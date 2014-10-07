The Best New Architecture On The Planet

Julie Zeveloff
Courtesy of World Architecture FestivalThis futuristic design for a school took home an award at the World Architecture Festival.

The seventh annual World Architecture Festival wrapped up in Singapore last week, and more than two dozen new buildings and planned projects received awards for their innovative design.

The overall winner was a chapel on the outskirts of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, with space for multiple uses that incorporated materials from the owners’ previous projects.

Nearly 300 projects made the official 2014 shortlist, and a panel of architecture experts selected the winners across various categories.

BUILDING OF THE YEAR: The Chapel by a21studio, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam (also best in civic and community)

BEST SMALL PROJECT: The Pinch by Olivier Ottevaere and John Lin, Department of Architecture at the University of Hong Kong, Yunnan Province, China

BEST LANDSCAPE: National Arboretum Canberra by Taylor Cullity Lethlean and Tonkin Zulaikha Greer, Canberra, Australia

FUTURE PROJECT OF THE YEAR: Art Gallery of Greater Victoria by 5468796 Architecture + number TEN architectural group, Victoria, Canada

INNOVATIVE USE OF COLOUR ON EXTERIOR: Departments Of Law And Central Administration at Vienna University of Economics and Business by Cook Robotham Architectural Bureau LTD, Vienna, Austria

BEST OFFICE (FUTURE PROJECT): Agashiyan by Sanjay Puri Architects, Ahmedabad, India

WOOD EXCELLENCE PRIZE: Alex Monroe Studio by DSDHA, Snowsfields, UK

BEST LEISURE DEVELOPMENT (FUTURE PROJECT): Antakya Museum Hotel by EAA Emre Amrolat Architects, Antakya, Turkey

BEST SCHOOL: Chobham Academy by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, London, England

BEST IN HIGHER EDUCATION AND RESEARCH: Dalarna Media Library by ADEPT, Dalarna, Sweden

BEST IN CULTURE (FUTURE PROJECT): Freedom of The Press Monument by Gustavo Penna Arquiteto & Associates, Paranoá, Brazil

BEST HOUSE: House for Trees by Vo Trong Nghia Architects, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

BEST IN COMMERCIAL MIXED USE (FUTURE PROJECT): Isfahan Dreamland Commercial Center by Farshad Mehdizadeh Architects, Isfahan, Iran

BEST RELIGIOUS ARCHITECTURE: La Ascension del Senor Church by AGi Architects, Seville, Spain

BEST OFFICE: Liberty Place by Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp, Sydney, Australia

BEST INFRASTRUCTURE (FUTURE PROJECT): Linköping Central Station by Sweco Central Architects, Linköping, Sweden

BEST MASTERPLAN (FUTURE PROJECT): North West Cambridge Masterplan by AECOM, Cambridge, UK

BEST DISPLAY: Te Kaitaka ('The Cloak') by Fearon Hay Architects, Auckland, New Zealand

BEST HOUSING: The Carve by A Lab, Oslo, Norway

BEST IN HEALTH (FUTURE PROJECT): The Extension of The People's Hospital of Futian by Leigh & Orange

BEST HOUSE (FUTURE PROJECT): The Olive Grove by Ian Moore Architects, Hunter Valley, Australia

BEST SHOPPING: Yalikavak Marina Complex by Emre Arolat Architects, Yalıkavak, Turkey

BEST IN HEALTH: Chris O'Brien Lifehouse by HDR Rice Daubney, Sydney, Australia

BEST IN CULTURE: Danish Maritime Museum by BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group, Helsingør, Denmark

BEST VILLA: Dune House by Fearon Hay Architects Ltd., North Island, New Zealand

BEST IN PRODUCTION ENERGY AND RECYCLING: Lune de Sang Sheds by CHROFI, New South Wales, Australia

BEST IN 'NEW AND OLD': Rethinking the Split House by Neri&Hu Design and Research Office, Shanghai, China

BEST IN TRANSPORT: Scale Lane Bridge by McDowell+Benedetti, Kingston-upon-Hull, UK

BEST IN SPORT: Singapore Sports Hub by Singapore Sports Hub Design Team, Singapore

BEST IN EDUCATION (FUTURE PROJECT): FPT Technology Building by Vo Trong Nghia Architects, Hanoi, Vietnam

BEST EXPERIMENTAL FUTURE PROJECT: Skyfarm by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners and Arup Associates, Milan, Italy

BEST IN HOTEL AND LEISURE: Son La Restaurant by Vo Trong Nghia Architects, Son La, Vietnam

