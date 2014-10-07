The Best New Architecture On The Planet

Courtesy of World Architecture Festival This futuristic design for a school took home an award at the World Architecture Festival.

The seventh annual World Architecture Festival wrapped up in Singapore last week, and more than two dozen new buildings and planned projects received awards for their innovative design.

The overall winner was a chapel on the outskirts of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, with space for multiple uses that incorporated materials from the owners’ previous projects.

Nearly 300 projects made the official 2014 shortlist, and a panel of architecture experts selected the winners across various categories.

