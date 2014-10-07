The Best New Architecture On The Planet

Courtesy of World Architecture FestivalThis futuristic design for a school took home an award at the World Architecture Festival.
The seventh annual World Architecture Festival wrapped up in Singapore last week, and more than two dozen new buildings and planned projects received awards for their innovative design.
The overall winner was a chapel on the outskirts of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, with space for multiple uses that incorporated materials from the owners’ previous projects.
Nearly 300 projects made the official 2014 shortlist, and a panel of architecture experts selected the winners across various categories.
BUILDING OF THE YEAR: The Chapel by a21studio, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam (also best in civic and community)
BEST SMALL PROJECT: The Pinch by Olivier Ottevaere and John Lin, Department of Architecture at the University of Hong Kong, Yunnan Province, China
BEST LANDSCAPE: National Arboretum Canberra by Taylor Cullity Lethlean and Tonkin Zulaikha Greer, Canberra, Australia
FUTURE PROJECT OF THE YEAR: Art Gallery of Greater Victoria by 5468796 Architecture + number TEN architectural group, Victoria, Canada
INNOVATIVE USE OF COLOUR ON EXTERIOR: Departments Of Law And Central Administration at Vienna University of Economics and Business by Cook Robotham Architectural Bureau LTD, Vienna, Austria
BEST LEISURE DEVELOPMENT (FUTURE PROJECT): Antakya Museum Hotel by EAA Emre Amrolat Architects, Antakya, Turkey
BEST IN CULTURE (FUTURE PROJECT): Freedom of The Press Monument by Gustavo Penna Arquiteto & Associates, Paranoá, Brazil
BEST IN COMMERCIAL MIXED USE (FUTURE PROJECT): Isfahan Dreamland Commercial Center by Farshad Mehdizadeh Architects, Isfahan, Iran
BEST INFRASTRUCTURE (FUTURE PROJECT): Linköping Central Station by Sweco Central Architects, Linköping, Sweden
BEST IN 'NEW AND OLD': Rethinking the Split House by Neri&Hu Design and Research Office, Shanghai, China
BEST IN EDUCATION (FUTURE PROJECT): FPT Technology Building by Vo Trong Nghia Architects, Hanoi, Vietnam
BEST EXPERIMENTAL FUTURE PROJECT: Skyfarm by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners and Arup Associates, Milan, Italy
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.