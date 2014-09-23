The Only 10 New TV Shows Worth Watching This Fall

Premieres: Tues., Sept. 30 at 8 p.m.

What it's about: The modern version of 'My Fair Lady,' follows Karen Gillan ('Doctor Who') as a self-absorbed social media addict, Eliza Dooley, who asks a co-worker, Henry (John Cho), to rebrand her after she realises she has no friends in real life.

Why you should watch: While the concept sounds gag inducing and a little outdated (Time considered the term a buzzword two years ago) the ABC comedy is actually good. We previewed the show at an event with an audience where it was well received. The chemistry between Cho and Gillan makes this show worthwhile. Everything that perturbs you about Gillan's character is reflected by Henry and it turns out he has a few quirks that could be straightened out by Dooley as well.

The main problem here is that the show's marketing could use some rebranding. The initial trailer is alienating to a general audience who may get offended by a 'vapid, social media obsessed narcissist.' ABC pulled it from public viewing on YouTube after it was first released.

Watch the trailer.