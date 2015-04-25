The 20 best apps for your new Apple Watch

The Apple Watch has arrived, and there are already over 2,500 apps jockeying for a place on your wrist.

We’ve sorted through them so you don’t have to, and collected 20 essential apps that do a great job of showing what the Apple Watch can do.

There are apps for staying on top of the latest headlines, getting a ride, managing your finances, trading stocks, and even some that let you unlock your Mac and your hotel room door.

Uber lets you dispatch your own personal taxi and view updates right from your wrist. Price: Free Robinhood for Apple Watch allows you to buy and sell stocks for free, stay on top of market data, view your portfolio, and see a timer counting down the market close. Price: Free Instagram's Apple Watch app lets you browse your news feed, like photos, and post emoji comments right from your wrist. Price: Free Check your finances in a flash with Mint. The app keeps you updated on your finances by showing you your monthly spending goals and sending you notifications so you know if you're spending too much or coming in under. Price: Free Dark Sky lets you glance down at your Apple Watch and know the exact minute it's going to rain or snow within a 60-minute window. Price: $US3.99 Citymapper shows you the best route when taking the subway or bus. Its Apple Watch app shows you detailed directions that include the next three arrivals in case you're running late. When it's time to get off at your stop, the app 'taps' you using the watch's vibration feature. Price: Free Unlock your Mac simply by tapping on your Apple Watch with Knock. Price: $US3.99 Check the score of the big game with ESPN, which notifies you with breaking news and lets you track specific games while showing the details you need to know. Price: Free The New York Times Apple Watch app sends you the latest headlines and breaking news, letting you read the opening of an article or jump over to your iPhone to read the full thing. Price: Free Check in for your flight from your wrist with American Airlines, which also alerts you when it's time to leave for the airport and shows you all your important flight details like your baggage claim and connection info. Price: Free Trivia Crack for Apple Watch brings the game to your wrist, allowing you to spin the wheel, answer questions, and challenge your friends -- all without taking your iPhone out. Price: Free Slack for Apple Watch makes it easy to stay in communication with your team, allowing you to browse your channels, view notifications and mentions, and reply to messages. Price: Free Amazon's Apple Watch app makes it fast and easy to browse and order things online. Price: Free Unlock your hotel room with SPG's Apple Watch app, which lets you bypass the check-in desk and go straight up to your room, turning your Apple Watch into a wireless key card. Price: Free Shazam for Apple Watch is the fastest way to find out what song is playing, and it will even show you lyrics in-sync as they play. Price: Free With Twitter for Apple Watch you can quickly browse your timeline and top trends, fav and retweet, and even tweet the song you're listening to. Price: Free Happier is a mental well-being app designed to help you improve your mood. Depending on your mood, the app will ask you to take 10 seconds to relax, show you inspirational quotes, or write down why you're happy. Price: Free Cufflink is like Slack for your personal life, giving you a direct messaging channel to the five most important people in your life. Price: (coming soon) Evernote on the Apple Watch allows you to dictate notes, glance over your recent entries, set reminders, and see what other people are writing near your current location. Price: Free

