10 Hot New Apps You May Have Missed

With thousands of apps being released every month, it can be tough to keep up.
Luckily, we’ve collected all the best apps from last month, with a nice mix of games, puzzles, and productivity.
From Facebook’s new Snapchat competitor to sweeping sci-fi adventures featuring performances from Elijah Wood and Jack Black, there’s something for everyone.
With an orchestral soundtrack and voice acting from Elijah Wood, Jack Black, and Jennifer Hale, Broken Age (iOS, $US9.99) lets you play as Velle and Shay, two teenagers stuck in a stunning sci-fi fantasy world.
Aiming to be your hub for sports coverage and analysis, 120 Sports (iOS, Free) features over eight hours of daily live coverage, real-time highlights, and tons of on-demand videos.
Grub (iOS, Free) lets you control your character by tilting and turning your iPhone or iPad. Chomp away at apples to grow longer, but avoid the hedgehogs or wolves.
You can play as Iron Man, Spider-Man, the Hulk, Captain America, or Wolverine in this LEGO adventure. The original storyline pits you against one of the best villains of all time, Thor's adopted brother, Loki. (iOS, $US4.99)
Yo (iOS, Android, and Windows Phone, free) only lets you send 'Yo' push notifications to your friend's lock screen. And while it may seem like a joke, it can be a fun way to notify people and is faster than texting.
In Watercolors (iOS, Free), players must fill in the shapes while filling in the circular nodes with the correct colour.
