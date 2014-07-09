10 Hot New Apps You May Have Missed

Steven Tweedie
With thousands of apps being released every month, it can be tough to keep up.

Luckily, we’ve collected all the best apps from last month, with a nice mix of games, puzzles, and productivity.

From Facebook’s new Snapchat competitor to sweeping sci-fi adventures featuring performances from Elijah Wood and Jack Black, there’s something for everyone.

Broken Age is a beautiful hand-painted iPad adventure game.

With an orchestral soundtrack and voice acting from Elijah Wood, Jack Black, and Jennifer Hale, Broken Age (iOS, $US9.99) lets you play as Velle and Shay, two teenagers stuck in a stunning sci-fi fantasy world.

120 Sports is a sports coverage app with a clean design.

Aiming to be your hub for sports coverage and analysis, 120 Sports (iOS, Free) features over eight hours of daily live coverage, real-time highlights, and tons of on-demand videos.

Grub is a modern re-imagining of the classic Snake game.

Grub (iOS, Free) lets you control your character by tilting and turning your iPhone or iPad. Chomp away at apples to grow longer, but avoid the hedgehogs or wolves.

Slingshot is Facebook's latest attempt to take on Snapchat.

In order to view picture or video messages on Slingshot (iOS and Android, Free), users must first reply back with a message of their own. While this send-one-to-see-one unlocking feature encourages a more balanced conversation, it also significantly slows it down.

Paperama is an Origami-based puzzle game.

With a limited number of folds to complete the outlined shape, Paperama (iOS and Android, Free) requires a precise touch and some patience.

Facebook Messenger now lets you make calls on your iPad.

The new version of Facebook Messenger (iOS and Android, Free) lets you call your Facebook friends for free over Wi-Fi using your iPad. If you're out and about, you can answer calls over cellular using your data plan. The best part is both your iPhone and iPad ring when someone calls you.

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Universe in Peril lets you control your favourite Marvel hero.

You can play as Iron Man, Spider-Man, the Hulk, Captain America, or Wolverine in this LEGO adventure. The original storyline pits you against one of the best villains of all time, Thor's adopted brother, Loki. (iOS, $US4.99)

Amazon Music is a great way for Prime members to enjoy some free music.

With a clean design and a focus on curated playlists, Amazon Music (iOS, Android, Web) allows Prime subscribers to store tracks offline and listen to on-demand tracks. It's similar to Spotify, but with a smaller library.

Yo is a silly and simplistic messaging app that may be on to something.

Yo (iOS, Android, and Windows Phone, free) only lets you send 'Yo' push notifications to your friend's lock screen. And while it may seem like a joke, it can be a fun way to notify people and is faster than texting.

Watercolors is a puzzle game where colour mixing is a must.

In Watercolors (iOS, Free), players must fill in the shapes while filling in the circular nodes with the correct colour.

