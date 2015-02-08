The 13 best new apps you might have missed recently

With over a million apps out there and more launching every day, it can be tough to keep track of them all.
Luckily, we’ve collected the best apps of the past month so you can find something new to try out.
From Microsoft’s killer new Outlook email app to fun little games for passing the time like Psych, you’re bound to find something you like.
Hopper claims they can help you save up to 40% on your flights by constantly monitoring prices and alerting you to the best date to purchase a ticket to get the best possible deal.
Price: Free (iOS)
Microsoft made a killer email app with Outlook, and it easily trounces Google's own Gmail app for iPhone. There's an integrated calendar that makes emailing your availability a cinch, and you can swipe to archive, delete, or schedule emails to return to your inbox at a later time.
Price: Free (iOS)
Letterspace solves the biggest problem of the default iPhone Notes app: organisation. Letterspace uses hashtags to make searching through your notes easy, and there's a handy swipe bar that lets you navigate through your notes as you would with a computer mouse. That means less tapping and more typing.
A comedy weather app may sound a bit crazy, but Funny or Die pulls it off with this well-designed weather app that's powered by Weather Underground's data.
Price: Free (iOS)
This clever little game is great way to kill time quickly. Instead of having to open an app to play, you can simply swipe down from your iPhone's lock screen and the game begins.
Price: $US0.99 (iOS)
Detour is great for people who like exploring and hearing stories. The app offers six location-based tours of San Francisco that allow listeners to explore the lesser-known areas around the city while hearing about its history from an expert narrator.
Price: Free (iOS)
(tours are $US4.99 each or $US19.99 for annual subscription)
Alfred is perfect for power users: You can save time by launching your Mac apps via your iPhone or iPad, and you can also control your music or lock your Mac while you're on the way out the door. And since you can customise your own specific shortcuts, that's only the beginning.
Price: $US4.99 (iOS)
Khan Academy is the perfect place to dive into a new subject for free. It's now available on iPad too, and with over 5,000 videos and 150,000 exercises that feature instant feedback, there's no easier way to learn more from the comfort of your home.
Price: Free (iOS)
Psych calls itself a 'psychedelic experience,' but it's really just a trippy game where you try to stay one step ahead by hopping outwards from the center while avoiding any black obstacles. It's all about timing, but the game quickly becomes difficult when one of the seven psychedelic effects is added into the mix.
Price: Free (iOS)
If you're someone who emails back short replies, TL;DR Email only makes that easier. The app re-organizes your email into 30-words-or-less posts that you can scroll through like a blog's news feed, and you can reply directly from the feed the same way you'd comment on a Facebook post. It works with Gmail, and if you need to write a response that's longer than 30 words, that's fine too.
Price: Free (iOS)
Exiles is an open-world sci-fi game where you're tasked with completing missions to topple a government's plans to take over an isolated planet. You can choose your own class and weapons, and there's plenty of places to explore including caves, underground temples, and alien hives full of enemies.
Price: $US4.99 (iOS)
When a blind person needs to know what they're looking at, they can use Be My Eyes to connect to volunteers and video chat to learn what they're looking at, or ask clarifying questions. It's a great way to give back, and if you're not free to help when a notification comes your way, the app will automatically connect to another volunteer (so you don't have to feel guilty).
Price: Free (iOS)
Radiation Island is a survival game where you're tasked with discovering the mystery of a tropical island while fighting for your life against everything from wolves to zombies. The open-world environment is great for exploring, but you'll have to be self sufficient if you want to last for long.
Price: $US2.99 (iOS)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.