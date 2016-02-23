The 11 best new apps you might have missed recently

With millions of apps out there and more launching every day, it can be tough to keep up.

To help you find some apps that are fun and make your life a little easier, we’ve collected the best apps from the last few months.

From fun ways to stay up-to-date on the world news to an app that can totally transform your photos, you’re bound to find something you’ll enjoy.

Pixelmator is a subscription-free Photoshop in your pocket YouTube If you want a fully-fledged photo editor on the go, Pixelmator is one of the best. If you want to edit images beyond the crop and one tap retouch in the photos app, Pixelmator gives you access to a wide variety of brushes and desktop-class tools including a phenomenal repair tool. A recent update has added a new pixel brush, and support for the Apple Pencil and 3D touch, in addition to making the app snappier. Price: $4.99 (iOS) FaceSwap lets you trade faces with a friend. Brandt Ranj If you've wondered what your life would be like if you and your friend switched faces, FaceSwap will scratch that itch. FaceSwap uses your camera to intelligently find the two faces in the frame, and then switches them. The results are as impressive as they are often hilarious or creepy. Price: $0.99 (iOS) Anchor wants to be the Twitter of spoken audio. Screenshot Anchor is a bit like Twitter for bite-sized audio podcasts. Basically you create a mini podcast and people respond with their own audio snippets, starting a 'conversation.' To record audio you just hit a button and then talk. Price: Free (iOS) Quartz brings you the news in text message form. Quartz Quartz's new app presents the news to you like you are getting messages from a friend. You get 'texted' a headline and you have the option to dive deeper, or tell it to keep moving. While it doesn't actually reach the point of being your own robot personal assistant reading the news, it's definitely a fun way to get caught up on the events of the day. Price: Free (iOS) The best custom iPhone keyboard is now on Android. Slash Slash is best custom iPhone keyboard out at the moment, and now it has an Android version. Its killer feature is taking the pain out of jumping between your apps using a blue 'slash' key that sits at the bottom of the keyboard. That slash is a magic button that can instantly give you access to a slew of app-based search engines baked into the keyboard itself (YouTube, Spotify, Giphy, etc.). Price: Free (iOS, Android) Being lets you see what Instagram posts your favourite celebrities are looking at on their phones Being Being is a new app that recreates the Instagram feeds of your friends or celebrities, letting you see Instagram through their eyes. First, you search for any public user you want (unfortunately private users cannot have their feeds cloned by Being). Then the app creates a clone of their feed so you can see the posts they are seeing. Price: Free (iOS) Music Memos makes sure you never forget a note. Brandt Ranj Launched alongside a really big iPad Pro-focused Garage Band update, Music Memos is Apple's first new music-making app in years. The interface is simple, hit the record button in the middle and sing or play an instrument, the iPhone or iPad's mic will pick up the sound, parse it out into chords once you're done recording, and let you add a scratch drum and bass to give you a better idea of what your song would sound like more fully formed. Free (iOS) Sunshine is a weather app that learns about you so it can suggest when to wear a coat -- and when you'd be better off in just a t-shirt. Brandt Ranj Sunshine is a weather app with a clever twist. In addition to displaying the temperature, it let's you tell it how you feel. Do you feel warm when it's 70 degrees? 65? 60? Over time, Sunshine learns how you react to the weather to let you know whether it's worth it to take a jacket, or if you'll be fine with a long sleeve shirt instead. Price: Free (iOS) ProTube gives you access to videos with fewer restrictions. Brandt Ranj If you want a YouTube experience with no ads and the ability to play videos in the Background without paying for YouTube Red, ProTube fits the bill. After logging in using your YouTube credentials all of your subscriptions transfer over so you won't miss a beat. Price: $2.99 (iOS) Waterlogue will turn your pictures into works of art. Brandt Ranj Image filter apps are a dime a dozen, what separates Waterlogue from the bunch is its ability to transform a picture into something completely different. Instead of a filter your photo is turned into a watercolor painting, and an update released in December significantly improved its ability to recognise faces -- meaning watercolor selfies can now become a thing. Price: $2.99 (iOS) Fetch! will tell you what type of dog you are. Business Insider Microsoft's new iPhone app Fetch! uses artificial intelligence to guess a dog's breed from a picture. But you can also use it to tell you which type of dog you most resemble, which is much more fun. Price: Free (iOS, Web)

