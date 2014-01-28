7 Awesome Fitness Gadgets To Get You Moving This Year

Getting fit is one of the most common New Year’s resolutions, but the hardest part is getting started.

That’s where tech-savvy fitness gadgets can help. Whether it’s a portable GPS that helps you train or a wristband that keeps you on track, these new devices will make getting active and shedding pounds in 2014 that much easier.

Keep reading to see seven new gadgets that will up your fitness regimen.

This smart scale monitors and tracks weight, body fat percentage, heart rate, blood pressure, and even air quality. The scale immediately syncs with an app (compatible with iOS or Android devices) that then shows users their body’s overall health and progress, and can even remember multiple profiles for your household.

The Whithings scale will also sync with over 60 apps and devices like the Fitbit, RunKeeper, and Retrofit so users have all the tools you need to reach your goal. To read more about the scale, click here.

Users can do more than 50 isometric exercises with this palm-sized pressure sensor, which can also monitor heart rate, sleep duration, and steps walked/distance traveled. The WellShell provides instructions on how to perform each exercise with a 3D model that demonstrates how it’s done.

The WellShell lets users exercise wherever they are (on a plane, sitting in traffic, or at the office) with audio or vibrating feedback, and keeps track of diet and progress through an app. Reports say it will be available by the end of 2014.

Cyclers will love Garmin’s new Edge 500, a lightweight, GPS computer that tracks distance, speed, elevation, and location. The small device easily attaches to handlebars to help performance-driven cyclists navigate their environment as well as monitor their heart rate, track calories burned, and see how long and far they’ve traveled.

The Edge 500 has an 18-hour battery life, and is easily rechargeable with a USB cord. Once the ride’s done, users can sync the device and analyse their performance compared to past workouts.

The iriverOn is a set of Bluetooth headphones that are connected to a funky looking neck collar that rids runners and weight lifters of tangled cords forever. Users listen to music while the headphones monitor distance, time, calories burned, and heart-rate with a biometric sensor in the right-side earbud.

The collar has a set of controls to pause, play, and control volume, and wearers can also make or answer incoming phone calls. It charges with a micro USB port at the bottom of the collar, and an app immediately syncs with the device to track progress.

The most frustrating part about getting in shape is not seeing immediate results. Skulpt Aim can help with that. It’s a handheld wireless device that can calculate the fat percentage of any body part simply by being pressed against skin. It can provide overall body fat percentage, too.

The way it works is by sending a current through the body, and measuring how quickly it moves (i.e. the faster the current moves, the less fat there is). Skulpt has a long-lasting battery, is portable, and connects to an online dashboard that measures areas of improvement and what still needs work. It’s currently available for pre-order until May for $US149 (will raise the price to $US200 thereafter).

Small changes in posture can make all the difference. This tiny (1 inch wide, 1.75 inches long) wearable device easily clips magnetically to clothing or undergarments, and tracks daily activity to improve posture.

It connects with an app (iOS and Android compatible) that also measures steps and calories. It also discreetly vibrates when the user slouches, sending a reminder to sit or stand tall. The battery lasts 5 days and the Lumo Lift charges in under two hours. Available for pre-order now, and will ship in the spring of this year.

FitBit Force is the next generation FitBit, which includes a tiny screen for displaying the time and day’s fitness stats. It monitors calorie and water intake (entered manually), as well as how many steps the user has taken, stairs climbed, sleep patterns, and miles traveled on foot.

The comfortable band is light and water resistant, and connects to a smartphone or computer via Bluetooth to keep track of progress (compatible with most iOS and Android devices). To read more about the FitBit Force, click here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.