The Only 10 New TV Shows Worth Watching This Fall

There are 24 new fall shows coming to network TV this fall and even more coming to cable.
It can be overwhelming to decide what’s worth watching, so we narrowed down the picks to ten shows worth checking out across the networks, cable, and online.
Here’s what you should tune into.
Premieres: Sun., Sept. 21 at 8:30 p.m.
What it's about: Téa Leoni stars as the new White House Secretary of State who steps in after the previous one died in a suspicious plane crash.
Why you should watch: Initial reviews have been mixed; however, it sounds like there's potential for the series to be a mix between 'The West Wing' and 'The Good Wife' mixed with 'Scandal.' Writer Barbara Hall has previously worked on 'Judging Amy.'
Premieres: Tues., Sept. 30 at 8 p.m.
What it's about: The modern version of 'My Fair Lady,' follows Karen Gillan ('Doctor Who') as a self-absorbed social media addict, Eliza Dooley, who asks a co-worker, Henry (John Cho), to rebrand her after she realises she has no friends in real life.
Why you should watch: While the concept sounds gag inducing and a little outdated (Time considered the term a buzzword two years ago) the ABC comedy is actually good. We previewed the show at an event with an audience where it was well received. The chemistry between Cho and Gillan makes this show worthwhile. Everything that perturbs you about Gillan's character is reflected by Henry and it turns out he has a few quirks that could be straightened out by Dooley as well.
The main problem here is that the show's marketing could use some rebranding. The initial trailer is alienating to a general audience who may get offended by a 'vapid, social media obsessed narcissist.' ABC pulled it from public viewing on YouTube after it was first released.
Premieres: Tues., Oct. 7 at 8 p.m.
What it's about: The series will focus on the origin story of how Barry Allen turns into the Flash, the DC superhero with lightning speed.
Why you should watch: The series received a lot of praise from fans when it debuted earlier this year at San Diego Comic-Con. If you're a fan of the CW's other comic book series, 'Arrow,' you'll enjoy crossover moments between both shows along with a hint of the Flash's main villain in the season premiere.
Premieres: Thurs., Oct. 2 at 9:30 p.m.
What it's about: Katey Sagal narrates the entire relationship between two individuals Andrew (Ben Feldman) and Zelda (Cristin Millioti) who the audience is told will date for eight months, three weeks, five days, and one hour.
Why you should watch: If you were upset with the ending to 'How I Met Your Mother,' this may help. The premiere builds on what fans wanted to see in the final season of 'HIMYM' -- more of Cristin Millioti as the mother falling in love with the show's protagonist. This is exactly what 'A to Z' chronicles while combining an element of '500 Days of Summer.'
Premieres: Mon., Sept. 22 at 8 p.m.
What it's about: Fox's hotly anticipated prequel series will show how heroes and villains from the Batman universe transform into each iconic character. Essentially, it's a Batman origin story without the Dark Knight with a primary focus on Jim Gordon's (Ben McKenzie) rise to commissioner in a corrupt Gotham City Police Department.
Why you should watch: Think ABC's popular 'Once Upon A Time' fairytale origin vehicle but for the DC Universe. Batfans may roll their eyes at the opening scene rehashing the grisly death of Bruce Wayne's parents (no one has really perfected filming this); however, there's plenty to like from the acting to the action scenes. Jada Pinkett Smith is fiery as a new villainess, Fish Mooney, while Robin Taylor delivers a creepily disturbed, while timid version of the Penguin. While the pilot isn't perfect, the latter half of the episode picks up in action so we're excited to see where it goes.
Premieres: Sun., Oct. 12, 10 p.m.
What it's about: An affair told from both perspectives of the infedelity.
Why you should watch: Showtime's been on a roll right now first with 'Masters of Sex' and then 'Penny Dreadful.' 'The Affair' stars Dominic West ('The Wire') and Ruth Wilson ('Luther') in a drama that looks like it promises more than simply an adulterous relationship. If those two don't lure you in then the scintillating trailer should.
Premieres: all episodes will be released Sept. 26
What it's about: The drama will follow Mort (Jeffrey Tambor) as he transitions into a woman, Maura, and how his family reacts to the news.
Why you should watch: This looks like it could be Amazon's first hit series as there really isn't anything on television like it. Jeffrey Tambor ('Arrested Development') is always a must watch and the show is written and directed by Jill Soloway ('Six Feet Under').
Premieres: Thurs., Oct. 2 at 9 p.m.
What it's about: Two officers try and solve the mysterious murder of a young boy in the town of Gracepoint in the 10-episode miniseries.
Why you should watch: If you're a fan of 'Doctor Who' and 'Breaking Bad,' the show stars both David Tennant and Anna Gunn. Tennant starred in the British version of the show, but this time around has an American accent. So far the series plays out exactly as its overseas companion; however, it's supposed to have a completely different ending.
Premieres: Wed., Sept. 17 at 9 p.m.
What it's about: Steven Spielberg's dramedy follows sick teens bonded by their stay in a Los Angeles hospital.
Why you should watch: Spielberg has had a string of successful TV hits with 'Falling Skies' and 'Under the Dome.' The scrappy spirit of young talent Charlie Rowe and Zoe Levin along with Oscar winner Octavia Spencer make the series much more than a drama about teens with cancer, skipping the sappy and focusing on the adventures of the individual kids.
Premieres: Thurs., Sept. 25 at 10 p.m.
What it's about: The drama series follows a law professor (Viola Davis) whose students get entangled in a murder of their own.
Why you should watch: Shonda Rhimes has yet to disappoint on ABC. The network is so sure of the show's success, they have rearranged the lineup to dedicate its Thursday night lineup to Rhimes' shows including 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Scandal.' Reviews for the show are calling 'Murder' similar to popular series 'Scandal.'
