The 13 Best New Apps You May Have Missed Recently

With over a million apps out there and more launching every day, it can be tough to keep track of them all.
Luckily, we’ve collected the best apps of the past month so you can find something new to try out.
From time-saving productivity apps like Workflow to fun little games for passing the time like Bloks, you’re bound to find something you like.
Bloks is a simple and addicting little game that's great for passing time. The goal is to match four blocks of the same colour in either a row or column by tapping and dragging individual blocks to switch their position.
Price: Free (iOS)
Nintype is a keyboard app that combines swipes and double taps (for double letters) to make typing on your phone faster and easier, though you can always type normally if you'd like. There's also shortcuts for punctuation, emojis, saved texts, and hashtags.
Price: $US4.99 (iOS)
A mixture of Siri, Ethan, and Cha-Cha, Cloe comes in handy if you're looking for an answer powered by an actual human being. There's no literal app, instead you can simply text Cloe like you would a friend and ask her to help you find everything from a first-date spot to a place to board your dog.
Price: Free (sign up for wait list here)
Workflow lets you customise your phone so that you can skip time-wasting tasks. By telling your phone what to do when it notices a certain action, you can instruct your phone to call an Uber before your next calendar appointment, upload your last photo to Twitter, and virtually any other string of actions you can think of.
Price: $US2.99 (iOS)
Evernote's Scannable app digitizes your papers, receipts, contracts, and business cards quickly and efficiently. The app will take care of all the little details like cropping and rotating, and when you scan a business card, it pulls the person's info and picture from LinkedIn and saves it all to your contact list.
Price: Free (iOS)
Space Marshals is a sci-fi western action game with impressive graphics and a killer setting. You play as Burton, a man tasked with sneaking, sniping, and manoeuvring his way through an intergalactic prison as he tracks down escaped fugitives.
Price: $US4.99 (iOS)
Looking to get some more use out of your iPad? Duet lets you connect your iPad to your Mac as a second display so you have some extra screen real estate. The best part? It skips the lag of connecting over wi-fi and instead connects your iPad to your Mac using the iPad charging cable.
Price: $US14.99
Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul is well known for his two signature phrases 'Yo' and 'B----.' Now anyone can message their friends with plenty of variations of the phrase, all recorded with Paul's actual voice.
Price: Free
Sometimes you just want to play along with a song that's on, and Player makes it easy for musicians to do this with their pre-existing music library. The app analyses your songs to reveal all the details like chords, keys, and structure, and if you play the piano or guitar, it will even show you finger positions.
Price: Free (iOS)
Gravity Screen is a nifty Android app that puts your phone to sleep when you set it down on a table or put it in your pocket. It works the other way around too, waking up your phone when you take it up or pick it up so you don't have to worry about your lock-screen button ever again.
Price: Free (Android)
When you're in school, one of the worst parts of writing a paper is creating citations. RefME makes it easy, allowing you scan barcodes from books and journals to automatically generate citations and bibliographies using 7,000 popular styles including Harvard and APA. If you don't have the book handy, you can also manually search using the title or ISBN.
Price: Free (iOS)
Ethan is a fun little app where users give advice on everything from movies, life, love, clothes, music, and plenty of other topics. Powered by real people, you can explore the app's different characters or send a random text to the man who created the app, Ethan, for some unqualified advice.
Price: Free (iOS)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.