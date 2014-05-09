The 13 Coolest New Hotels In New York City

Hotels are so much more than just a place to lay your head at the end of the day.
They have become destinations offering everything from restaurants helmed by celebrity chefs to hot rooftop bars.
We evaluated the New York City hotels that have opened within the last year and looked at hotels that will open later this year, and found the buzziest new offerings.
Book your room soon — here’s where you’ll want to stay next time you’re in New York City.
Address: 63 West 38th St., Garment District
Open: May 2013
Price: Starting at $US399 per night.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5356c9ff69bedd2d087ea9b5-1200-900/refinery-hotel-lobby.jpg' alt='Refinery Hotel lobby' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
The Refinery Hotel used to be the Colony Arcade Building, a 20th century hat factory. The hotel keeps that rich Garment District history alive with oversized hatpins stacked behind the registration decks and scissor motifs in the rugs. Stonehill & Taylor -- the design firm behind the chic NoMad Hotel -- took the reins of the Refinery.
It has a prime location, too: Guests can walk to Times Square, the Theatre District, Bryant Park and the Empire State Building in 10 minutes.
But if they decide to stay in, the hotel offers a prime rooftop bar. It's divided into three sections with a retractable glass roof that keeps it a comfortable place to hang out in the snow or sun.
Address: 37-06 36th St., Long Island City, Queens
Open: Winter 2013
Price: Starting at $US145 for a double.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5356d5dbeab8ea87719307a9-1200-924/paper-factory-queens-hotel.jpg' alt='Paper Factory Queens Hotel' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Built inside a hundred-year-old paper factory in Long Island City, the Paper Factory Hotel takes its name and aesthetic from the building's history. The old Fourdrinier machine is about to be turned into a restaurant and bar. There's even a spiral staircase held up entirely on a column of books.
The renovation cost owner Gal Sela $US27 million, according to Curbed NY. Although 16o rooms could have fit in the space, Sela opted to only construct 122 to maximise the spaciousness of each room. There's also a communal kitchen for travellers who want to save a buck and enjoy cooking with fellow guests.
Address: 2178 Broadway, Upper West Side
Open: October 2013
Price: Starting at $US259 per night.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5356df1e6bb3f749139307a7-847-636/nylo-hotel.jpg' alt='Nylo Hotel' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
NYLO New York plays with the idea of the piano bar, with three restaurants stuffed with Chesterfield sofas and a red lacquered piano. It pays homage to New York City's Jazz Age with Roaring '20s architecture. Rooms from the 14th floor through the top offer balconies that overlook Central Park and the Hudson River from the Upper West Side.
The hotel is great for the cultured traveller who wants to stay within steps of Lincoln Center and the American Museum of Natural History.
Address: 5 West 8th St., West Village
Open: October 2013
Price: Starting at $US210 for a petite full.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5356bce569bedd3b5e7ea9ad-1200-756/marlton%20hotel.jpg' alt='Marlton Hotel' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Sean McPherson, the hotelier behind The Maritime Hotel and The Waverly Inn, created the Marlton with the tagline, 'Honey, I shrunk the Ritz,' while the hotel's website proclaims 'Our rooms are small, but our ideas are big.'
The building used to be an S.R.O. and dorms for the New School before it became a 107-room watering hole for tastemakers like Jefferson Hack, the British editor of AnOther Magazine and Daphne Guinness, an artist and descendant of the famous beer family.
Margaux, a Parisian cafe in the hotel inspired by F. Scott Fitzgerald's 'Tender Is The Night,' gained favourable notices for its fusion food during breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Address: 120 West 57th St., Midtown
Open: October 2013
Price: Starting at $US559 for a double.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5356bfcaeab8ea1c269bb139-999-749/viceroy-hotel-nyc-roof-1.jpg' alt='Viceroy hotel nyc roof' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
The rooftop bar at the Viceroy's Manhattan outpost is its biggest selling point. It overlooks a long swath of Central Park.
HotelChatter called the Viceroy one of the 'most anticipated openings of the year' thanks in part to the hotel's bar and ground-floor Kingside restaurant, where Chef Marc Murphy, of 'Chopped' TV show fame is serving up the kind of Americana sure to draw in the locals.
Address: 101 West 57th St., Midtown
Open: October 2013
Price: Starting at $US495 per night.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5356dea56da811766ac470c2-1200-924/quin-hotel.jpg' alt='Quin Hotel' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
This luxury boutique hotel comes with 'Attaches,' the next generation of concierges, who will serve as full-blown lifestyle managers creating exclusive itineraries throughout a guest's stay.
The penthouse suite includes a full service kitchen and a 1,200-square-foot private terrace. There's also a curated art program open to all hotel guests and a two-story dining room with a grand parlor at The Wayfarer restaurant.
Address: 201 West 55th St., Midtown
Open: November 2013
Price: Starting at $US415 per night.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5357d7fa6da81190504608ff-1200-924/westhouse-hotel.jpg' alt='WestHouse Hotel' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Guests at the 172-room Art Deco-inspired WestHouse are called 'hotel residents.' Everything about the boutique hotel is made to feel like a home away from home. The $US30 mandatory resident fee includes breakfast, afternoon tea, hors d'oeuvres, top-shelf alcoholic beverages and Barista coffees.
WestHouse has the design of a pied-à-terre with personalised service for each resident. There's even a custom scent created for the hotel by 12.29, the olfactory geniuses behind Zac Posen's scent and those for several other designers and hotels.
Address: 540 Park Ave., Upper East Side
Open: January 2014
Price: Starting at $US549 per night.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53580e35eab8ea6b47b39f00-800-531/grand_executive_suite_day_p.jpg' alt='Loews Regency New York Hotel' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
While Loews Regency has a storied history as the best of Manhattan glamour, it recently underwent a $100 million renovation that closed the hotel for a year and turned it into a whole new property when it opened in January.
John Tisch, chairman of Loews Hotels & Resorts, had a grand-meets-informal idea for the redesigned hotel, pairing a soaring marble lobby with a low-lit bar.
The Loews also features a bar and grill headed by chef Dan Silverman and a full-service spa presided over by celebrity hairstylist Julien Farel. Later this year, a men's grooming salon will also open.
Address: 24 East 39th St., Midtown
Open: January 2014
Price: Starting at $US215 per night with a minimum stay of 30 nights ($6,450 for the stay)
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/535821326bb3f7651a6f7e30-821-616/the-william-hotel-room.jpg' alt='The William hotel room' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
The group behind the Hard Rock franchise, Warner Hospitality, converted the former Williams College alumni clubhouse into The William hotel for luxury extended-stay visitors in New York City. It has only 33 rooms, each designed in a dominant jewel-tone to look like a 'livable three-dimensional painting.'
Guests must book a minimum stay of 30 days. They get a customised itinerary of nearby sights from a team of 'Culture Curators' and have access to two restaurants The Peacock and The Shakespeare Pub, developed by restaurateurs Jason Hicks and Yves Jadot. The restaurants
offer British fare under the direction of chef Robert Aikens, who comes from Stephen Starr's The Dandelion in Philadelphia.
Address: 218 West 50th St., Midtown
Open: April 2014
Price: Starting at $US313 per night.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5358288a69bedd4c576f7e35-1200-924/citizenm-nyc-hotel.jpg' alt='CitizenM NYC hotel' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
citizenM bills itself as an 'affordable luxury' hotel. The 22-story, 230-room property comes with a living-room style lobby, pantry, bars and rooftop lounge. Guests also have access to free Wi-Fi, a rarity at New York's boutique hotels.
The rooms are compact and candy-coloured and have a sense of humour. A black and pink sign hangs on every door proclaiming things like, 'Sex, beds and rock n roll.'
Address: 45 West 38th St., Garment District
Open: May 2014
Price: Starting at $US229 per night.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5357f7f4eab8eae172b39f06-1200-924/archer-hotel-nyc-2.jpg' alt='Archer Hotel NYC' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Although July 1 remains the first booking date for the long-awaited Archer Hotel, the property and its restaurant, headed by chef David Burke, will be open to the public starting next month. When the hotel eventually opens, its rotating turn down service will be a highlight.
Treats left for guests as part of the turn down will include Baked by Melissa cupcakes, Fatty Sunday Pretzels, Dylan's 100 Calorie Bars, Kanpekies Shortbread Cookies, Chocolate Dipped Fancy Fortune Cookies, black and white Cookies, fruit pops and truffles,
according to HotelChatter.
Address: 6 Times Square, Midtown
Open: Summer 2014
Price: Not yet available.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/535909526bb3f75252632c1d-852-639/knickerbocker-2.jpg' alt='Knickerbocker' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Originally built by John Jacob Astor IV in 1906, The Knickerbocker hotel was converted into office space in 1920 and later became the home of Newsweek. Now it's going back to its original hospitality days, opening in the coming months, after being acquired by the Leading Hotels of The World luxury hospitality group.
The Knickerbocker's interior was gutted for $US115 million in preparation for its second turn as a hotel, according to Curbed. Once completed, it will have 330 guest rooms, a ground-floor boulangerie and a 7,500-square-foot rooftop bar offering panoramic views of the city.
Address: 49-53 Ann Street, Financial District
Open: August 2014
Price: Not yet available.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5357e90c6da811c11f4608ff-800-503/aloft%20manhattan%20downtown.jpg' alt='Aloft Manhattan Downtown' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
The famed Aloft chain of hotels already has outposts in Harlem and Brooklyn, but it's planning to beef up its New York City presence in the next year with new properties opening in the Financial District, Midtown, Long Island City, Queens, and by LaGuardia Airport.
The first of these new hotels is the Aloft Manhattan Downtown in the Financial District, which will have 125 rooms. The Aloft brand is aimed at Gen Y-ers with modern design, tons of tech, a 24/7 pantry, indoor pool and spin studio.
