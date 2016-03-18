10 music artists who are about to blow up in 2016, according to Spotify

Spotify is always looking for rising artists, highlighting them through playlists on the streaming service like “Fresh Finds” and “Spotlight” that introduce new talent to millions of listeners.

Business Insider talked to a trends expert at Spotify, Shannon Cook, about 10 artists who are quickly gaining steam, and she shared their listener data.

Six of the 10 artists are performing this week at the Spotify House at South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin — where music insiders descend annually to discover the best breakout musicians — while the rest are there for other showcases and shows.

Here are 10 artists who are making waves this year:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.