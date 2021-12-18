Edmunds picked the 9 best cars you can buy, including the Tesla Model 3 and Ford F-150. See all the winners.

Top Rated Truck: 2021 Ford F-150

The trusty Ford F-Series has been the best-selling vehicle in the US for decades for a reason. According to Edmunds, the 2021 F-150 stands out from the pack due to its impressive towing and hauling capabilities, its array of engine choices, and its range of interesting features and trims.

For example, the F-150 now has a hybrid version and the option for an onboard generator.

“Ford continues to make one of the most versatile, user-friendly and customizable trucks on the market,” Edmunds says.