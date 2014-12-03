The 12 Best New Apps You May Have Missed

With over a million apps out there and more launching every day, it can be tough to keep track of them all.

Luckily, we’ve collected the best apps of the last month so you can find something new to try out.

From apps that will help you choose your next beer or wine when you grocery shop to a new email app from the Gmail team, you’re bound to find something you’ll like.

Next Glass scans beer and wine bottles to help you find your favourite drink. With over 23,000 bottles tested and in its system, Next Glass is a powerful tool for predicting whether you'll like that case of beer or new brand of wine. Once you tell the app what drinks you like, you can scan the label of the bottle and you'll see a personalised score and the nutritional information, including the alcohol by volume. Price: Free (Android, iOS) Shortcut is basically Uber for haircuts. Shortcut is great for when you need a haircut but don't have time to make it to your local barber. Shortcut's licensed barbers will come to your home, office, or hotel, and you get a discount if your friends get a haircut at the same time. They're open late, too. Price: Free (haircuts start at $US75, but get cheaper for each additional friend who shares the appointment) Homescreen lets you share what apps you're using. Everyone likes to know what apps their friends are using. With Homescreen, you can upload a screenshot of your smartphone's homescreen online and see which apps are trending. Price: Free (iOS) 'Proun+' is an incredibly tough racing game that takes place inside modern art. 'Proun+' is weird, difficult, and certainly experimental. Inspired by the paintings of modern artists Piet Mondriaan and Wassily Kandinsky, Proun+ has you control a ball as you race along the track, avoiding the obstacles along the way. Price: $US3.99 (iOS) Inbox is Google's vision of email in the future. Created by the Gmail team, Inbox re-imagines email. The app bundles together similar emails (like promotions) so you can deal with them all at once, and there's a nifty 'Snooze' feature that lets you choose when you want to take care of an email. Price: Free (request invite here) '2 Cars' is a great little game that requires a lot of focus. '2 Cars' tasks you with controlling two different cars at the same time, which is a lot harder than you'd think. To survive, you'll need to avoid the circles and hit all the squares by changing lanes. Price: Free (Android, iOS) Facebook Rooms lets you create your own chat room. Rooms is a great way to chat with a particular group of friends or discuss a particular topic with people. You can create a 'room' for anyone or anything you'd like, and once you invite your friends, you can chat or share pictures. Price: Free (iOS) Try to stay alive in 'Dumb Ways to Die 2' With new characters and more unique ways to meet your end, 'Dumb Ways to Die 2' is a fun little game with a quaint art style and hilarious premise. Price: Free (iOS) Plague is a social network that spreads information like a virus. Plague is a place to share photos and videos. There are no followers or friends, meaning that all users have the same chance for their post to go viral. The best part? When you share a post, it travels to four Plague users nearby, who can either spread your post farther or nix it. Price: Free (Android, iOS) 'Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath' is an action-adventure game with plenty to explore. Based on the original critically acclaimed Xbox game, 'Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath' lets you control a bounty hunter named Stranger as he helps rid a strange town of its outlaws while trying to raise money for a secret operation. Price: $US5.99 (iOS) 'The Witcher Adventure Game' is a fantastical online board game. Based on the wildly popular 'Witcher' video games, this board game takes you on an adventure that includes quests, solving mysteries, and the classic monster hunting that makes the 'Witcher' games so much fun. Price: $US5.99 (iOS) 'Vainglory' is like 'League of Legends' for your iPhone. 'Vainglory' is a real-time MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) game that lets you team up online for 3 vs. 3 battles. While other MOBA-style games feature a steep learning curve, 'Vainglory' is easy to get the hang of but has plenty of depth for seasoned veterans of the genre. Price: Free (iPhone, iPad)

