10 Hot New Apps You May Have Missed

With thousands of apps being released every month, it can be tough to keep up.

Luckily, we’ve collected all the best apps from last month, with a nice mix of games, puzzles, and productivity.

From Facebook’s new Snapchat competitor to sweeping sci-fi adventures featuring performances from Elijah Wood and Jack Black, there’s something for everyone.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.