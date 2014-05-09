The 13 Coolest New Hotels In New York City

The William/Facebook The William used to be the Williams College alumni club in New York City before being converted into a 33-room long-stay boutique hotel.

Hotels are so much more than just a place to lay your head at the end of the day.

They have become destinations offering everything from restaurants helmed by celebrity chefs to hot rooftop bars.

We evaluated the New York City hotels that have opened within the last year and looked at hotels that will open later this year, and found the buzziest new offerings.

Book your room soon — here’s where you’ll want to stay next time you’re in New York City.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.