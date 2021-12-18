Edmunds picked the 9 best cars you can buy, including the Tesla Model 3 and Ford F-150. See all the winners.

- Edmunds released its annual Top Rated Awards this month.
- The site named the nine best models you can buy new across the SUV, truck, sedan, and EV segments.
- Out of the more than 300 vehicles it tested in 2021, Edmunds picked the best ones for each class.
The 2022 Honda Civic starts at just under $US22,000 ($AU30,796).
Edmunds chalks up the Model 3’s victory in the EV segment — its third Top Rated EV designation in three years — largely to its “comfortable cabin, fun driving dynamics and Tesla’s excellent charging infrastructure.”
The Cross Turismo may be the biggest swing in the electric-car market right now, and it’s nice to see it recognized here. Comfortable and agile, the $US93,700 ($AU131,162) Cross Turismo “might just represent the ideal one-car garage,” Edmunds says.
For example, the F-150 now has a hybrid version and the option for an onboard generator.
“Ford continues to make one of the most versatile, user-friendly and customizable trucks on the market,” Edmunds says.
But it’s the Telluride’s $US32,700 ($AU45,774) base MSRP that sends it over the edge, according to the site.
“The Kia Telluride provides an unbeatable combination of passenger comfort, helpful technology features and outstanding value,” Edmunds says.
The GV70, the brand’s $US41,000 ($AU57,392) compact SUV, snagged the Top Rated Luxury SUV honor by delivering a great package at a great price. Some highlights, according to Edmunds, include striking styling, useful and easy-to-use technology features, high-quality materials, and a fun driving experience with the optional V6 engine.
Edmunds awarded the R1T its new Editors’ Choice award, which “recognizes a vehicle that exceeded expectations and offers something genuinely new.”