The 13 Hottest IPhone And Android Apps Of The Month --  RANKED

March was an interesting month for apps.
People obsessively played number-matching games like Threes! and 2048. Other users found a new way to stream movies to their computers through an app called Popcorn Time.
Google added an important update to its essential Gmail app.
The App Store updates with new additions but these are the 13 best apps that people are talking about this month.
Everyone was obsessed with number games this month, particularly Threes!. Players got hooked trying to connect a series of numbered tiles together to get a high score. Naturally, the simple design and easy to understand rules led to numerous clones. Last week, the developers of the game wrote a blog post disapproving of the imitators, but you can find more about its main rival on the following pages.
Price: Free
When Sean Parker launched his Airtime app, he staged a star-studded launch extravaganza. Unfortunately, the app was plagued with bugs and glitches. Earlier this month, Parker quietly resurrected it as Ok Hello. The app created a social network for people to video chat with friends and family while sharing photos, texts, and more.
Google's gmail app for iOS recieved an awesome update this month. It gained a background refresh feature which helped messages load faster. The new version of the app repaired the biggest issue related to the iOS version of the program making it a must have app for your phone.
Price: Free
Smash Hit finally ended the legacy of Flappy Bird in the App Store. For weeks, a game with the word 'Flappy' in the title occupied the top of charts before Smash Hit arrived. The new game armed players with metallic orbs to destroy a series of objects that popped up in front of them. By March 13, Smash Hit reached 10 million downloads.
Price: Free
Popcorn Time is essentially the 'Netflix for Pirates.' The app lets people stream a slew of movies (currently in theatres) for free, to their computers. The general premise of the program raised copyright hackles in Hollywood, which is why the first version of the app was shut down within a week. A few days later, a new version appeared which lets users stream as many movies and TV shows as they want.
Price: Free
Quizup, one of the fastest growing iPhone games of all time, found a new home on Android this month. It retained the exact same features it had on the iPhone. One week after it launched, the app reached 1 million downloads in the Google Play Store.
Price: Free
Basically, this app endorses anti-social behaviour. Cloak uses information from your Foursquare and Instagram accounts to point out where your friends are on a map. You can choose to avoid them or schedule an 'accidental meeting'.
Price: Free
Available: iOS
Most dating apps tend to rely on a basic formula to find a match but Revealr tries something different. You can use the power of your voice to find a date instead of using a hot photo. Once you set up your profile, record a 20 second audio clip talking about yourself. Revealr matches you up with someone else but blurs profile pictures. If the other person likes what they hear, the pictures clear up and you begin chatting.
Price: Free
Available: iOS
The struggling Tribune company launched the Newsbeat app this month. The app lets you listen to custom radio Newsfeeds similar to Pandora. You'll have access to over 7,000 stories everyday. Feel free to skip ones you don't want to hear and eventually the Newsbeat app learns your preferences similar to the famous streaming radio service. It's an interesting take on a news app considering developers usually focus on the look of the program instead of how it is delivered.
Price: Free
Spotify created an awesome new discount for college students this month. Student subscribers have to submit a tuition receipt, copy of a new student ID or other proof of attendance in order to get a $US4.99 a month subscription offer. This cuts the usual price by 50%.
Price: Free
Firechat is an app that uses a hidden feature in Apple's software to let people chat with each other. As long as another person has the app, you don't need a Wi-Fi connection to send photos and texts. Imagine you're at a crowded event. The legions of people around you sending messages would clog the local cellular and Wi-Fi connections. Firechat can let you bypass that and send something to another person in the network quickly without interruption.
Price: Free
Available: iOS
At first glance, 2048 looks similar to Threes!. The point of the game is to combine tiles to reach 2048 but that's essentially where the comparisons end. The developers of Threes! were not thrilled about this game. You can find out which game is better here.
Price: Free
China's monstrous e-commerce company Alibaba invested $US280 million in messaging app Tango. 200 million people use Tango to listen to music, play games, and talk to their friends. The interesting part is that Tango is a much more comprehensive app than messaging rivals like WhatsApp and Viber.
Price: Free
Available: iOS, Android, Blackberry, Windows, Kindle, and PC.
