate you should vote for to photo apps

that will take your selfies to a whole new level, you’re bound to find something you’ll enjoy.

Amazon Video now lets you save TV shows and movies to watch offline. iTunes The Amazon Video app has something that Netflix has said it will never have -- offline viewing. If you're one of the 40 million to 60 million people who pay for Amazon Prime, you can now download movies and TV shows on your smartphone or tablet for offline viewing. If you've ever wanted to catch up on a show while you were on the subway, Amazon has just made it as easy as clicking a button. Price: Free (iOS, Android) Rizon tells you the time of day when all your photographs will look beautiful. iTunes Photographers around the world know that there is a 'Golden Hour,' the precise time when any photo you take just looks amazing. Rizon helps you find that, letting you know the best time to take photos outdoors with a simple yet elegant interface. Price: Free (iOS) Knock Knock is a quick way to exchange your info with friends. Humin Knock Knock is a new app that makes exchanging numbers with people you just met more seamless. With the app, you simply knock twice on your phone's screen -- even when the device is asleep or stowed away in your pocket -- to instantly exchange phone numbers or various social media handles. Price: Free (iOS, Android) The best sketching app, Paper, is now on iPhone too. iTunes Paper for iPhone is an app that expands the notion of what 'taking notes' means on your phone. You can use it to make everything from lists to presentations that include charts and graphs. It basically helps translate the experience you have writing on 'paper' to your phone -- bringing back all the tasks that more traditional note taking apps lack. Price: Free (iOS) Hooked is reinventing fiction for your phone. iTunes Hooked brings you stories told in bite-sized chunks and built for your phone. Its creators are trying to build a new form of fiction optimised for the few seconds you have to browse your phone. The stories exist as back-and-forth text (and multimedia) message conversations, and focus on genres like thrillers and mystery. Price: Free (iOS) Bar Roulette takes you to an awesome but secret bar near you. Bar Roulette Bar Roulette plugs into Uber and Yelp to whisk you away to a random (highly rated) bar, keeping the destination a secret until you arrive. It's for those times when you just need to get a little spark of adventure in your life. Price: Free (Web App) The legendary game Final Fantasy VII arrives on iOS. iTunes This app finally brings the iconic game, which has sold over 11 million copies, to your phone. Fuel your nostalgia for one of the series most beloved storylines -- though be aware it takes up 4GB of storage space and isn't cheap. Price: $US15.99 (iOS) Giphy Cam helps you make insane GIFs out of everyday moments. GIPHY Giphy Cam is a new app that is like 'photobooth' for creating gifs. You choose filters and backgrounds -- like flying tacos or psychedelic swirls -- and then hit the record button to make your own GIF. You can then save it to your phone or post it to social media so your friends can admire your GIF game. Price: Free (iOS) Voter tells you what presidential candidate you agree with the most. Voter Voter is an easy way to check which political candidate you agree with the most. The app presents you with a series of issues, which you choose 'yes' or 'no' on by swiping right or left. When you're done it checks your answers against data points of the candidates -- like voting records, speeches, public stances, and finances. Then it tells you how much you agree with each candidate (as a percentage). Price: Free (iOS) Snapchat's new update completely changes selfies. Snapchat Snapchat recently rolled out a huge update that enhanced selfies with 'Lenses,' introduced a 'Trophies' feature for virtual rewards, and included Snapchat's first-ever attempt at in-app purchases, 'Replays.' The biggest hit with users was Lenses, which lets you choose one of several face filters to bring your snaps to life. The lenses can distort your face so you look like you're a lot older, for example, or they can add animations and sound. The experience is reminiscent of Photo Booth on Mac computers. Price: Free (iOS, Android

) Tossup makes meeting up with a group of friends much easier. iTunes Microsoft's latest app wants to take the hassle out of meeting up with friends. It lets a group of people vote on aspects of an event -- the wheres, the whens, etc. -- in addition to saying if they will be able to make it. No more annoying email chains. Price: Free (iOS

) SayWhat not only tells you what slang words mean, but shows you how to use them with videos. iTunes SayWhat functions as the goofy union of Vine and Urban Dictionary. The app is essentially a repository of slang centered around upvotes, like Urban Dictionary, but the definitions aren't text -- they're ten-second videos. Now you won't just know what a slang word means, but how exactly you're supposed to inflect it in conversation. Price: Free (iOS, Android

) One of the most famous mobile games of all time, Angry Birds, finally has a part two. Rovio A smash hit since it was released in 2009, Angry Birds has spawned many offspring, from Angry Birds Star Wars to Angry Birds Rio. But it never had a true heir, never a game it was comfortable labelling Angry Birds 2 -- until now. The game promises 'a new era of addictive slingshot gameplay,' complete with scheming boss pigs and even more destruction. Price: Free (iOS, Android

)

